Guide to play Ivern as a top laner in League of Legends Season 11

Ivern has usually been played as a jungler, mid laner, or ADC to empower other carry's. However, this discussion sheds light on how to play League of Legends' "Green Father" in the top lane.

League of Legends' pro-play saw Ivern's competitive top lane debut during the first week of the LEC Spring Split, 2021.

Not once but twice, this interesting pick was featured in LEC's opening week by Excel Esports' Felix "Kryze" Hellström and G2 Esports' Martin "Wunder" Nordahl Hansen.

The power and effectiveness of top lane Ivern play were displayed using an interesting combination after League of Legends' latest item rework. It featured core items like Moonstone Renewer, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, and Staff of Flowing Water.

Nick "LS" De Cesare and Tim "Nemesis" Lipovsek recently revealed a tier list of all League of Legends champions, according to their roles. In this list, the professional casters placed Ivern in the A-tier under top lane.

Tierlist of the 5 roles (competitive) I did w/ @nemesis_lol . Some are speculated. List doesn't take into account counter-pick potency, rather just stand alone power. Separate list will be made for that. pic.twitter.com/ua1ecHLKz3 — LS (@LSXYZ9) January 19, 2021

In the top lane, Ivern farms for his core items before grouping with his teammates to buff them up and provide a fair amount of shielding and healing.

Here's what a League of Legends beginner needs to know for playing Ivern in the top lane like LEC pros.

League of Legends runes required for a top lane Ivern

The best runes for top-lane Ivern (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

#1 - Sorcery

Summon Aery: Summon Aery is the best possible League of Legends keystone for this strategy since Ivern will be using a lot of healing and shielding on his teammates.

Even during the laning phase, this rune will act as an additional source of damage to survive and reach Ivern's core items.

Manaflow Band: This is an excellent rune to solve the mana issues since Ivern will be spamming many abilities throughout the game. Having an extra 250 mana will be of enormous benefit.

It provides all the necessary resources to throw that extra shield in the teamfight to help allies. On top of that, it will restore one percent of Ivern's mana every five seconds.

Transcendence: Ivern relies on having a lot of ability haste to ensure he can spam shields and bushes as often as possible.

Transcendence's level 11 effect of reducing the basic abilities' cooldowns by 20 percent is a nice bonus for late team fights. It will help Ivern to spam his abilities even more often in League of Legends.

Gathering Storm: Gathering Storm will scale the ability's power to make Ivern's shields stronger as a League of Legends game goes by.

#2 - Resolve

Bone Plating: This League of Legends rune will protect Ivern from unexpected bursts during the early and late games. The 30-damage reduction is impactful and will help him escape early ganks when he won't have a lot of health or ability haste.

Revitalize: The additional heal and shield power is perfect for this tactic where Ivern will be needed to spam a lot of shields and heals on allies. Moreover, it will boost his potential healing and shielding on teammates who have a 40 percent or lower health pool.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor.

Top lane Ivern's starting items

Best starting items for top-lane Ivern (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Doran’s Ring and Health potion

Doran’s Ring will provide Ivern with extra health and deal additional damage to creatures. It will also restore his mana on creep kills, allowing the champion to effectively spam abilities.

With the 100 gold left after acquiring Doran’s Ring, the best option will be to buy two Health Potions to make the laning phase longer. This will help Ivern in the late game.

Top lane Ivern’s core items

Best core items for top-lane Ivern (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

This will be the League of Legends’ best boot option for this strategy. Ionian Boots of Lucidity will give Ivern 20 ability haste, which will be crucial for the plan to work. They can be rushed early on to grant additional movement speed to kite opponents better.

Moonstone Renewer

This Mythic is another essential core item for Ivern to execute the tactic successfully. For the cheap cost of 2,500 gold, Ivern can restore his allies’ health on a low two-second cooldown.

This effect will stack up for each second in combat, increasing by 50 percent after four seconds. The Mythic passive will also provide more ability haste for each Legendary item Ivern possesses, allowing him to spam abilities often.

Staff of Flowing Water

This is the best Legendary item Ivern can acquire to use this strategy to great success. For 2,300 gold, the Staff of Flowing Water will allow his heals and shields to provide a movement speed boost and ability power to him and his ally.

Players can better execute this effect with a good number of ability power-oriented champions in the team. This item scales with ally’s level, so using it on a jungler, mid laner, or bottom laner who will usually have a higher level will be great.

The game plan to use Ivern as a top laner effectively in League of Legends

The first Ivern top lane play in competitive League of Legends by XL's Kryze (Image via LEC)

Ivern in the top lane will excel at farming his core items and then grouping up with his team, unlike traditional top laners. The extra gold should be invested into vision and other utility-oriented items, such as Mikael’s Blessing.

In League of Legends team fights, Ivern’s role will be to sit close to the carries and buff them up as they fight the enemies. While it might require time to get used to playing this utility-oriented top lane style with Ivern, it’ll pay off with practice.

In the LEC, G2’s Wunder handled Ivern effectively in the top lane against SK Gaming. He used the champion as a backline protector for his allies Jhin and Twisted Fate, who kept charging forward with all the shields provided by Ivern.