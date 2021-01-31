The importance of Flex Queue and why it is under-used in League of Legends

Riot introduced Flex Queue to League of Legends a few years ago as a replacement for Ranked Teams.

However, many players could not Flex with their friends when there were big gaps in their ranks. Thus, Riot Games brought a minor change in the same last year. Since patch 10.15, the players could match up ranked Flex Queue with anyone without rank restrictions.

Flex Queue is a queue for competitive groups in League of Legends. In Flex Queue, players can queue solo or with groups of two, three, or five. Its ranking system is different from the dynamic queue ranking. Players can earn ranked rewards from Flex Queue at the end of a season.

nah how good is flex queue one of eveyrhting pic.twitter.com/CEaeCngFHP — nennolol fanboy (@SnipaXD) December 17, 2020

Initially, Flex Queue was not considered to be a serious play mode by many League regulars. It was played mainly for fun. Then Riot Games introduced a few minor changes so that the players take the queue more seriously. Players got an option to play with their friends from varied ranks.

Over the year, nothing has changed. Flex Queue remains and ignored and underused mode of ranked play in League of Legends.

League of Legends' Flex Queue and its importance in pro play

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Riot Games introduced Flex Queue to help players improve their coordination and strategic-play. This mode allows the choice of queue partners who can discuss strategies with a shared goal. League of Legends amateurs got a brilliant in-game practice mode through Flex Queue which could push them forward towards competing high ELO.

Unfortunately, this model remained under-used as many players could not make the best out of it. Riot's caster Isaac "Azael" Cummings Bentley recently tweeted,

Advertisement

I genuinely wish more people liked Flex Queue.



Being able to pick who you're queueing with, work together w/ the same goals, strategies etc & making coordinated plays is what makes LoL so fun for me!



Solo Queue just doesn't do it for me anymore, too much hate & no team play. — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) January 29, 2021

Coming from a competitive Esports background in World of Warcraft, Starcraft 2, Azael understands the scenario. He further stated the importance of queuing up with friends for grinding one's gaming skills.

Coming from a competitive background in WoW, SC2, Hearthstone etc I was either playing with people I chose to queue with, or playing solo.



Either way you know what you're getting into & that's something I've always missed with solo queue in team based games. — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) January 29, 2021

Flex Queue could be a perfect model for the League of Legends players to grind and develop their skills to plan. Solo queues in team-based games often miss the benefits of competitiveness.

League of Legends regular and Redditor u/Iwishisawahippo elaborated on the sentiment expressed by Azael. The Redditor wrote,

I really do agree with Azael here, I think that because of the public outcry from how DQ was utilized and then the constant comparisons between DOTA’s party queue and League’s flex queue, flex never got a chance to shine, even now with clash being such a big deal, you rarely see people talk about partying up on flex queue to practice for clash.

Advertisement

Many players think that Flex Queue has no competitive integrity because of the players' huge skill variance. Thus, they lack interest in investing time. As a result, most of them do not have enough game-counts to be properly placed into their true ELO range.

Flex queue is a waste of time, and only just increased queue times. Plus the games are then just ruined by off rolers, given that's not all the time but the queue time issue was made worse imo. — Joey (@JoeyCarries) December 24, 2020

Once League of Legends players start investing time on Flex Queue as they do in Solo Queue, the matchmaking would improve with the increase in player-counts of the same rank.