Riot might have teased the theme track of League of Legends upcoming champion Akshan

League of Legends might have unveiled the latest addition to their star-studded roster. Riot recently released a first look at League of Legends upcoming champion Akshan through an exclusive Treasure Hunt riddle.

As confirmed by the organization, Akshan will be setting up his first step at the Summoner's Rift on July 8, also kicking-off Riots' biggest multi-game event, "Sentinels of Light."

Though players need to wait ten more days before they can get their hands on League of Legends' 156th playable character, Riot might have already teased his theme track.

Ruination plunges the world into shadow. Will you find the light? pic.twitter.com/luxMq1Srnr — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 27, 2021

Riot recently posted a 72-second teaser titled "Ruination plunges the world into shadow" on Twitter that featured scenes from a Runeterran city getting curtained by the Black Mist.

According to fans and League of Legends lore master Necrit, the leitmotif that can be heard at the 47th second of the teaser is very likely to be Akshan's character theme. This offered players a glimpse into what Riot Games have in store for the game.

League of Legends' upcoming champion is set to start his Summoner's Rift journey by fighting against the undying spirits of the Shadow Isles

The Black Mist engulfing a village of Shurima (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The 20-second tune, which is assumed to be the theme track for League of Legends' upcoming mid-lane champion Akshan, coincidentally happens to be the same track used by Riot at the end of the Ruination Cinematic.

With fans able to discern the nuances behind the theme's composition, Akshan's reveal became much less inconspicuous.

I think the leitmotif you can hear at 0:47 (which was also used at the end of the Ruination cinematic) will likely be Akshan's theme. https://t.co/deZFHNBIIl — Necrit 🎩 (@Necrit94) June 27, 2021

As per Riot's indication of Akshan's character theme, League of Legends' 156th champion is very likely to be a Sentinel of Light. According to the lore, the Sentinels of Light are an ancient order of hunters formed in the Blessed Isles.

Its members are scattered all across Runeterra, defending it from the undying spirits of the Shadow Isles.

Hence, fans are pretty sure that the concluding leitmotif from Riot's latest teaser trailer hints at the theme track of Akshan, which is to be officially revealed shortly in League of Legends. However, the whole thing is sheer speculation, and Riot is yet to drop elaborative details on champion number 156.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul