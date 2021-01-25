Viego's win rate is abysmally low, following his League of Legends release

After a lot of release hype, League of Legends’ latest champion Viego has faced a difficult time adjusting to the Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games recently announced Viego, one of League of Legends' most anticipated champions, along with the official release of Patch 11.2. Unfortunately, he struggles in the current meta filled with other successful junglers like Elise, Olaf, and Kha'Zix.

According to champion.gg, the Ruined King has a win rate of just above 43 percent. He also has a low pick rate of nine percent in ranked games for platinum and above, proving his ineffectiveness in high ELO.

Ughhh I want to play Viego so bad... The concept of turning into other chapions is so cool to me but he's a fucking jungler 😭😭 — Ring (@colossus_ring) January 22, 2021

Fans think that his passive Sovereign Domain, which allows him to possess enemy champions and use their kits is also impacting his win rate in the jungle.

League of Legends fans are not yet convinced by Viego in competitive play

Viego is currently one of the least successful junglers I League of Legends (Screengrab via champion. gg)

With many players practising Viego for the first time, it is obvious it'll take them some time to use him as their jungle main.

100% convinced Viego, The Ruined Champ will be the worst champ on release in forever. — LS (@LSXYZ9) January 17, 2021

The lack of knowledge of other champions is also one of the key reasons behind Viego's low win rate. Players are trapping themselves with his passive by killing some unnecessary champions.

Once players settle down and learn his kit, his win rate should improve. While buffs could help him out now, they may make him overpowered. Previous releases have shown that even the slightest buff can tip the scales.

Viego has a ±40% winrate across all roles. Keep in mind that he has not been figured out yet, so I would expect this to imporve by 5-7% within a week.



He does not need much to be in a good spot and he's a difficult champion to buff, so I'd slightly buff his AS/lvl and bAD. — Jayrad (@iamJayrad) January 24, 2021

Some fans also think that Viego is not an easy champion for Riot games to buff, considering his unique ability kit. Some minor tweaks concerning his character-play in League of Legends might boost his win rate by quite some percentage.

While it’s unlikely that Viego will be seen in competitive play soon, his win rate will likely improve once more League of Legends players get used to his kit. Using his passive effectively to take advantage of opposing champions is a crucial part of Viego-play.

Buff viego. He doesn’t do anything. — Anari (@Nyokinari) January 23, 2021

The jungler is League of Legends' 154th champion and is available for 7,800 blue essences. His price will drop to 6,300 after a week. The Ruined King is also available in the League store for 975 RP.