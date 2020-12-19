5 best jungle champions to use in League Of Legends: Wild Rift

One of the most important and intricate roles in League of Legends: Wild Rift, is that of the Jungler.

Playing with a Jungle champion requires good knowledge of the game, as effective ganking and pathing is not easy to perform. Jungling can be difficult for Wild Rift beginners, and failing to manage the role appropriately might indeed turn out to be a disaster for the team.

Jungle champions do not start in either of the three lanes but in the jungle area where they gather gold and experience. Their key role is to harvest the neutral monster camps between the three lanes in Wild Rift, on top of securing the coveted objectives around the map.

From securing the Elemental Dragons to slaying the Baron Nashor and the Rift Heralds, the Jungler’s position is never easy. Not only are their roles crucial in maintaining the flow of the game, but their ganking potential provides critical support to the other lanes as well.

The craze for jungle champions has gone sky-high among League of Legends fanatics since JD Gaming jungler, Seo “Kanavi” Jin-Hyeok, won LPL-Spring Split 2020’s MVP title.

And to help out newer Wild Rift jungle enthusiasts, the top 5 list today will talk about some of the best picks in the game.

Five Best Jungle Champions to pick in Wild Rift

#5 - Graves

Image via Riot Games

Graves is a top jungler pick in Wild Rift. The marksman deals with very high physical damage. His double-barrel shotgun has its own unique properties, like 12 Gauge and Buckshot.

Graves’ Quickdraw allows him to dash forward and grant True Grit for four seconds. True Grit grants four armors, and it refreshes when damaging non-minions. Each shot reduces Quickdraw’s cooldown by half a second. He fires a powerful Smokescreen that slows the enemies and reduces their vision.

Collateral Damage is Graves’ ultimate ability. The jungler shoots an explosive shell that deals heavy physical damage to the first champion it hits. After a hit or maximum reach, the shell explodes dealing massive physical damage (200+120% bonus) in a cone.

#4 - Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift’s Sad Mummy is a bit tricky to play with, but is undoubtedly one of the best picks for jungling. This tank champion has good crowd control abilities and can absorb a lot of damage during team fights.

Apart from his tanking traits, Amumu can also deal heavy magic damage to his enemies. Amumu’s 'Curse of the Sad Mummy' is claimed to be one of the most powerful ultimate abilities in all of Wild Rift.

#3 - Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift's Wuju Bladesman is a splendid assassin who excels in the jungles and in solo lanes. Master Yi is able to dish out tons of damage while carefully using his abilities to dodge hard-hitting attacks.

High mobility is his strength. His ability to become non-targetable allows him the important ability to dodge tower shots.

Master Yi does not have high crowd control to secure ganks but has high DPS and mobility to defeat anyone one versus one. He is a good split pusher, as he can take down towers fast. Double Strike and Alpha Strike are two of Master Yi’s most used attacks in Wild Rift.

Highlander is his ultimate striking ability, and it allows the bladesman to move with tremendous agility. It also increases his attack speed for a short period of time.

#2 - Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Lee Sin is a melee fighter champion, and he is undoubtedly one of the best Jungler picks in Wild Rift. The Blind Monk is a vicious assassin who is relatively difficult to play using. Despite this steep learning curve, he tops the list of the most-picked jungler in the Wild Rift.

He is considered to be an early-game powerhouse, capable of ganking. Tempest is Lee’s most effective ability, as it deals heavy magic damage to multiple enemy units at once. After a hit, he "Cripples" nearby enemies damaged by Tempest, thereby reducing their movement speed for a short period of time.

#1 - Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Gragas is Wild Rift’s Rabble Rouser, and he is arguably the best Jungle Champion in the game. He is a melee champion boasting good tanking and AOE burst abilities.

Gragas excels out in taking multiple targets, all while being in an unfavorable situation. In the early game, he uses his ganking skills by playing aggressively and applying map pressure. Because of his tanking abilities, he can soak up lots of damage in team fights.

Explosive Cask and Body Slam are two of Gragas' most crucial abilities, as they are often used for ganking lanes.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one, may not be so to someone else.

