League of Legends: Wild Rift reveals 4 new skins on new year's eve

With the fresh reveal of 2021, Wild Rift Champions are all set to start the new year with exclusive looks, as Riot Games added 4 new skins to the game.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature 4 exclusive skins for Miss Fortune, Braum, Ashe, and Garen.

League of Legends PC players might be familiar with the skins. But it would be an all-new experience for those who have started their rifting journey with the handheld version, Wild Rift.

Grab your sword, shield, bow, or pistols and hit the Rift with new skins.

🔫 💖 Arcade Miss Fortune

🛡 🦁 Braum Lionheart

👑 🏹 Queen Ashe

🗡️ ⚙️ Steel Legion Garen pic.twitter.com/Sc8RtlUXOp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 1, 2021

With the addition of these skins, the featured champions will now hit the Wild Rift lanes and jungles with newly designed swords, shields, bows, and pistols. Arcade Miss Fortune, Braum Lionheart, Queen Ashe, and Steel Legion Garen are going to be these champions' new tags.

All 4 skins are now available for fans to purchase from the in-game store. Here's a first look at the new skins.

WIld Rift's new year skins for 4 champions and their attire descriptions

#1 - Arcade Miss Fortune

Arcade Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends lore: "Miss Fortune or Sarah is better known in the real world for holding the top scores in every shoot-em-up game ever created. In Arcade World, she's famed for earning those scores through whatever means necessary, willing to bring in any target for the right amount of points."

Advertisement

#2 - Braum Lionheart

Braum Lionheart (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends lore: "The strongest and the most courageous knight in the lands, people are huge fans of Braum Lionheart and his daring tales of adventure! He's definitely not the one to stick by the 7th-edition RiftQuest rules, and there are definitely no stains on his character sheet. After all, that would be unbecoming of a dignified warrior"

#3 - Queen Ashe

Queen Ashe (Image via Riot Games)

Advertisement

League of Legends lore: "A radiant queen once venerated as a figure reborn rom legend. Ashe rules her people as the visionary leader of two great Freljordian houses. Yet two equally driven rivals oppose her queendom, as a rising darkness threatens to consume them all."

#4 - Steel Legion Garen

Steel Legion Garen (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends lore: "Garen is a steam-powered knight serving at the head of the Steel Legion's vanguard, feared by his enemies and respected by his allies in equal measure. His blade is one of a kind: a thaumaturgical innovation of science and magic, overflowing with sparking plasma."

Fans geared up for Wild Rift's worldwide launch

Wild Rift’s open beta version has recently been launched in various European and South-East Asian countries.

With further release dates in various other regions scheduled in the upcoming months, the craze around Wild Rift has crossed all expectations. The new skins will definitely provide enough perks to the MOBA's fans to keep them into the new year.

Please release the game all over Asia we are waiting for like 8 months!😔 — Mohammed Junaid Islam (@Mohammed_Junu) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

can you guys release US servers on 2021, i wanna try this shit — wolf boy (@MarcAllenisReal) January 1, 2021

League of Legends fans all across North America and the Indian Subcontinent have eagerly been waiting to receive Wild Rift's official launch. The wait has been long and they might just have to kick their heels a little longer until they can get their hands on the official version of the game.