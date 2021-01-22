League of Legends Season 11 Viego gameplay guide and counter

Riot Games officially announced the most anticipated League of Legends champion called Viego. This update arrived with Patch 11.2.

Viego - The "Ruined King" - is the first champion released in the latest League of Legend season. This character is a strong jungler addition to the game who, according to developers, "does not go for tiny victories, rather he aims for total ruination."

Viego has a playstyle similar to Nocturne and a play-pattern similar to any strong League of Legends jungle duelist. This character is an auto attack-focused champion with abilities that complement his kit.

"Each time Viego thought of her face, it looked a little different."



Discover more about The Ruined King in SHE, a new short story by @notquitefrodo



📕Read it here: https://t.co/6ddV2S2XcI pic.twitter.com/kL2FMz5fr1 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 21, 2021

Riot Games revealed the first look of Viego in the opening day's live stream of League of Legends Season 2021. The ability kit was officially released a few days before the reveal of patch notes 11.2.

The following is a complete guide for Viego's playthrough in League of Legends.

Runes and abilities of Viego in League of Legends

The nature of Viego's kit allows a wide variety of keystone runes to be selected for each match. Press the Attack is the most pervasive rune for Viego, enabling a strong dueling presence.

Conqueror and Hail of Blades are also potent rune options. Conqueror is good for extended trades, while Hail of Blades provides short bursts in skirmishes. Both are incredibly useful.

Game developers described Viego’s abilities as "mist-commanding and death-dominating." His abilities are:

Passive: Sovereign’s Domination

Viego's Sovereign Domain (Screengrab via League of Legends)

Viego's passive is a defining trait. The character can temporarily possess enemy champions for 10 seconds. During possession, Viego's items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities transfer to the enemy. Essentially, Vigeo becomes another character while retaining most of his powers.

Furthermore, Viego can take on the enemy's personality every time an enemy is killed by him or dies within three seconds after taking damage from him. While possessing the enemy, Viego also gets bonus movement speed.

Even in another body, Viego retains his runes, trinket, and summoner spells. A player must have a proper understanding of each kit since a wide array of League of Legends champions can be possessed by Viego.

Screenshot via Riot Games - League of Legends

Players must not possess a weaker opponent. Otherwise, the 10-second possession by Viego would be in vain.

This champion becomes immune from enemies during possession but can still be targeted by turrets. Tower aggro does not break as most other untargetable abilities do.

Q: Blade of the Ruined King

Viego's Blade of the Ruined King (Screengrab via League of Legends)

Viego’s passive component on his Q is modeled after his default namesake item- Blade of the Ruined King. The basic attack strikes twice after auto-attacking an enemy with one of his abilities. The second strike siphons a portion of the target’s health instead of dealing regular damage, keeping the on-hit effects and critical strikes intact.

Screenshot via Riot Games - League of Legends

The active aspect is a simple forward stab, dealing physical damage to the enemy's hit. Since Viego’s Q has a wind-up cast time, Flash can be used in the middle of the cast to extend Viego's Blade of the Ruined King ability effectively.

W: Spectral Maw

Viego's Spectral Maw (Screengrab via League of Legends)

This ability of Viego is similar to Vi's Q - Vault Breaker. Aside from dashing his own body, Viego shoots a mist projectile that stuns and damages the first enemy it hits. Spectral Maw serves as an auto-attack reset. Thus, a player can use it in quick succession for more damage in usual damage rotations.

Screenshot via Riot Games - League of Legends

Spectral Maw cannot go over walls, so a player can’t use Viego's W as an escape option if thin barriers are around.

E: Harrowed Path

Viego's Harrowed Path (Screengrab via League of Legends)

Viego’s E can be viewed as an amalgamation of Qiyana’s R and Nocturne’s Q. Since there is no cast time, a quick field can be set where bonus attack and movement speed can be gained when facing enemy champions. This ability's stealth component is similar to Twitch, Evelynn, and Pyke’s camouflage.

Screenshot via Riot Games - League of Legends

The Harrowed Path expands against walls. Thus, Viego's E allows the extra stats in a pinch while a player duels an opponent with no terrain around. Due to the bonus stats granted, optimal use of the Harrowed Path improves the clearing time. Hence, constantly spamming it and throwing it against walls increases its effectiveness.

R: Heartbreaker

Viego's Heartbreaker (Screengrab via League of Legends)

Viego’s ultimate is a quick forward teleport that deals massive damage to an enemy in range. He can also prematurely escape the opponent being possessed with his R, turning back to his original form.

Screenshot via Riot Games - League of Legends

Viego's passive allows his ultimate's cooldown to reset. Thus, he can chain multiple uses of his Heartbreaker in a single fight. As a result, Viego is constantly slaying enemies in quick succession.

Item choices for Viego

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Viego is blessed with a variety of League of Legends items. Mythics usually consist of fighter-based items like Trinity Force for squishy opponents and Divine Sunderer for heavier champions. For non-Mythic fighting options, building a Blade of the Ruined King can also synergize with Viego's kit due to the bonus attack speed, damage, and sustain provided.

Galeforce or Kraken Slayer can also be synergized with Viego's kit since his ultimate scales with critical strike rating. Other potential non-Mythic critical strike items that can be picked up include the Collector, Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Navori Quickblade.

5 Best counters for Viego in League of Legends season 11

Blade and master, reunited🗡️



Discover more about The Ruined King, including lore, concept art, and gameplay in Champion Insights: Viego

➡️ https://t.co/lqzCoXjqPb pic.twitter.com/sQEFcJRjhK — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 21, 2021

Warwick

Warwick is one of the best A-tier junglers in patch 11.1. After recent buffs and utilizing Goredrinker, he now deals massive damage while healing. Warwick's passive - Eternal Hunger - has a bonus ratio AD. This will force Viego to go for items such as Kraken Slayer, making him slightly squishier. If Viego opts for more sustainable items, Warwick's massive healing will not keep up.

Kha'Zix

Kha'Zix has been a top League of Legends jungler for months. The introduction of the new Mythic items has only boosted his kits. While Viego has a E- Harrowed Path to camouflage himself, Kha'Zix has Void Assault and Unseen Threat.

Fiora

Fiora may not be among the best top lane choices. But she can mitigate Viego's W with her Riposte. It will disable Viego's attempt to cc her and will also stun him. Thus, countering Viego with Fiora can be an excellent choice for the League of Legends players. With all her other kits combined, Fiora can easily execute The Ruined King.

Elise

When facing Viego, especially in League of Legends team fights, Elise can use E- Cocoon to neutralize Viego's R, Q or W. Although she may not win against him in a duel, Elise may be more impactful in a team fight. Thus, countering Viego with Elise can be a good strategy for team fights in the new season.

Lulu

Like Elise, Lulu cannot win against Viego in a solo duel. But she can be immensely effective in a teamfight. With Lulu around, her E- Help, Pix! shields Viego's R effectively, with negligible health reduction.

Viego to get a new skin in Lunar New Year celebration

Lunar Beast Viego (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The jungler is League of Legends' 154th champion and will be available for 7,800 blue essence on release. His price will drop to 6,300 after a week. The Ruined King will also be available in-store for 975 RP.

🧧 Lunar Beast Viego Chromas coming this patch! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/E4XCKS5jQJ — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) January 20, 2021

Viego will get a Lunar Beast skin as part of the upcoming Lunar New Year Celebration. A Lunar Beast Viego will possess bright horns to commemorate the Year of the Ox.

Six shades of Lunar Beast Viego (Screengrab vis SkinSpotlights)

In terms of move, Lunar Beast Viego can thrust his fist forward with W and shoot the cattle's animation. His unique sword will glow with a fiery orange hue. The skin will come with six chromas of varying colors. It will be available for 1,350 RP.