Froskurinn parts ways with the League of Legends LEC broadcast team

League of Legends color caster and analyst Indiana “Froskurinn” Black has decided to step down from the LEC broadcast team ahead of the 2021 Spring Split.

Froskurinn previously announced that her contract with Riot Games had ended. It looks like she will not be renewing the contract for season 11.

It's a freelancer tweet, team. I'm looking for work - as I always am - as a freelancer. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) October 31, 2020

Though fans of the LEC were hoping that Froskurinn would come back to casting professional League of Legends for one more season, a recent announcement from her solidified the matter. Froskurinn will not be returning in 2021.

I have decided not to re-sign with the LEC for the 2021 season. I cannot reveal the next steps yet, but I've always felt strongly about moving into management and development positions. I wish the LEC broadcast, teams, and fans the very best. I absolutely loved it there.❤️ — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) January 12, 2021

Froskurinn’s departure is a great loss for the LEC broadcast team

Excited to see what you're cooking up next. Esports needs more creative minds like you in development and higher-up positions. ✌ — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) January 12, 2021

The LEC broadcasting team boasts of one of the most quirky and innovative groups of casters and analysts in the professional circuit of League of Legends.

Froskurinn played an integral role in making European League of Legends incredibly exciting. Her color casting gave the matches a unique flavor which made fans come back for more.

Her synergy with fellow play-by-play caster Daniel "Drakos" Drakos is something to behold. LEC fans will be missing the duo heading into Spring Split 2021.

Froskurinn started her casting career in China’s LPL where she made a name for herself before moving to Europe in 2019.

Her plans to leave the broadcasting team is quite reminiscent of Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith’s decision to leave the LCK casting and join 100Thieves as their coach and manager.

Welcome Chris Smith (@PapaSmithy), our new League of Legends General Manager!



Previously an LCK caster for 4+ years, Chris is one of the most well-respected analysts / commentators in the industry. We’re thrilled to bring him to NA & can't wait to build more for 100T LoL. #100T pic.twitter.com/5ixH4Gm1uQ — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) September 4, 2019

Froskurinn might just be contemplating something similar. But nothing has been made official yet.