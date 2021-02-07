League of Legends season 11 Fiddlesticks meta guide and build

Fiddlesticks is considered to be one of the unique picks in League of Legends. The "Ancient Fear" one-tricks are generally versatile with their play.

Fiddlesticks is powerful in a variety of situations, always offering incredible crowd control. He fits in multiple roles and a perfect fit for both casual and competitive ranked players.

Last year's rework has boosted the popularity of Fiddlesticks massively. Now he possesses a great new scouting tool in the form of an effigy that doubles as a ward and pseudo scanner. His abilities, animations, and gameplay have improved significantly allowing League of Legends players to revive the scary beast in pro play.

The new Fiddlesticks absolutely rules, easily made it one of my favorite characters in League. It's just- *chef's kiss* — Mythicc Bitch (@roundraccoon) January 19, 2021

He can literally be played anywhere in the game in numerous roles including jungle, mid, support, or even in the top lane. In League of Legends season 11, Fiddlesticks has suddenly gained huge popularity as a jungler after the massive item rework. Here's a detailed build guide for Jungle Fiddlesticks or "Junglesticks".

Jungle Fiddlesticks build path and runes in League of Legends.

#1 - Runes

Runes of Jungle Fiddlesticks (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Dark Harvest: Dark Harvest is, currently, the best primary rune for Fiddlesticks. This rune's main purpose is to bring out good possibilities for one-shots after stacking it throughout the game.

Cheap Shot: Cheap Shot's bonus true damage easily procs on impaired enemies. Fiddlestick's new kit has perfect synergy with this rune.

Eyeball Collection: The most common rune option for Junglesticks. It allows bonus AP on every takedown for a maximum of 10, and then bonus AP after 10 takedowns.

Ultimate Hunter: As a jungler, R-Crowstorm is Fiddlesticks' main ganking ability. Thus, Ultimate Hunter is a great rune option for him, reducing the cooldown on his ultimate.

Approach Velocity: It allows bonus movement speed to Fiddlesticks during occasional teamfights.

#2 - Standard Build Items

Standard build items for Jungle Fiddlesticks (Image via mobafire.com)

Hextech Rocketbelt: Hextech Rocketbelt is the best Mythic item for League of Legends' Ancient Fear. It provides AP, Health, Ability Haste, an active dash for getting closer to the enemies, and 50% bonus MS towards enemy champions for 2 seconds. It perfectly synergies with Fiddlesticks' R.

Zhonya's Hourglass: Zhonya's Hourglass is a compulsory core item for Junglesticks. It comes very handy during ganks and teamfights as it perfectly synergies with Fiddlesticks' ultimate. This item has been one of Fiddlesticks' regulars since the champion's release in 2009.

Fiddlesticks ult + zhonya's hourglass = op — Ashe McHeimerplank (@LoLProblems_) March 12, 2012

Sorcerer's Shoes: It is the second essential core item for Fiddlesticks to have in his build path. The Sorcerer's Shoes provide Fiddlesticks more MS and Magic Penetration, useful for chasing down opponents.

Morellonomicon: For the third core item, Morellonomicon is a good pick for Fiddlesticks. It gives him AP, Health, Magic Penetration, and a great anti-heal passive boosting if the enemy champion is below 50% HP.

Rabadon's Deathcap: This is a good fourth item for Fiddlesticks. It provides 120 AP and a 35% increased AP, which is immensely powerful.

Demonic Embrace: The Demonic Embrace is a great passive item that grants Fiddlesticks 10 Armor and MR, increasing by 2.5 for each enemy he recently hit. This item is effective against tanks as well, for the burning damages it provides.

#3 - Starting Items

Control Ward in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Hailblade in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Hailblade.

Control Ward.

#4 - Summoners Spells

Chilling Smite

Flash

The preferred jungle route for Fiddlesticks to follow

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

The following route is a good jungling path for Fiddlesticks:

Red Brambleback Raptors' Camp Wolves' Camp Blue Sentinel Gromp Rift Scuttler Gank in a side lane

An efficient way to clear the jungle by Fiddlesticks is to simultaneously take down the Red Buff and Raptors. Similarly, Blue Buff and Gromp can be targeted together to save time and resources.

According to the League of Legends lore,

Something has awoken in Runeterra. Something ancient. Something terrible. The ageless horror known as Fiddlesticks stalks the edges of mortal society, drawn to areas thick with paranoia where it feeds upon terrorized victims. Wielding a jagged scythe, the haggard, makeshift creature reaps fear itself, shattering the minds of those unlucky enough to survive in its wake. Beware the sounding of the crow, or the whispering of the shape that appears almost human… Fiddlesticks has returned.

Yes, Fiddlesticks returned to League of Legends with a fresh look, improvised kit, and powerful gameplay mechanics. Going by the champion's versatility, and Riot Games' ever-increasing concern for the Ancient fear, it won't come as a surprise to the community to see Fiddlesticks in pro-play soon.