Top 5 support champions in Wild Rift

Wild Rift is pretty similar to its PC version, League of Legends, but Riot Games has made some significant changes in terms of the Champions’ strength.

Most in-game features of Wild Rift remain the same, except for a few Champions’ abilities, which have been modified to a certain extent. Unlike before, a support champion does not just carry an entire game, but some can deal significant amounts of damage to opponents.

The importance of a Support’s role in the current version of Wild Rift is no less than any other. This article lists a few of Wild Rift’s best Support choices that a player can choose.

Five best support picks in Wild Rift

#5 - Braum

Braum is one of the best support champions, a key figure in lowering the net damage output against his ADC. His powerful shield intercepts any opposing projectile, making him one of the tankiest Wild Rift champions.

Braum has this unique ability to move towards an allied champion. This, in turn, gives him and his ally bonus armor and magic resistance for a limited time.

Apart from his support role in Wild Rift, this Champion also has the ability to be a menace in lanes. This is thanks to Concussive Blow, his passive that applies with his basic attacks and abilities, which stuns opponents and deals bonus magic damage once four stacks are built up.

Braun is invaluable both during the laning phase and in team fights.

#4 - Sona

Sona, the maven of the strings, is a mage support champion with a lot of unique abilities to aid her team. Hymn of Valor is one of the most useful tools in her kit, as sound bolts are sent towards opponents, dealing magic damage to two nearby Champions and monsters.

Song of Celerity is another useful ability, providing bonus movement speed to nearby allies. Sona's Area of Perseverance heals a nearby wounded alley as well.

Crescendo is the ultimate ability of Sona that makes an opponent dance to her tune and deal a fair amount of damage. She is one of the best supports to pick in Wild Rift.

#3 - Alister

Alister is the minotaur used as a tank in support roles in Wild Rift.

Unbreakable Will is one of his most useful abilities that removes all the crowd control effects on himself, reducing physical and magical damage effects to a reasonable extent. Trample, and Headbutt are two of his unique crowd control abilities that deal with damage from opponents effectively.

Triumphant Roar is the most utilized ability of Alister, which allows him to heal himself as well as nearby Champions.

#2 - Seraphine

The starry-eyed songstress is certainly among Wild Rift’s top support picks. She is a mage champion who uses her High Notes to deal area of effect (AoE) damage.

Surround Sound is one of her most effective abilities that provides a temporary shield to nearby allies and heals them.

Her unique spells, Beat Drop and Encore, slow enemies down, allowing her to help out junglers every time they visit the bot lane for a gank.

#1 - Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank is considered the best support pick for any well-organized line-up in Wild Rift. This steam golem is mainly used as a tank in support of allies.

Blitzcrank’s ability, Overdrive, helps supercharge himself, allowing him to increase his movement speed and attacking intensity dramatically. Rocket Grab is also another useful ability that deals severe damage to enemy laners.

Mana Barrier is Blitzcrank’s defensive passive, which allows him to cover himself with a protective barrier when his health drops.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.