Nuguri completes long-predicted FPX move

The League of Legends community has seen 2020’s last heavyweight transfer.

Star top Laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-Gwon has left DAMWON Gaming to join LPL side FunPlus Phoenix (FPX).

Nuguri had recently won the League of Legends World Championship with the Korean team. He played a vital role from the top to lead his team to glory. He is well-known for using Kennen effectively as his top lane champion in crucial games. Most LOL professionals avoid this champion, while Nuguri has his own unique skills.

But fans already saw the big move coming after his sudden involvement with the Chinese team FPX post-championship. Nuguri decided not to extend his contract with DAMWON Gaming once the 2020 LOL World Championship was over, making him the most-wanted free agent in the esports transfer zone.

Please welcome FPX.Nuguri (Jang Ha-gwon), who first rose to fame in 2017 and showed his talent through all these years. Now the young warrior already had Summoner's Cup in his hand, and the brand new battlefield awaits as well. Let's fight for our new future together!#FPXLOL pic.twitter.com/163dpPS3ge — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) December 17, 2020

December 17th saw the official announcement of Nuguri’s signing, as the confirmation was made on FPX’s official Twitter handle.

According to fans, Nuguri’s move is a massive loss for LCK, as the top laner had been consistently excelling in the Korean League for the past three years.

Advertisement

FPX strengthens its top lane, aiming for a good LPL 2021 Spring

Despite winning the 2019 Worlds, FPX has been struggling with disastrous domestic performances since the last year. They failed to qualify for the World Championships this year, which pushed them towards bringing a change to their roster.

We are here to announce the departure of Khan.



During the whole year at FPX, Khan has given us countless incredible moments in games and happiness in life. Thank you, Khan, and all the best with your future endeavors!



Farewell and see you on the Rift! @sadoqqqq #FPX #FPXLOL pic.twitter.com/ZpkriXIDH5 — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) November 27, 2020

The Chinese side decided to let its ex-top laners Kim “GimGoon” Han-Sem and Kim “Khan” Dong-ha go due to their average show over the past two seasons.

The management’s decision to bring in Nuguri as a potent replacement for them might be handy if the Korean manages to keep up his current form in the upcoming LPL season.

Advertisement

FunPlus fans have expressed their excitement all over social media for their off-season signing. They are eager to watch the Vladimir-expert run riot in the Chinese league, leading their team from the top. Nuguri, however, is yet to speak up publicly regarding the transfer.

FPX is looking in good shape before the start of the new season. They need to look into their jungler situation as well, since Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang, another FPX first-teamer, is down with an unfortunate wrist injury.