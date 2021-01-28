5 best jungle champions to use in League of Legends Season 11

One of the most important and intricate roles in League of Legends is that of the Jungler.

The jungle covers the major portion of the Summoner's Rift. This role has always been pivotal in the game. Jungle champions or junglers are the ones who roam around and farm in the jungle region.

The League of Legends Jungle map (Image via Riot Games)

Playing with a Jungle champion requires good knowledge of the game, as effective ganking and pathing is not easy to perform. Jungling can be difficult for beginners in League of Legends, and failing to navigate the role properly might be a disaster for the team.

This @LeagueOfLegends meta is perfect for junglers! Here are the best ones for the preseason 🔝📺 pic.twitter.com/13QfsqfscA — WIN.gg 🎮 (@officialWINgg) January 4, 2021

Clear speed, invasion pressure, and macro mobility are all factors that need to be evaluated for keeping up with the enemy jungler. The best jungle champions are the ones that can do it all.

These champions do not start in either of the three lanes but in the jungle area where they gather gold and experience. Their key role is to harvest the neutral monster camps between the three lanes in League of Legends, on top of securing the coveted objectives around the map.

Jungle mains is it really that hard to yank once in season 11? I can do it but landers don’t know what to do with the advantage. So as a solo queue player to jungle mains. Is it really that hard? — Seoulscape (@EvilSeoulscape) January 15, 2021

For junglers, there are multiple considerations when weighing which champion character is better. The most important thing is the champion's performance in ganking. They must also be proficient in securing kills or aiding teammates in doing so.

From securing the Elemental Dragons to slaying the Baron Nashor and the Rift Heralds, the Jungler’s position is tough. Not only are their roles crucial in maintaining the flow of the game, but their ganking potential provides critical support to the other lanes as well.

Its nice to see that in league of legends nothing has changed, jungle is broken better jg wins and jg that get outjungle/miss smites ( especially this) and then bark deserve to die IRL — Gigike 🔜 🙃 (@AwpMid) January 26, 2021

This article dives into the top 5 junglers of Season 11.

#5 - Viego

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Riot Games recently announced Viego, one of League of Legends' most anticipated champions, along with the official release of Patch 11.2. This character fits the current meta that revolves around carry junglers. His ability kit is unique and has the trait to possess any champion he kills.

The lack of knowledge about other champions is one of the key reasons for Viego's current low win rate. Players are trapping themselves with his passive, thereby killing some unnecessary champions. Once players settle down and learn his kit, his win rate is expected to improve gradually. Viego has enough potential to become a jungle-beast with tweaks and buffs in League of Legends season 11's upcoming patches.

#4 - Graves

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Graves is one of the most popular jungle picks in the current season. The pick rate of "The Outlaw" has improved drastically after the resurgence of strong champions that can be kited, such as Ornn, Galio, and Trundle, in their respective lanes.

Graves is the master at kiting enemies and slowly reducing their health. He is one of the most reliable snowballing champions due to his easy ganking abilities. Using Graves gives access to a dash, which allows a player to pass through walls, and a smoke bomb. It slows and denies vision from the enemy champions.

#3 - Elise

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

League of Legend's "Spider Queen" is a beast in season 11. Elise is one of the most popular AP junglers in the current meta who excels at snowballing the game early on. Even if she fails to snowball, she becomes a late-game crowd-control bot.

Elise can exploit enemies starting from level three, where she gets access to three human-form abilities and three spider-form abilities. The ability to become untargetable with her E allows for early dives on low-health opponents while minimizing the risk of dying to a tower. Elise has serious burst damage, which is very much effective during team fights.

#2 - Olaf

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Olaf has significantly benefited from the recent item rework, making him one of the best junglers in the current League of Legends meta. "The Berserker" does not need many resources to be useful. Once he gets a Mythic item, Olaf becomes a beast.

As soon as people realized how strong Olaf was, his pick rate got a steep rise. Currently, he has a win rate of over 53%, according to the champion. gg, which is much higher than other junglers. Olaf is easy to play and can be picked up by beginners as well. His kit is straightforward and doesn’t require heavy skills to handle.

#1 - Taliyah

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Taliyah can now stand out as one of the most effective jungle picks in League of Legends season 11. "Stoneweaver" has seen a rise in pick rate following recent buffs to her kit.

After being ignored for multiple patches, Taliyah came back in Season 11 as a jungle dominator. The small jungle rework alongside the item reworks in patch 11.2 has made her a huge threat. She can roam the map effectively due to her passive, allowing her to gank frequently. Taliyah is mobile, has a flexible build path, and possesses a great zoning R.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.