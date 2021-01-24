Are Wild Rift beta servers frequently crashing due to overloading?

Soon after the League of Legends' release: Wild Rift beta in different regions, gamers on Twitter started highlighting various in-game issues.

When the official Twitter handle of WIld Rift posted a theme featuring the on-going Yordle event, fans replied with the "In Queue" error they are routinely facing.

Game Server Crash may be.. When it will fixed man! I want complete my Event task please Fixed it soon 😭 pic.twitter.com/vowFMwmLtf — Arifin Shovn (@ArifinShovn) January 23, 2021

Gamers have been complaining about such errors for some time. They have expressed disappointment about running out of time to complete the Wild Rift - Yordle tasks for the event that started on January 10th and is scheduled to end on the 29th of the month.

One of the main reasons for this recurring error is that Wild Rift is still running on beta. But multiple game-optimization and server expansion activities have to be completed before the official version's release.

Has overloading been a problem for the Wild Rift beta servers?

For now, overloading has been a recurring issue for the Wild Rift servers. It is expected that the full version of the game will fix this issue.

Some of the tweets highlighting errors in the game stated:

fix this. not even 5 mins pic.twitter.com/7gWsvHJz5A — el (@izellismael) January 23, 2021

Can u explain, tf is going on here? Fix it, pls! pic.twitter.com/Mvky24W6tN — Jay (@sujaypurnama) January 23, 2021

server down ? pic.twitter.com/2FyBqKEbIe — Yudha Chandra P (@YudhaChandra_P) January 23, 2021

What happen guys ??? Is it only me ?? pic.twitter.com/qyR8TaZCxa — Paing (@Paing1997) January 23, 2021

Ok then, what is this? pic.twitter.com/ET6DiORZyU — 🖤💗 in my area (@Ridwantoeddo) January 23, 2021

Game servers allow many scaling control types like automated timed scaling during expected peak hours and reserve capacity scaling for planned events.

For example, a developer might want to scale capacity for the upcoming launch of a new expansion to the game. In the lifecycle of games, the number of users tends to ebb between content cycles. But players can suddenly increase after a new content patch or game expansion has been released. The need for large servers is obvious.

Wild Rift has been experiencing "in queue" errors and slowdowns because of user fluctuations. These sudden changes in the number of people playing the game have overburdened certain realms of the game. Thus, players have to be on a waitlist before they could play or complete specific in-game events.

In the beta, game servers initially have shorter bandwidth with limited capacity. The server overloading issues will fade with the full game's release.

Loll chill guys... there must be a rat on wires at RiotHQ.. or the server is too bz rn.. They will fix this i believe.. — 𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕪95☄️⚡ (@shady_95_) January 23, 2021

Riot Games is yet to comment on the matter. However, Wild Rift's design director, Mark Yetter, recently confirmed that the development team is "actively working on the errors" and will continue working on other lingering issues.