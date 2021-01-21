Wild Rift confirms the official launch of Star Guardian party with exciting new skins

Wild Rift’s Season 2021 is finally up and running, as Riot confirms the addition of Star Guardian skins in League of Legends' handheld Moba.

The stars are calling. pic.twitter.com/izuaRwTUZ6 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 20, 2021

A few weeks ago, Chowz_Channel, a Wild Rift data miner, speculated about Wild Rift's upcoming Star Guardian party. He found the star skin textures, models, and data in the game files of Wild Rift's Alpha version, currently present in China and Brazil. Pointers to these skins were found in the files and the news remained nothing but speculation.

But with the recent tweet, WIld Rift cleared all doubts on the matter, confirming the soon-to-be-launched Star skins. Certain champions are thus, going to soon hit the rift with their all-new Star Guardian attires.

Probable Champions to get Star Guardian Wild Rift outfits

#1 Star Guardian Ahri

Star Guardian Ahri (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: "Ahri is a charismatic captain who leads a team of both new and veteran Star Guardians, from the outer edges of the cosmos. Having experienced the pain of losing teammates in the line of duty, she is viciously protective of her “family,” and a strong desire burns within her to ensure no one she cares for ever fades away again. There’s no more room for patience and understanding in her universe—tough love is all that’s left. Though that be the case, none are immune to Ahri’s own unique charms. "

#2 Star Guardian Ezreal

Star Guardian Ezreal (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: " Before he was awakened by the First Star, Ezreal was a born explorer with boundless curiosity for the world around him, and becoming a Star Guardian only served to further fuel his appetite for discovery. Now, the universe is his uncharted map, the stars his destinations. As a newcomer to the team, his energy can be both refreshing and annoying to his teammates. The burdens of being a Star Guardian are lost on him—he’d rather focus his energy on solving the exciting mysteries of the galaxy. "

#3 Star Guardian Janna

Star Guardian Janna (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: " A veteran Star Guardian, Janna now mentors the young and impressionable Lux. This seasoned Guardian rarely offers information about her mysterious past, and often seems preoccupied with memories of another place and time in her life. While distant and soft-spoken, Janna is the wisest of her team, holding a wealth of knowledge about their greater purpose and gently guiding them towards true understanding. Her poise and quiet strength are deeply admired by her teammates, and even Jinx can’t ignore the respect that her presence commands. "

#4 Star Guardian Jinx

Star Guardian Jinx (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: " There are Star Guardians who solemnly and respectfully hold to their duty to defend the cosmos… and then there is Jinx. When the First Star imbued her with the power of Starlight, the cynical teen rebelled, refusing to treat her powers as anything more than a plaything to serve her own interests. Even now, this selfishness causes her to repeatedly clash with her teammates, who can’t understand why such an explosive soul was chosen to serve the order."

#5 Star Guardian Lux

Star Guardian Lux (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: "Cheerful, courageous, and just a bit clumsy, Lux shines the brightest among her Star Guardian team as its captain. Protecting the universe is a responsibility that Lux is committed to, even if she doesn’t fully realize the gravity of it just yet. There are many challenges ahead on her journey to becoming a strong leader worthy of the First Star’s call. For now, Lux truly believes that as long as they fight together, there is no darkness they can’t overcome. "

#6 Star Guardian Soraka

Star Guardian Soraka (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: " A gentle soul with a mysterious origin among the stars, Soraka protects the team on their perilous missions from behind the frontlines. Despite her fragile appearance, the second-year carries immense healing power, unparalleled by any other Guardian the team has encountered. "

#7 Star Guardian Miss Fortune

Star Guardian Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games- Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore: A member of Ahri’s original team, Miss Fortune is a hot-headed gunslinger, renowned across the galaxy as a monster slayer. Angry at losing comrades, the second-in-command now fights in their memory—not out of a sense of duty, but for vengeance. Even with new members joining the team, she can’t forget her past. She is always the first to charge into battle, often ignoring her own safety as long as she can take down every beast in sight.

Riot, in their tweet, has announced that the "Stars are calling" in Wild Rift. Official skin releases are expected in the near future as well.