Complete Jungle guide for season 2021 of League of Legends: Wild Rift

As League of Legends: Wild Rift got decked up with Season 2021 perks, excitement was overpouring across the global MOBA community.

The popularity of the game has touched the sky over the past few months. New rifters need to have thorough knowledge of each role and understand their in-game significance.

The jungle covers the major portion of Wild Rift's map. Jungling has always been one of the pivotal roles in the game. Jungle champions or junglers are the ones who roam around and farm in the jungle region.

Playing as a jungler requires good knowledge of the game, as effective ganking and pathing is not easy to perform. They can be carries, tanks, or utilities at times, depending on the team's need.

Wild Rift Jungle Area (Image via Riot Games)

Starting with a jungle champion can be difficult for Wild Rift beginners. Failing to manage the role appropriately might turn out to be a disaster for the team. Proper drake control, good roam timings, and ganks decide the outcomes of many critical Wild Rift clashes.

Playing jungle on pc league: 🙄😑😑😪😥😫

Playing jungle on wild rift: 😳❤️💓💗😎 — imAlice (@imAliceuwu) December 23, 2020

The role of junglers is one of the most complex of all in Wild Rift. In the handheld version, there are no respawn timers of jungle camps, unlike League of Legends' PC mode.

As Wild Rift's patch 2.0 is up and rolling with the new season, here is a complete guide to Wild Rift's jungle for the rifters.

Wild Rift's Jungle guide

In a team-oriented approach, the main role of a jungler in Wild Rift is to secure map objectives like drakes, rift herald, rift scuttler, baron nashor, and others.

Crucial and timely ganks by jungle have the potential to add-on power by numbers, boosting the entire team forward.

Map Objectives in Wild Rift Jungle

#1 - Jungle buffs

Red Brambleback

Blue Sentinel

The two buff monsters in Wild Rift are red brambleback and blue sentinel. Players commonly call them red and blue buffs since they generate buffs when killed.

Wild Rift Red Brambleback (Image via Riot Games)

Killing the red brambleback produces Crest of Cinders buff (red buff), whereas killing the Blue Sentinel generates Crest of Insight buff (blue buff) for players. Crest of cinders adds true damage and slows down attack effects. The crest of insight allows mana to restore and allows health regeneration of the champion.

Wild Rift Blue Sentinel (Image via Riot Games)

These monsters spawn in 20 seconds after a match begins and respawn in two and a half minutes after being killed. Both the monsters possess an HP of 2,400 each and produce 140 gold per kill. The gold increases to 215 gold at eight minutes and 220 at 10 minutes.

#2 - Jungle Camps

Raptors' camp

Murk Wolves' camp

Krugs

Gromp

Mid-patch updates are in! We’ve tuned some champions (looking at you, Blitz 👀), adjusted a few items, and nerfed Smite for laners (sorry, not sorry). Check out the article for full details: https://t.co/6dyQAT5fB1 pic.twitter.com/vIZZm8nR5r — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 22, 2020

Since the smite got nerfed in Wild Rift's patch 1.1, it is not beneficial for junglers to farm lane minions. The experience gained from killing lane minions is reduced after the debuff.

Thus, jungle camps are very important for junglers as they can gain gold and experience by clearing these camps in Wild Rift. There are four monster camps in the jungle: the Raptors' camp, Murk Wolves' camp, Krugs, and Gromp.

Raptors' camp

Wild Rift Raptors' camp (Image via Riot Games)

Raptors or "Razorbeaks" are a species of small ancient birds (monsters), spawned near the Wild Rift red brambleback. There are four raptors in the camp, one big crimson bird with three babies.

The crimson raptor has 1,520 HP, and killing all four generates a total of 140 gold.

Murk Wolves' camp

Wild Rift Murk Wolves' camp (Image via Riot Games)

Murk Wolves' camp features a pack of three ancient wolves spawned near the Wild Rift blue sentinel. There is one greater murk wolf with two normal murk wolves.

Greater murk wolf has 1,830 HP, and clearing the camp generates a total of 140 gold.

Krugs

Wild Rift Krugs (Image via Riot Games)

Krugs are Wild Rift's living rock-monsters found in the jungles. They are spawned near the Red Buff and split on death. There are three types of krugs, namely the greater krugs, krugs, and lesser krugs.

Greater krugs have 17,200 HP, and killing them all generates a total of 190 gold.

Gromp

Wild Rift Gromp (Image via Riot Games)

Gromp is a frog-monster that spawns near the Wild Rift blue buff. Unlike the other jungle camps, gromp is a single-unit monster possessing a total HP of 2,400. Killing it gives a total of 140 gold.

All the jungle camps spawn after 22 seconds into a game. Their respawning time is one and a half minutes after death.

#3 - Rift Scuttle

Wild Rift Rift Scuttlers (Image via Riot Games)

Rift scuttlers or scuttle crabs spawn on the Wild Rift rivers at 1.25 seconds into the game. They are arguably the most useful monsters in Wild Rift as the crabs are equipped with vision control.

Their constant vision of the enemy's movements on the riverside is very useful during team-fights. Their vision stays for one and half minutes after spawning.

Rift scuttlers yield 120 gold when killed and provide a movement speed boost to champions passing by the rivers. They respawn after two minutes of being killed.

#4 - Epic Monsters

Epic monsters are the strongest to be defeated in Wild Rift. Three types of epic monsters can be found in the jungle.

Elemental drakes

Rift Herald

Baron nashor

Elemental drakes and Elder dragon

Wild Rift Elemental Drake Pits (Image via Riot Games)

Five types of dragons can be found in the Wild Rift Jungle. They are namely,

Infernal

Mountain

Ocean

Cloud

Elder

The first four types of the above mentioned are commonly known as "Wild Rift Elemental Drakes." The drakes spawn randomly until the Elder Dragon spawns.

Wild Rift Dragons (Image via Riot Games)

Drakes provide buffs to the entire team. They spawn four minutes into the game. Their respawning time is four minutes after being slain. Their respective buffs in Wild Rift are as follows:

The Infernal Dragon grants 8% increased damage.

The Mountain Dragon grants 6% of max health as a shield after five seconds of not taking damage.

The Ocean Dragon grants 8% physical and magical vamp.

The Cloud Dragon grants 7.5 movement speed. The effect becomes 2X when out of combat.

Wild Rift Elder Dragons (Image via Riot Games)

Once the four elemental drakes are slain, the elder dragon spawns. The elder dragon amplifies a random dragon buff.

Rift Herald

Wild Rift Rift Herald (Image via Riot Games)

Wild Rift's "Rift Herald" or "Shelly" is an early-game epic jungle monster that spawns six minutes into a game. It spawns only once and disappears with the arrival of Baron Nashor at 10 minutes.

Herald Eye (Image via Riot Games)

A player gets limited in-game time to kill the Rift Herald. Slaying it generates a total of 300 gold for the champion. It has a weak eye-spot at it's back. A player can target the herald eye to deal a huge chunk of its HP at once.

Baron Nashor

Wild Rift Baron Nashor (Image via Riot Games)

Baron Nashor or baron is the most powerful epic monster in Wild Rift. Killing it provides a unique buff called the baron's buff or the "Hand of Baron."

Buffed-up minions along with the champion, possessed by Hand of Baron (Image via Riot Games)

Possessing the "Hand of Baron: empowers all the minions around the champion, boosting their damage and attack range.

The time has come. Only together can we defeat Baron Nashor. Head to https://t.co/fztZjItIEz and join forces with players across the world to smite the scourge!#ReadyWhenYouAre #TheBattleOfBaron — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) December 10, 2020

The baron spawns 10 minutes into a game and respawns after three minutes of being killed.

Tips to effective Wild Rift jungling

For jungling effectively in Wild Rift, the champion selection plays an important role. A jungler champion should be chosen in a match based on the rest of the team's picks to sync well.

Early game farming in the jungle camps should be the primary focus of a jungler. Lane gankings will follow.

Many in-game crucial decisions should be made by the junglers, like starting a drake or taking objectives on the Wild Rift map's enemy side.

The selection of a proper build for the jungle champion is important. As Wild Rift junglers have the summoner skill smite, it will allow them to buy jungle-specific items for advantage. It will help clear minions faster and provide additional benefits.

