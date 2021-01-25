Week 1 talking points and standings: League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 

Week 1 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded.

Each team has played in three matches after the first round of the League of Legends clash. G2 Esports stands on top, along with Rogue, having not lost a single game. Misfits Gaming holds third position with two wins and one defeat.

The top three are followed by Astralis, Fnatic, MAD Lions, Schalke 04, SK Gaming, Team Vitality, and Excel Esports. They all stand in fourth position with two defeats and a win each.

Advertisement

The next gameweek will see the five teams play two matches each, rather than three. Week 2 of LEC 2021 is scheduled to commence on the January 29th.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 1 highlights

LEC 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 1 (Image via League of Legends European Championship)

Rogue and G2 Esports go into LEC 2021's second week undefeated

At the end of week 1, only two teams in the League of Legends European Championship remained undefeated. Rogue and G2 both defeated XL and SK Gaming in their turns. Fnatic and MAD Lions also bowed down to the pole holders.

With the 3-0 in the first #LEC week, we already have more wins than in our whole first Spring Split in 2019.



Don’t take this for granted. #GoRogue — Rogue (@Rogue) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Smiling our way to a 3-0 week 📸 pic.twitter.com/YiDaOxsgID — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 24, 2021

The two League of Legends European heavyweights played aggressive games, dominating right from the start. The teams will not face each other next week, and will have the chance to remain undefeated at the end of week 2.

Misfits clearly look the third-best team

Misfits Gaming looked in good shape from the start of the LEC 2021 spring season. They faced Fnatic, Vitality, and MAD Lions in the first week. Although they dropped a points in the second game, they looked quite good.

Misfits will face table-toppers Rogue in the League of Legends clashes taking place in the second game week. They look a step behind the top two teams but clearly seem better than the other teams in the league.

The 1-2 cluster

Currently, seven teams are sitting at a 1-2 score, including Astralis, Fnatic, MAD Lions, Schalke, SK, Vitality, and XL. Schalke aside, all other squads look average at best. There is certainly a clear gap between the top half of the table and the rest of the league.

What happened to Fnatic?

Advertisement

After an unstable offseason, last year's LEC Spring and Summer finalists had a lot to prove going into LEC 2021. The loss of big names like Martin "Rekkles" Larsson and Tim " Nemesis " Lipovšek have had a huge impact on Fnatic's roster before the new season began.

Their losses to Rogue and Misfits were not very convincing.They were forcing tiny laning advantages, only to be punished heavily and left in the dust by the enemy team.

"Ok, so first game, we played like apes...



"Second day, we had a hard draft and we also played like monkeys...



"But, today, we took the game how it's supposed to be played: slow, precise, objective-orientated." - @selfmade_LoL — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 24, 2021

They have now managed to register their first points in League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 with a victory against Schalke 04. They took a measured approach, particularly in the jungle role.

It remains to be seen if Fnatic’s poor performance will be anything more than a blip. They play Vitality on January 29th.