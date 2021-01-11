Lulu is the first Yordle to hit Runeterra in League of Legends: Wild Rift

2021 is gearing up to be a big one for League of Legends' mobile-based cousin, Wild Rift.

Not only will the MOBA see its first official ranked season this year, but Wild Rift will finally be gearing up for a professional esports scene as well.

Moreover, the recently-launched title will witness two champion releases every month. With the launch of the Yordle Expedition, Lulu is all set to hit the rift as a support/sorcerer.

How many yordles does it take to cause a ruckus? Find out in this brand new cinematic.



WATCH NOW: https://t.co/gVBOFZaAH5 pic.twitter.com/4Kxd0so6Vm — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 8, 2021

Lulu’s kit is more or less unchanged in Wild Rift, and her transition from League of Legends has been a rather smooth one.

Something purple this way comes…



🐲 Dragon Trainer Lulu

😈 Wicked Lulu



Now live on Wild Rift! pic.twitter.com/Ri3e8dH8vb — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 11, 2021

Moreover, Lulu will be coming to Wild Rift with two additional skins, including Dragon Trainer Lulu and Wicked Lulu.

Lulu’s abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Reality is what you make it. Dazzle and delightify with Lulu, the Fae Sorceress—now weaving her magic on Wild Rift. pic.twitter.com/8Aw9HcZO4r — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 11, 2021

Passive: Pix, Faerie Companion

Pix fires magical bolts of energy whenever the champion he's following attacks another enemy unit. These bolts are homing but can be intercepted by other units.

Skill 1: Glitterlance

Pix and Lulu each fire a bolt of magical energy that heavily slows all enemies it hits. An enemy can only be damaged by one bolt.

Skill 2: Whimsy

If cast on an ally grants them Attack Speed and Movement Speed for a short time. If cast on an enemy turns them into an adorable critter that can't attack or cast spells.

Skill 3: Help, Pix!

If cast on an ally, commands Pix to jump to an ally and shield them. He then follows them and aids their attacks. If cast on an enemy, commands Pix to jump to an enemy and damage them. He then follows them and grants you vision of that enemy.

Skill 4 / Ultimate: Wild Growth

Lulu enlarges an ally, knocking nearby enemies into the air and granting the ally a large amount of bonus health. For the next few seconds, that ally gains an aura that slows nearby enemies.

How to get Lulu in League of Legends: Wild Rift