The "Dark Star Cho'Gath" bug is yet to be fixed in League of Legends

The well-known "Dark Star Cho'Gath" bug has been in League of Legends for at least two months now, and Riot developers are yet to make an official statement.

A cancer patient named Bryan had a dream to make his own League of Legends skin or customized character appearance. Contacted through Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2018, Riot Games agreed to let him do it.

Bryan himself was a Cho'Gath one-trick. So, he wished to play with his favorite champion wearing his self-designed skin.

He projected his ideas to the developers. It turned out so good that Riot Games sold the skin worldwide and donated the proceeds to charity. This was how the Dark Star Cho'Gath was born.

PBE Preview

Dark Star Cho'Gath

Purchase this skin between June 21–July 20 to support charities in your region. During this time, 100% of proceeds from the skin will go to local charities around the world! pic.twitter.com/dz4pvXCtpe — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 30, 2018

Recently, after the League of Legends patch 10.23 was released, fans observed a peculiar bug in Dark Star Cho'Gath's in-game animation.

The "Dark Star Cho'Gath" bug in League of Legends

Top-lane's "Terror of the Void" has the unique ability to grow in size 10 times, with its ult Feast. With each R-kill, it starts gaining stacks, which allow it to grow bigger along with minor changes in appearance.

This is how Cho'Gath should evolve with increasing stacks (Image via Riot Games)

Cho'Gath, in its Dark Star skin, should ideally change its physical appearance on stacks along with its size growth. League of Legends regulars have observed that even if the skin grows in size, the champion-model stays in the "no-stack" form throughout the whole game.

When Dark Star Cho'Gath starts stacking up, its tail should ideally split into three. The hole in his back should grow bigger, and there should be more golden accents on its bright, purple skin.

Cho'Gath after gaining 16 stacks with no change in appearance except its size (Image via u/Ssspook-Reddit)

As of now, there are no visible changes in Cho'Gath's appearance other than its size. A League of Legends fan and Redditor u/Riflheim recently posted:

"This bug truly detracts from the experience of playing Dark Star Cho'Gath, and given that it is a Gemstone Skin, I believe it should be fixed so that players can enjoy all aspects of it!"

I know they were looking into Dark Star Cho'Gath's bug. I love Cho and can't wait for his new skin but I really want to see these fixed!https://t.co/VMUH1pCg3D — Anicmatic (@iAnigmatic) January 5, 2021

The Dark Star skin bug has sustained for over two months now, and fans want it to be fixed at the earliest. Cho'Gath's previous E-bug has recently been fixed in patch 11.1, so Cho'Gath's one-tricks might not have to wait much longer to get the existing issues sorted as well.