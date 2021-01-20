Former League of Legends LEC caster Froskurinn questions diversity in esports, gets mixed reactions

Barely a week since Indiana “Froskurinn” Black stepped down from the LEC broadcast team, the former League of Legends caster has highlighted the lack of racial diversity in esports.

In a recent tweet, Froskurinn stated:

As always, very excited for the #LEC to begin and watch my peers continue to thrive. That team is fucking amazing.



That said, we really need to talk diversity in esports broadcasts because holy shit that is a lot of white. Just blindingly white. As far as the eye can see: white. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) January 18, 2021

She further mentioned that racism does exist in LEC, and she is sure about it. According to Froskurinn, a major existing issue is that most people are denied entry in the League of Legends arena for their skin color and not on merit.

Even though Froskurinn might be correct that there isn’t much racial diversity in LEC, the league sees a vast cultural diversity. There are casters from numerous nationalities in the League of Legends European Championship.

Quickshot: South African

Vedius: Welsh

Medic/Foxdrop/Cardrel: English

Sjokz: Belgium

Ender/Drakos: American

Laure: French



Yes the skin colours aren’t differing but the representation of countries is quite diverse. Not saying I don’t agree, just don’t see the need to bring it up — John Henderson (@trippinp3nguin) January 19, 2021

Trevor “Quickshot” Henry from South Africa, Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere from Belgium, and Laure “Bulii” Valee from France are a few examples.

Mixed views from League of Legends fans

Esports regulars, though, have expressed mixed views on Froskurinn's statement. The majority thinks that she has unnecessarily pulled in racial factors when the actual cause of her seeing “a lot of white” in the league arena might be completely different.

been this way for years, no one cared about it, all of them are from different countries. Sorry to be born in europe where all of us are mostly white. Because the mentalities are changing doesn't mean we have to get other skin colors because of the sake of diversity lol — T1 강흐름 (@akrzndghl) January 19, 2021

For this section of fans, it is not correct of the former analyst, and rather disrespectful, to generalize a broad ethnic diversity with racism. A League of Legends fan and Redditor, u/CozyXan, wrote:

“I really disagree with this take. First of all, why does she have to bring politics and race into it? A greek to a german is so different. Grouping us all “whites” together is so wrong and disrespectful. The simple fact is, there’s very little POC in Europe, at least where I live. Minorities are mostly Albanians (again, as she would say, more WHITE people), but just because they’re white doesn’t mean they will be getting better treatment than Chinese or black people or that they are the same. Our ethnicities and backgrounds are diverse enough, so we shouldn’t all be grouped up.”

There were multiple reactions challenging Froskurinn’s statement, all across the tweep community:

You bet it's white. This is not necessarily bad in itself, but if you look at how diverse the player backgrounds are, it's alarming that the racial (and other, of course) diversity of the broadcast team is not a good representation of the game 😐 — David Schilter (@DavidSchilter) January 18, 2021

There are roughly 12 million people with african ancestry living in europe, thats about 9% of EU population. In the same way, there are 19 million people living in Romania. How come none of them are LEC caster? Your diversity thinking is very odd. — IVAN IVAS (@iivas) January 18, 2021

By saying this you are implying that the current on air crew was selected based on the color of their skin and not their talent, skill or hard work. This is an extreme disservice to the team you used be a part of.



Q: Who would you cut from the current team? Who would you add? — Valraz (@ValrazKrants) January 18, 2021

People should be picked for their job regardless of race/ethnicity, and ofcourse I don't know LEC's reasoning for not having diversity, but if they coïncidentally only found white people who fit the job best, then so be it. — Mathies (@MathiesHappel) January 18, 2021

Another group of fans feel Froskurinn is not wrong. They believe that somehow, the black race is deprived of its fair share of opportunities.

An Esports and League of Legends fan, @FortitudeHD, tweeted:

I dont disagree with frosk, I don't recall seeing much new blood coming through from EU masters for example. Maybe wider issue across the EU scene people need their shot to show their skills. fighting games like Smash has plenty of black talent so you'd like to think LoL would to — FortitudeHD (@FortitudeHD) January 18, 2021

Many supported her views.

I feel like it’s a problem in League as a whole. There aren’t enough POC playing the game either. More representation across the board. — James (@jimmy_lawrence) January 18, 2021

Totally agree that color of skin can't be a factor off decision LEC deserve and as too go for the talent. My only take its that Europe as a whole is statisticaly not that diverse. That said if the stigma exists that should be adressed and fought pic.twitter.com/6FKMNSh6Zo — pedro52almeida (@pedro52almeida) January 19, 2021

Thats a very serious thing to just casually tweet about..Riot can get in BIG trouble if that’s true — joebaxon (@jrbacondorito) January 19, 2021

My gosh some of these takes are ridiculous! Why do people assume diversity means “unqualified” 😩



Diversity in thought and on-camera skills actually helps to make broadcasts better.



GREAT producers always keep that in mind. — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) January 18, 2021

Froskurinn, though, was certain about her claims:

Ironically, I literally have 3 different meetings today (what timing!) about how to impact development and diversity in the league scene today. Am stoked! — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) January 19, 2021

Blocking racists feels so good. Content isn't for you - have a nice time! — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) January 19, 2021

Indeed, there aren’t many popular black esports personalities within the League of Legends scene. Outside of the league, the scenario is similar. Former Overwatch League host Malik Forte has unfortunately been the lone representative of this group to date.

Froskurinn’s statements may just open another pandora’s box in the community.