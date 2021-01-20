Corki, the Yordle Pilot, now available in Wild Rift with two new skins

Wild Rift revealed its fourth Yordle champion Corki, who can be unlocked after discovering Runeterra's Piltover/Zaun region.

The Yordle Expedition event tasks players with exploring each region located in the Runeterra and discover its secrets. By unlocking each region, players either receive a mystery reward or unlock one of the Yordle champions.

Corki is the fourth of five Yordles introduced as part of the Yordle Expedition. Before him, Riot first introduced Lulu in Wild Rift, followed by Kennen and Tristana.

A vision at Piltover Region (Image via Riot Games)

The League lore says this:

"Leaving Bandle City, Corki settled in Piltover and fell in love with the wondrous machines he found there."

Thus, the " Yordle Pilot" can now be found in the Piltover / Zaun region, once a Wild Rift player completes the region tasks of Ixtal.

Corki is all set to hit the rift, mainly as a mid lane marksman. Her default remained unchanged in Wild Rift when compared to the PC version. Corki is now available in the WildRift shop with two additional skins.

Corki’s abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Corki one-shots can rest easy as his Wild Rift abilities remained the same as the game's PC counterpart.

Corki in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

He offers strong split damage output and flex potential as the yordle marksman can be played comfortably either in bot lane duo or as a solo nuker in the Mid lane.

Passive: Hextech Munitions - AA

Corki's Hextech Munitions, after gearing up with The Package in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Through Hextech Munitions, a percentage of Corki's basic attack damage is converted into magic damage. Corki can occasionally retrieve the boost package, granting him movement speed and empower the cast of his W.

Corki's basic attacks deal 20% physical damage and 80% magical damage. After an initial five minutes, 'The Package' arrives at the base. Picking it up temporarily grants 40% combat movement speed and upgrades Corki's W- Valkyrie to 'Special Delivery.' The Package reloads two and half minutes after being delivered.

Skill 1: Phosphorus Bomb - Q

Corki's Phosphorus Bomb in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

With his Q, Corki fires a flash bomb at a target location. The bomb deals heavy magic damage to enemies in the target area. Also, the blast reveals the area for six seconds.

Skill 2: Valkyrie / Special Delivery - W

Corki's Valkyrie in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Initially, Corki flies a short distance with his W. It deals magic damage (up to 180 + 40%) per second to enemies in the fire left along his path.

Once Corki picks up his package, he grants 40% combat movement speed, and his Valkyrie gets upgraded to Special Delivery.

Corki's upgraded Valkyrie - Special Delivery in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

With an upgraded W, the "Daring Bombardier" flies a great distance, dropping bombs that knock aside enemies, leaving a burning trail for five seconds. The trail slows down enemies by 90% and deals magic damage to them.

Skill 3: Gatling Gun - E

Corki's Gatling Gun in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Corki's Gatling Gun rapidly fires in a cone (35 degrees) in front of him for four seconds. It deals both physical and magic damage to enemies, reducing enemy Armor and Magic Resist. The Armor and Magic Resist reductions stack and last for two seconds.

Skill 4 / Ultimate: Missile Barrage - R

Corki's Missile Barrage in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

On triggering Corki's R, he fires a missile toward his target location that explodes on impact. It deals heavy magic damage to all the enemies present near the area of impact.

Corki can store up to seven missiles. Every 3rd missile deals 100% increased damage.

Two additional Corki Wild Rift skins

He’s on it, blackshoe!



🐋 Urfrider Corki

🚀 Arcade Corki



(P.S. why is there no manatee emoji??) (◕(' 人 ') ◕) pic.twitter.com/hbuXY4U5wS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 19, 2021

#1 - Urfrider Corki

Urfrider Corki (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

#2 - Arcade Corki

Arcade Corki (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Now that Corki, the fourth yordle champion, has stepped on the Wild Rift map, only Teemo remains released.

Where will your journey lead you? Traverse Runeterra to find a band of mischievous yordles (plus a bunch of Bandle City goodies) in the Yordle Expedition. pic.twitter.com/BQJfedipYv — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

The Yordle Expedition event is scheduled to end on January 29. Wild Rift players still have enough time to complete the challenges and earn these new champions for free as they enter the Rift. Alternatively, players can purchase the champions from the in-game store.