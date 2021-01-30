Top 3 Viego builds in League of Legends season 11

Riot Games recently announced the arrival of Viego; a highly anticipated League of Legends champion. This update arrived with Patch 11.2.
Viego - The "Ruined King" was the first champion released in the latest League of Legend season. This character is a strong jungler addition to the game. According to the developers, he does not go for tiny victories and aims for total ruination.
With the champion yet to be tested in the competitive arena, there are ample options for League of Legends players to experience "complete ruination" with Viego.
Viego has a playstyle similar to Nocturne and a play-pattern similar to any strong League of Legends jungle duelist. He is an auto attack-focused champion with abilities that complement his kit.
Viego is very effective in the early and mid game, as he has the ability to dish out a heavy load of damage. However, to pull out teamfights and timely ganks, the ruined king needs proper build items and spells in his kit.
3 best Viego builds in League of Legends
The nature of Viego's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Blade of the Ruined King, Kraken Slayer, and Trinity Force are the best build items for Viego.
Conqueror and Press the Attack are his potent rune options. Conqueror is good for extended trades, while Press the Attack is the most pervasive rune, enabling a strong dueling presence. Both are incredibly useful.
#1 - Standard Viego
Runes
Precision:
- Conqueror
- Triumph
- Legend: Alacrity
- Coup de Grace
Domination:
- Cheap Shot
- Ravenous Hunter
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +6 Armor
Spells
- Flash
- Smite
Build Items
- Emberknife (Starting)
- Refillable Potion (Starting)
- Blade of the Ruined King (Core)
- Trinity Force (Core)
- Death's Dance (Situational)
- Guardian Angel (Situational)
- Sterak's Gage (Situational)
- Plated Steelcaps (Boot)
#2 - Lethal Viego
Runes
Precision:
- Press the Attack
- Triumph
- Legend: Bloodline
- Last Stand
Domination:
- Cheap Shot
- Ravenous Hunter
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +6 Armor
Spells
- Flash
- Smite
Build Items
- Emberknife (Starting)
- Refillable Potion (Starting)
- Prowler's Claw (Core)
- The Collector (Core)
- Death's Dance (Situational)
- Youmuu's Ghostblade (Situational)
- Edge of Night (Situational)
- Mobility Boots (Boot)
#3 - Swift Viego
Runes
Precision:
- Lethal Tempo
- Triumph
- Legend: Alacrity
- Coup de Grace
Domination:
- Taste of Blood
- Ravenous Hunter
Bonus:
- +10% Attack Speed
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +6 Armor
Spells
- Flash
- Smite
Build Items
- Emberknife (Starting)
- Refillable Potion (Starting)
- Blade of the Ruined King (Core)
- Kraken Slayer (Core)
- Death's Dance (Situational)
- Wit's End (Situational)
- Phantom Dancer (Situational)
- Edge of Night (Situational)
- Berserker's Greaves (Boot)