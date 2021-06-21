Riot hints at upcoming Ruined King event in League of Legends by teasing fall of Demacia to Ruination

Viego's entry into the League of Legends universe had hinted at the rise of Ruination in Runeterra. With Riot Game's newest teaser, titled "Fate of Demacia," the long wait might finally be over.

The 1:48 minute video showed glimpses of the mighty kingdom of Demacia, the native land of champions like Morgana, Lux, Garen, and Lucian. Fans got a quick tour of the gorgeous pristine halls and gargantuan buildings just before the trailer's tone changed.

Ruination conquers all. pic.twitter.com/GB0Z98MjXM — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 19, 2021

The visuals started becoming gloomy while a dark-green mist started engulfing the entire city. The thick mist crept across the Demacian establishment and turned every piece of foundation into a green, glowing, ruined version of itself.

The sunrays took on a hue of green as well, showing the burst of Ruination over the mighty kingdom.

An exclusive Ruination-themed mode might be heading to League of Legends along with the upcoming patch 11.4

The final image from the teaser (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The teaser ended with a dark-green mist taking over the screen as a text popped up, stating that Demacia is the "First to Fall." Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions' team, said in January:

"Viego's release is just the start of the Ruined King story."

League of Legends fans have been waiting for the ruination thematics to expand and go beyond monthly champion releases. However, there hasn't been much ruination content added to the game besides the release of Viego and Gwen in the last five months.

we want him pic.twitter.com/ua66QI7opj — Male Fantasy (@MaleFantasy2) June 19, 2021

Recently, League of Legends' PBE data miners have also found files suggesting a Ruination-style game mode and new visuals for the Summoner's Rift that might hit the servers next month.

Fans will now have to wait a while before Riot reveals more about the dark green mist taking over the glorious city of Demacia.

