Disconnection issues reported, ranked queues disabled on League of Legends’, TFT's North American servers

Season 11 hasn't been smooth for League of Legends players across the globe since the release of patch 11.1
After EUW last week, Riot Games temporarily disabled the game's ranked play mode for frequent disconnection issues in North America.
According to the League of Legends service status website, there has been a connection issue in the North American region for quite some time. The developers are working on fixing the issue and have opted for a temporary pause in the ranked queue mode. The statement on the website reads,
We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and have disabled ranked queues while we investigate.
Riot Games posted the warning on their service website on 27th January at 5:56 pm EST. Moreover, no expected resume-date has been announced on either of their official website or social media handles.
The connectivity issue in League of Legends' and TFT's ranked play
The issue seemed to be restricted only to the North American region. Thus, Riot Games might not take much time to fix the issue. League of Legends players from the affected region are advised to keep checking Riot Game's service website for the latest update on the matter.
The developers have already acknowledged this problem and are routinely assisting the players with ongoing issues on social media.
The following updates greet some players who can log-in to the game:
- Ranked queues disabled: “Ranked queues are temporarily disabled while we investigate an issue that’s negatively impacting games.”
- Game disconnection issues: “We’re aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem.”
- Account transfers unavailable: “Account transfers are currently unavailable while we work on a reported issue.”
These issues are not affecting competitive League of Legends and TFT matches. However, going by Riot Games' previous track record, the issue will not exist long.Published 28 Jan 2021, 21:01 IST