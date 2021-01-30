Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Top 3 Viego builds in League of Legends season 11

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
Sayantan ChÖwdhury
ANALYST
Modified 30 Jan 2021, 19:52 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Riot Games recently announced the arrival of Viego; a highly anticipated League of Legends champion. This update arrived with Patch 11.2.

Viego - The "Ruined King" was the first champion released in the latest League of Legend season. This character is a strong jungler addition to the game. According to the developers, he does not go for tiny victories and aims for total ruination.

With the champion yet to be tested in the competitive arena, there are ample options for League of Legends players to experience "complete ruination" with Viego.

Viego has a playstyle similar to Nocturne and a play-pattern similar to any strong League of Legends jungle duelist. He is an auto attack-focused champion with abilities that complement his kit. 

Viego is very effective in the early and mid game, as he has the ability to dish out a heavy load of damage. However, to pull out teamfights and timely ganks, the ruined king needs proper build items and spells in his kit.

3 best Viego builds in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
Advertisement

The nature of Viego's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Blade of the Ruined King, Kraken Slayer, and Trinity Force are the best build items for Viego.

Best build items for Viego (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)
Best build items for Viego (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Conqueror and Press the Attack are his potent rune options. Conqueror is good for extended trades, while Press the Attack is the most pervasive rune, enabling a strong dueling presence. Both are incredibly useful.

#1 - Standard Viego

Runes

Runes for Standard Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Runes for Standard Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Precision:

  • Conqueror
  • Triumph
  • Legend: Alacrity
  • Coup de Grace

Domination:

  • Cheap Shot
  • Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

  • +10% Attack Speed
  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +6 Armor

Spells

  • Flash
  • Smite

Build Items

Advertisement
Items for Standard Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Items for Standard Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)
  • Emberknife (Starting)
  • Refillable Potion (Starting)
  • Blade of the Ruined King (Core)
  • Trinity Force (Core)
  • Death's Dance (Situational)
  • Guardian Angel (Situational)
  • Sterak's Gage (Situational)
  • Plated Steelcaps (Boot)

#2 - Lethal Viego

Runes

Runes for Lethal Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Runes for Lethal Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Precision:

  • Press the Attack
  • Triumph
  • Legend: Bloodline
  • Last Stand

Domination:

  • Cheap Shot
  • Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

  • +10% Attack Speed
  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +6 Armor

Spells

  • Flash
  • Smite

Build Items

Â Items for Lethal Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
 Items for Lethal Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)
  • Emberknife (Starting)
  • Refillable Potion (Starting)
  • Prowler's Claw (Core)
  • The Collector (Core)
  • Death's Dance (Situational)
  • Youmuu's Ghostblade (Situational)
  • Edge of Night (Situational)
  • Mobility Boots (Boot)

#3 - Swift Viego

Runes

Advertisement
Runes for Swift Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Runes for Swift Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Precision:

  • Lethal Tempo
  • Triumph
  • Legend: Alacrity
  • Coup de Grace

Domination:

  • Taste of Blood
  • Ravenous Hunter

Bonus:

  • +10% Attack Speed
  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +6 Armor

Spells

  • Flash
  • Smite

Build Items

Â Items for Swift Viego build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
 Items for Swift Viego build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)
  • Emberknife (Starting)
  • Refillable Potion (Starting)
  • Blade of the Ruined King (Core)
  • Kraken Slayer (Core)
  • Death's Dance (Situational)
  • Wit's End (Situational)
  • Phantom Dancer (Situational)
  • Edge of Night (Situational)
  • Berserker's Greaves (Boot)
Published 30 Jan 2021, 19:52 IST
League of Legends Esports Wild Rift
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी