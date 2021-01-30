Top 3 Viego builds in League of Legends season 11

Riot Games recently announced the arrival of Viego; a highly anticipated League of Legends champion. This update arrived with Patch 11.2.

Viego - The "Ruined King" was the first champion released in the latest League of Legend season. This character is a strong jungler addition to the game. According to the developers, he does not go for tiny victories and aims for total ruination.

Viego the Ruined King.

League of legends has an amazing lore and world build around the game.

With the champion yet to be tested in the competitive arena, there are ample options for League of Legends players to experience "complete ruination" with Viego.

Viego has a playstyle similar to Nocturne and a play-pattern similar to any strong League of Legends jungle duelist. He is an auto attack-focused champion with abilities that complement his kit.

Viego is very effective in the early and mid game, as he has the ability to dish out a heavy load of damage. However, to pull out teamfights and timely ganks, the ruined king needs proper build items and spells in his kit.

3 best Viego builds in League of Legends

The nature of Viego's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Blade of the Ruined King, Kraken Slayer, and Trinity Force are the best build items for Viego.

Conqueror and Press the Attack are his potent rune options. Conqueror is good for extended trades, while Press the Attack is the most pervasive rune, enabling a strong dueling presence. Both are incredibly useful.

#1 - Standard Viego

Runes

Precision:

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Alacrity

Coup de Grace

Domination:

Cheap Shot

Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+6 Armor

Spells

Flash

Smite

Build Items

Emberknife (Starting)

(Starting) Refillable Potion (Starting)

(Starting) Blade of the Ruined King (Core)

(Core) Trinity Force (Core)

(Core) Death's Dance (Situational)

(Situational) Guardian Angel (Situational)

(Situational) Sterak's Gage (Situational)

(Situational) Plated Steelcaps (Boot)

#2 - Lethal Viego

Runes

Precision:

Press the Attack

Triumph

Legend: Bloodline

Last Stand

Domination:

Cheap Shot

Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+6 Armor

Spells

Flash

Smite

Build Items

Emberknife (Starting)

(Starting) Refillable Potion (Starting)

(Starting) Prowler's Claw (Core)

(Core) The Collector (Core)

(Core) Death's Dance (Situational)

(Situational) Youmuu's Ghostblade (Situational)

(Situational) Edge of Night (Situational)

(Situational) Mobility Boots (Boot)

#3 - Swift Viego

Runes

Precision:

Lethal Tempo

Triumph

Legend: Alacrity

Coup de Grace

Domination:

Taste of Blood

Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

+10% Attack Speed

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+6 Armor

Spells

Flash

Smite

Build Items

