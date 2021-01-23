League of Legends' latest champion Viego can forge and upgrade items when possessing Ornn

Riot Games recently announced Viego, one of League of Legends' most anticipated champions, along with the official release of Patch 11.2.

Barely a day since Viego has stepped into Summoner's Rift, and Reddit user u/ImARob has already brought up a possible glitch featuring the "Ruined King."

He discovered that the jungler upgraded items for his teammates when he possessed opposition top lane champion Ornn. The Redditor wrote,

" Just had a game where our Viego possessed the opposing team's lvl 15 Ornn and was able to upgrade our Galio's rocket belt. "

viego is really broken omg — Pipo Pipo 🌌Comms: Open! 🌌 (@PipoWitch) January 22, 2021

However, it is still unclear as to whether this is a bug or an intended action. Fans though, have found League of Legends' Ruined King to be broken and overpowered.

Viego can forge and upgrade League of Legends' items by possessing Ornn

Viego’s passive, Sovereign’s Domination, can take on the enemy's personality every time they are killed by him, or if they die within three seconds after taking damage from him.

Viego's Sovereign Domain (Screengrab via League of Legends)

The Ruined King can temporarily possess enemy champions for 10 seconds. During possession, Viego's items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities, transfer to the enemy. He can use all the abilities of the possessed champion with his Passive on.

Viego can forge items while possessing Ornn (Screengrab via notagamer.net)

League of Legends fans knew that Viego could forge Items while possessing Ornn. But, discovering the fact that he could upgrade items too while in possession, has turned out to be a game-breaker of sorts.

Galio's Hextech Rocketbelt got upgraded while Viego possessed the opponent's Ornn (Image via u/ImARob-Reddit)

Another League player @Showkz, tweeted about the same,

Donc avec Viego, si tu "voles" Ornn, tu peux upgrade les items de ta team pic.twitter.com/4ehg9cGhnM — Showkz (@Showkz) January 21, 2021

Not only can Viego can grant health points while possessing an opponent, but he can also use the enemy's abilities by using health points instead of mana or other resources. It also allows him to gain their stats and item effects. However, runes and summoner spells are excluded.

I just upgraded my team's items as Viego after I yoinked Ornn's body HAHAHAHA — Jackson Pavone (@Pabu22) January 22, 2021

Thus, possessing Ornn can also be a good way to grant a permanent buff to a teammate. Despite this, it must be conceded that it is still unclear if Riot Games designed this as one of Viego's features, or if it is merely a bug that could be fixed in an upcoming patch.