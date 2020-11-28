Nuguri might be heading to FPX as Khan joins DAMWON Gaming's League of Legends line-up

Image via LCK

The 2020 League of Legends World Champions DAMWON Gaming will not be moving to season 11 with the same roster.

DAMWON Gaming has already signed the former FunPlus Phoenix and T1 top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha to their side, and this would lead Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon to change orgs very soon.

안녕하세요. 담원게이밍의 새로운 탑 라이너 Khan 김동하 선수와 Chasy 김동현 선수가 함께하게 되었습니다. pic.twitter.com/XMK7Ert8hg — DWG_Official (@DamwonGaming) November 27, 2020

In the tweet, DAMWON Gaming said that Khan will be able to:

“add more skill to the team based on his experience as a professional gamer for eight years.”

League of Legends’ season 10 for Khan was not exactly an impressive one. After leaving SKT in 2019, where he had a promising year, he moved on to FunPlus Phoenix, where he shared the top-lane role with Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem.

However, Khan failed to impress in the LPL. And starting season 11, he will be back on home soil, competing in the Spring and Summer split with DAMWON Gaming.

FPX had a tough time in the LPL Summer Split 2020. They placed 8th in the regular split and lost to Invictus Gaming 3-2 during the Regional Finals.

DAMWON Gaming will be heading into the new season with Khan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, and BeryL.

DAMWON Gaming’s Nuguri might be headed to FPX

With Khan added to the DAMWON side, World Champion Nuguri might be looking to join another org for season 11.

LPL might be the league of choice for Nuguri in season 11, and according to Naver Sports, the possibility of him signing up with a Chinese team is rather high.

FunPlus Phoenix might be the organization that Nuguri will be looking to join, as, after the departure of Khan from the side, the org might need to fill the gaping hole that he had left behind, and Nuguri might just be perfect for the spot.

According to a report by Fomos’ Kenzi, it seems that there has been a lot of offers for Nugur from both the LCK and the LPL, and before making any decisions, he will be sitting with several teams.