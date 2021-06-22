Riot might just have teased their next League of Legends champion "Akshan" through an epic Treasure Hunt Puzzle

Crypto messages to reveal exciting updates have been a tradition in the gaming industry. Riot have just done the same to reveal their first look at League of Legends' upcoming champion Akshan.

Starting June 21st, 3 PM GMT, Riot has put up an epic Treasure Hunt Puzzle for the League of Legends community on its official website. It gives fans a chance to test their brains before patch 11.13 goes live on Tuesday at 4 PM GMT. The three-step puzzle hides secret codes and hints, leading to a glimpse of the new champion, for which fans have been waiting since January.

Puzzle Wimdow 3 (Screengrab from League of Legendd' website)

However, League regulars didn't delay their efforts and hundreds of them have already solved the puzzle to hunt out their treasure: the first official look of the new Sentinel of Light, Aksan.

Reav3 hints at "Akshan" being the first Indian representative in League of Legends Universe

The "Treasure" Splash-Art featuring all the Sentinels of Light (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends' official Twitter handle came up with a secret code: "Lorem ipsum dolorlink in biosit amet" which is nothing but a placeholder text used in a graphic design depicting, "Link in the bio."

Lorem ipsum dolorlink in biosit amet — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2021

Clicking on the updated link in League of Legends' Twitter bio redirects users to the Ruination Treasure Hunt, which can be solved by cracking three codes. Solving individual puzzles takes users to the last window of the puzzle, revealing the "Treasured" Splash-Art, featuring the new League of Legends champion Akshan.

Treasure Hunt Window 1 (Image via riot Games)

Treasure Hunt Window 2 (Image via riot Games)

Treasure Hunt Window 3 (Image via riot Games)

Treasure Hunt Window 4 revealing the "Treasure" (Image via riot Games)

Data miners have also dug into the website's HTML code to get a secret message retrieved from the League of Legends dev that reads:

To the Sentinels. In the event of my death, I appoint Akshan as my successor, to inherit my weapon and keep Shurima protected from the forces of undeath. May you one day find us - Shadya.

Riot's lead producer of the champions' team, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, has also hinted at the origin of Akshan in a Reddit post. According to him, League of Legends lacked a South Asian champion representation for a long time and Akshan is presumably the one whom Reav3 referred to.

Screengrab via Reddit

"Akshan" as a boy's name is of Sanskrit origin, meaning "Eye." This strongly depicts the fact that League of Legends' new Sentinel of Light might have roots in India.

Edited by Gautham Balaji