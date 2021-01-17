Tristana, The Yordle Gunner, now available in Wild Rift with two new skins

Wild Rift revealed its third Yordle champion Tristana, who can be unlocked after discovering Runeterra's Bilgewater region.

The Yordle Expedition event tasks players into exploring each region located in the Runeterra and discover its secrets. By unlocking each region, players either receive a mystery reward or unlock one of the Yordle champions.

The support champion Lulu was first announced in Freljord. Baron laner Kennen hit the rift coming from the region of Ionia. Tristana is the third Yordle champion available in Bilgewater. She can now be unlocked in the Wild Rift shop after completion of the region tasks of Ionia.

Time to wreak some havoc.

😈 Little Demon Tristana

League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 16, 2021

Tristana is all set to hit the rift, mainly as an ADC marksman. Her default kit will remain unchanged in Wild Rift when compared to the PC version. Tristana will also be coming with two additional skins.

Tristana’s abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Tristana is a marksman that can quite literally explode the opponents. She uses a cannon for a weapon and has a unique ability to jump into or out of a fight, just with the help of her R.

Tristana in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

The Yordle Gu is easy to play with and has got amazing carry potential when she is ahead. Tristana is one of the few marksmen that can annihilate opponents with just a couple of attacks and well-placed skills. All of this while being on the move.

Passive: Draw a Bead - AA

Tristana's Draw a Bead in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Draw a bead increases Tristana's range of attacks. Her E- explosive charges and R- buster shot increases by 10 per level.

Skill 1: Rapid Fire - Q

Tristana's Rapid Fire in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Tristana fires her cannon rapidly, increasing her attack speed for a short period of time. She gains a 30% bonus attack speed for five seconds.

Skill 2: Rocket Jump - W

Tristana's Rocket Jump in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Tristana's rocket jump allows her to fire a projectile at the ground to propel her to a distant location. It deals 60 magic damage to the enemies and slows down the surrounding units by 60% for one second. Each kill restarts its cooldown.

Skill 3: Explosive Charge - E

Tristana's Explosive Charge in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

When Tristana kills a unit, her cannonballs burst into shrapnel, dealing 40 magic damage to surrounding enemies.

With her E activated, she places a bomb on a target enemy or turret that explodes 60 physical damage to nearby enemies. Tristana's attacks and abilities charge the bomb's damage by 30%, stacking four times.

Skill 4 / Ultimate: Buster Shot - R

Tristana's Buster Shot in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Tristana loads a massive cannonball into her weapon and fires it at an enemy unit. This deals 300 magic damage and knocks the target back.

If the target is carrying the explosive charge bomb, the bomb detonation radius gets doubled.

Two additional Tristana Wild Rift skins

#1 - Little Demon Tristana

Little Demon Tristana (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

#2 Guerilla Tristana

Guerilla Tristana (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Tristana is the third of the five champions coming to the game over the next few weeks as part of the Yordle Expedition.

How many yordles does it take to cause a ruckus? Find out in this brand new cinematic.



League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

Corki and Teemo are soon to make their way from Runeterra to the Wild Rift map.