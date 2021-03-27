Riot unveils Gwen, the upcoming champion in League of Legends

Riot has finally revealed the long-awaited League of Legends champion, Gwen, through an exclusive trailer termed "Made with Love."

The trailer begins with the still frame of a woolen doll, that was knitted to shape by a charming seamstress. Connecting the dots with Viego's story, fans can guess the woman to be the Ruined King's Isolde,Isolde as she was previously introduced in the League of Legends lore as a seamstress.

The seamstress - Isolde, knitting the woolen doll (Screengrab via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Viego with Isolde, and the doll in the background (Screengrab via League of Legends trailer)

The following scene shows the seamstress with her husband Viego, while the tiny woolen doll sits atop a box in the background. But moments later, Viego is seen alone, while the seamstress disappears into orbs of blue souls. Viewers could connect this visual to be the death moment of Isolde in the lore, following which Viego becomes the Ruined King.

The moment when the soul possessed the doll to transform to Gwen (Screengrab via League of Legends trailer)

In the meantime, the doll vanishes into darkness and drowns in the seawaters. In the next scene, a calm, blue soul-orb is seen floating through an unsteady path, slowly moving towards the sunken doll. Finally, the doll gets possessed by the soul, and it then transforms into a beautiful young lady.

According to fans, the blue orb of soul was of no other but Isolde, who possessed the woolen doll to become the upcoming League of Legends champion, Gwen.

Riot confirms Gwen, "The Hallowed Seamstress" as the upcoming League of Legends champion

Gwen, the upcoming champion in League of Legends (Screengrab via League of Legends trailer)

Following the "Made with Love" trailer, Riot released the official champion trailer for Gwen, teasing some glimpses of her abilities and gameplay.

Gwen must unravel her past to protect the future.🧵🪡✂️



Armed with scissors, needles, and thread, Gwen must unravel the mysteries of her past while using her tools to take down evil—wherever he may be. pic.twitter.com/u75nR0FZaH — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 26, 2021

Gwen, League of Legends' "Hallowed Seamstress," was created by Viego's wife, Isolde, in the form of a doll. The tiny woolen doll was sunk under a dark sea, and it was long forgotten until Isolde's soul possessed it. Soon, it came back to life and transformed into a charming young lady.

From the champion teaser, it can be guessed that Gwen's primary weapon, a pair of glowing scissors, is used to snip away at her enemies as her possible passive ability. In another attack, possibly her Q or W, she launches several needles at once, in the form of a projectile.

Adding on to these, Gwen also possesses a strange ability where she creates an unusual ball of power to target an enemy. Fans have guessed this ability to be her ultimate, and that it could have similar visual traits to that of Xin Zhao's R.

The symbolic representation of Gwen, that Riot hinted at. a few months ago (Image via Riot Games)

It can also be guessed from the trailer that Gwen might possess a dashing ability that allows her to chase down opponents or run away from teamfights with high mobility. All these dots smoothly connect to Riot's previous teasers, as Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of League of Legends' champions team, once hinted that the new champion would be a top-lane AP bruiser.

Advertisement

Gwen should be an interesting addition. A squishy AP fighter without the tools to assassinate ranged carries would be doomed but



That's where Gwen's unique skills come in - a pocket of Hallowed Mist protecting her for the time she needs to go toe to toe with other front liners https://t.co/rf2vkVfGPT — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 26, 2021

League of Legends fans will have to wait a little longer before Riot reveals the official champion spotlight featuring all the abilities of the new champion, Gwen.