Can "Sentinel of Light" Daowan be the next champion to hit the League of Legends roster?

League of Legends just received its 155th champion, Gwen, and with a recent blog post, Riot Games confirmed the arrival of the next one.

Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions' team, revealed the Champion Roadmap for April. The blog hinted at an upcoming League of Legends champion, tagged as "a charming Sentinel of Light."

It read:

"During the Season 2021 roadmap, I talked briefly about a charming new Sentinel of Light that will swing onto the Rift this summer. Now that there's a lot more to grapple with let's talk in more detail."

Champion Roadmap: April 2021



Viego’s return saga continues with a gloomy yordle and Sentinel of Light. Plus the latest on VGUs!



With the reveal of League of Legends Season 2021, Reav3, through a dev video, teased the arrival of three upcoming champions. According to him, all of them are strongly connected to Viego's ruination lore.

Gwen, The Hallowed Seamstress, has already been revealed as the first of them. Now, with the confirmation of the next one, it's a matter of time before League of Legends fans get their hands on the third "Sentinel of Light" in-game.

Riot's Reav3 confirms that upcoming League of Legends champion would be a "unique midlane marksman"

Riot felt like designing a mid-lane marksman who would solve both the purposes of adding a unique champion to the roster (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Reav3 confirmed that the dev team's primary motive with the new champion would be to build a viable midlane marksman. Pre-existing midlaners like Lucian, Corki, and Tristana have fulfilled their proper laning needs, according to Riot.

Thus, they felt like designing a mid-lane marksman who would solve both the purposes of adding a unique champion to the roster and provide an appealing option to the mid-lane skirmishers.

"Our goal with this champ was to create a marksman that would primarily be played mid-lane. While champions like Lucian, Corki, and Tristana have seen play mid, none of them feel like they were made specifically for that position, with the traits you often see from champions in that lane—like intentionally designed roaming patterns and a dueling focus. We felt a marksman designed for mid would both add a unique champion to the roster and could also be pretty appealing to a lot of midlane assassins and skirmisher players."

The two images featured on the champion roadmap blog hint a little about the identity of the upcoming Light Sentinel in League of Legends. The first image shows a Shuriman village engulfed by the Black Mist, while the second one is a "green hook" of some sort, attached in a rope.

League of Legends lore hints at Daowan being the next champion in the roster

The Black Mist engulfing a village of Shurima (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The "Sentinel of Light" tag about the new champion hints at his/her strong association with the story of Senna, Lucian, and Viego's tale of Ruination.

According to League of Legends lore, the Sentinels of Light are an ancient order of hunters formed in the Blessed Isles. Its members scattered all across Runeterra, defending it from the undying spirits of the Shadow Isles.

There were five notable members of the Sentinels of Light, namely, Anabal, Daowan, Lucian, Senna, and Urias. Among them, Lucian and Senna are already there on the League of Legends champions' roster.

Urias, Lucian's father, died of age, and Anabal passed away while trying to defend his village from an attack of the Black Mist.

The fifth Sentinel, Dawan, picked up Anabal's relic pistol and used it to aid Senna and Lucian in repelling the Black Mist. Since then, Daowan has not been mentioned in the LoL lore.

Lulian and Senna (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Fans are, thus, convinced that the upcoming "Sentinel of Light" in League of Legends is none other than Daowan. However, the whole thing is sheer speculation, and Riot is yet to drop elaborative details on champion number 156.