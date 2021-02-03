Riot's Reav3 confirms only one League of Legends VGU will release this year due to the pandemic

Riot Game's lead champion producer Ryan 'Reav3' Mireles has responded to a Redditor who expressed disappointment for League of Legends' "1 VGU a year" plan.

League of Legends regular and Redditor u/SketchtheHunter wrote about his dismay on Riot's plan for VGU updates, leading to Reav3 replying that the COVID-19 pandemic was the root cause for all the problems.

Riot Reav3 replied to a League of Legends fan (Screengrab from Reddit)

He explained that the pandemic led the devs team to switch to a different "working from home" model, affecting Riot's complete production schedule.

Reav3 confirmed that while fans will receive nothing more than a reworked Dr. Mundo in 2021, this isn't something that they will continue in the future.

Reav3 explains reasons for cutting down second VGU update from League of Legends Season 11

Concept sketch of Udyr (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Another fan asked Reav3 about the reasons for cutting down the second VGU update from the year's plans, and the official replied:

"It was a resource issue, we were already behind due to covid, and then we lost a designer on the team (not from Riot but they went to another team within Riot)."

The publisher unveiled the winner of the Season 2021 poll yesterday, which put Udyr first in line to receive a League of Legends VGU update. But with this update scheduled for an early 2022 release, that leaves only Dr. Mundo for this year.

We asked and you answered: Udyr and Crime City Nightmare won the Season 2021 Champion Update and Thematic Votes!🐻🌆



Details here👇https://t.co/Jqk3TAJEXR pic.twitter.com/81aHCX7meE — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2021

When a Redditor enquired if Riot plans to release a second VGU update other than Udyr in 2022, Reav3 said:

"Currently, we want to do two VGUs in 2022, yes, not just Udyr. Obviously, things can always change, but our current goal is at least two VGUs for 2022, yes."

The producer assured fans that such plan drops wouldn't be a common practice for the Riot team moving forward. They provided VGU updates to Fiddlesticks and Volibear in the first half of 2020, getting a whole lot of that development done before the pandemic lockdown.

The two champions got an entire makeover with updated abilities and animations.

Screengrab from Reddit

Reav3 also expressed his disappointments as the team had to drop plans for the second VGU for the year. He added that the devs love working on VGUs as much as League of Legends players love seeing them release.

Mundo’s still under the scalpel, but it’s time for our routine checkup. Discover the latest on Dr. Mundo’s VGU in this Devblog: https://t.co/OVWujDCm9w pic.twitter.com/IHRTFcCOaO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 8, 2021

Riot has not scheduled a particular date for the release of Mundo's updated VGU yet. But fans can expect it to hit the PBE within the next few months.