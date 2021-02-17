Viego's wife Isolde might just be the next champion coming to League of Legends

League of Legends' ever-expanding roster of champions has crossed the 150-mark, and it doesn't look like Riot Games is planning to stop the count soon.

It has been just over three weeks since the official launch of Viego, and players have already begun speculating on the next champion's arrival in League of Legends.

Reliable Brazilian streamer and leaker Camilla “Streamiebr” Falk, who correctly leaked Lillia, Yone, Spirit Blossom, Samira, PsyOps Sona, and Seraphine, might just have confirmed the identity of another upcoming League of Legends champion.

A torn wall-painting featuring Viego and his wife Isolde (Image via Riot Games)

According to Streamie, the new top lane champion will be none other than Viego's wife Isolde, found mentioned in several of the Ruined King's voice lines.

Brazilian leaker reveals Isolde, the upcoming League of Legends champion, along with a few other legendary skins

In a recent tweet, the Brazilian streamer potentially leaked that Isolde would be the next champion arriving in League of Legends.

Vazou vazou vazou! Minha fonte disse que teremos 2 novas skins lendárias no League of Legends



Uma vai ser a Caitlyn Academia de Batalha e outra vai ser a do Blitzcrank 🔥 — Streamie (@streamiebr) February 14, 2021

Camilla Falk also revealed that players could expect to see the skins Battle Academia Caitlyn and Blitzcrank added to the game soon.

Isolde Academia de Batalha??????? kkkkk (especulando) — Streamie (@streamiebr) February 14, 2021

Despite the skin leak being a big one in itself, a reply to her own original tweet made the League of Legends fans go crazy. It read:

"Isolde Academia de Batalha??????? kkkkk (especulando)."

Translated to English, Streamy simply speculated on Riot's plan to create a Battle Academia Isolde skin, which came as a complete surprise to fans. With her previous record of correct leaks, fans are pretty convinced of her sources. They are quite sure of Isolde being the upcoming new champion in League of Legends.

Even though this potential leak came as a joyous source of excitement to fans, many League of Legends regulars had already predicted the arrival of Viego's wife as the new champion in the game.

In a dev video in January, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions' team, hinted at three new champions, and one of them will be able to control the minds of enemies. He also suggested that the new champions will have direct ties to Viego:

"So Viego's release is just the start of the Ruined King story. And the next three champions we will be releasing this year will also tie into Viego's return. For a while, we've wanted to add more magic damage fighters, especially one tailor-made for top lane. We believe snipping a bigger space out of our roster for AP fighters will not only lead to more diversity in top lane but also more choices for other lanes as well. And with that goal in mind, we begin to sew together a new champion for the Ruined King's return. But where do their loyalties lie for Viego?"

League players immediately connected these hints to Viego's wife Isolde, mentioned as a "poor seamstress" in the Viego-lore. The lore says that she killed Viego after he tried to resurrect her. Thus, the dots can be easily connected, as it was confirmed by Reav3 that the next champion would be a top-lane AP bruiser.

yup isolde is planned to be an ap bruiser for the toplane!! — Taurhoes🪡 (@Taurhoes) January 25, 2021

Many hints lie in Reav3's statement too, where he mentioned, "we begin to sew together a new champion." His usage of words like "tie-in" and "tailor-made" also hinted at Isolde's champion theme and design.

"He showed little interest in his position until he met a poor seamstress, Isolde." #LeagueOfLegends #Viego pic.twitter.com/iUyZhOwOIL — ᴅiɴᴋᴀ ᴋᴀʏ (@dinkakay) January 9, 2021

Ruined King's champion teaser image shows a ghastly sewing needle and thread attached to some sort of ribbon with a symbol of the ancient kingdom.

A few days back, Surrander@20's mod and game designer, @Spideraxe30, mentioned the names of Riot designers working on the new top lane champion.

So the tailor top laner is being worked on by Riot Stashu and Maxw3ll (before he moved to R&D), SkiptomyLuo, Zeronis (before he left Riot) and Lonewingy, the gloomy mage is worked on by Lutzburg, JohnODyin and Lonewingy and the marksman was Jag before he moved to SRT. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) January 8, 2021

In the same tweet, when Spideraxe asked for further details on the new champion, Riot's VFX artist, @RiotBloois, replied with an emote icon of "sew-thread."

Thus, every clue seems to be connected to the "Ruined Queen," for whom sewing needles and scissors might play an important role.

Though all these predictions, evidence, and connections speak towards Isolde, it is still all speculation. The leak also had information on Caitlyn receiving her second legendary League of Legends skin and Blitzcrank receiving his first since his release in 2009.

The upcoming legendary Blitzcrank skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

In the meantime, players might have to keep an eye out for further clues and hope Riot releases the official reveal soon.