The Star Guardian Champion skins and Teemo are live in Wild Rift

Wild Rift’s 2021 season continues spreading cheer as fans have received seven new skins, featuring the Star Guardians and Teemo.

Although Wild Rift’s Yordle Expedition event is still ongoing, the mobile MOBA has now set its sights on the First Star. The widely popular Star Guardian skin range has finally entered the game.

It has started with the introduction of the corresponding Star Guardian skins for Ezreal, Janna, Jinx, Lulu, and Lux.

Burn bright with the Star Guardians.



🌟 Ezreal

🌟 Janna

🌟 Jinx

🌟 Lulu

🌟 Lux

League of Legends players must be familiar with these skins as they have been available in the PC version for a year. Star Guardians have been some of the most popular skins in the game due to their unique visual and audio effects and their exceptionally bright designs.

The good news for Wild Rift fans is that the first batch of Star Guardians skins have come to Wild Rift with a few extra animations and special effects that the PC version doesn’t have.

Star Guardian skins revealed in Wild Rift

#1 - Star Guardian Ezreal

Star Guardian Ezreal in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

#2 - Star Guardian Janna

Star Guardian Janna in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

#3 - Star Guardian Jinx

Star Guardian Jinx in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

#4 - Star Guardian Lulu

Star Guardian Lulu in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

#5 - Star Guardian Lux

Star Guardian Lux in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Each skin’s rarity is similar to the PC version, with Jinx as the Legendary grade and the rest being the Epic grade. All these skins are now available in the Wild Rift in-game store for 1325 Wild Cores.

Teemo, the Yordle Scout, now “on duty” in Wild Rift with two new skins

Wild Rift revealed its fifth Yordle champion, Teemo (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Wild Rift also revealed its fifth and final Yordle champion, Teemo, who can be unlocked after discovering Runeterra's Targon region.

Lulu, Kennen, Tristana, and Corki were the first four Yordles introduced to Wild Rift. Teemo will now be available once a player completes the region tasks of Shurima.

"Captain Teemo on duty" in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Teemo is all set to hit the rift, mainly as a baron lane marksman. His default skin remains unchanged in Wild Rift, while the champion’s kit has slightly changed compared to the PC version.

This is gonna sting. Trap, trick, and tumble with Teemo, the Swift Scout—now marching into Wild Rift.

In Wild Rift, Toxic Shot has become Teemo’s passive ability, while Guerilla Warfare has become his E. The functionalities and animations of the abilities remained unchanged.

Hence, camouflage is not an option for Teemo’s passive in Wild Rift, while it is one of his special abilities.

Pure cuteness? Or pure evil?

🐰 Cottontail Teemo

😈 Little Devil Teemo

Both? *nods* Both is good.

Along with the champion, Riot also introduced two skins for Teemo, purchasable from the Wild Rift Shop.

#1 - Cottontail Teemo

Cottontail Teemo in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

#2 - Little Devil Teemo

Little Devil Teemo in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

The Yordle Expedition event will end on January 29th. Wild Rift players still have enough time to complete the challenges and earn these new champions for free as they enter the Rift.

Alternatively, gamers can purchase the champions from the in-game store.