Lulu is the first Yordle to hit Runeterra in League of Legends: Wild Rift

2021 is gearing up to be a big one for League of Legends' mobile-based cousin, Wild Rift.
Not only will the MOBA see its first official ranked season this year, but Wild Rift will finally be gearing up for a professional esports scene as well.
Moreover, the recently-launched title will witness two champion releases every month. With the launch of the Yordle Expedition, Lulu is all set to hit the rift as a support/sorcerer.
Lulu’s kit is more or less unchanged in Wild Rift, and her transition from League of Legends has been a rather smooth one.
Moreover, Lulu will be coming to Wild Rift with two additional skins, including Dragon Trainer Lulu and Wicked Lulu.
Lulu’s abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift
Passive: Pix, Faerie Companion
Pix fires magical bolts of energy whenever the champion he's following attacks another enemy unit. These bolts are homing but can be intercepted by other units.
Skill 1: Glitterlance
Pix and Lulu each fire a bolt of magical energy that heavily slows all enemies it hits. An enemy can only be damaged by one bolt.
Skill 2: Whimsy
If cast on an ally grants them Attack Speed and Movement Speed for a short time. If cast on an enemy turns them into an adorable critter that can't attack or cast spells.
Skill 3: Help, Pix!
If cast on an ally, commands Pix to jump to an ally and shield them. He then follows them and aids their attacks. If cast on an enemy, commands Pix to jump to an enemy and damage them. He then follows them and grants you vision of that enemy.
Skill 4 / Ultimate: Wild Growth
Lulu enlarges an ally, knocking nearby enemies into the air and granting the ally a large amount of bonus health. For the next few seconds, that ally gains an aura that slows nearby enemies.
How to get Lulu in League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Completing the challenges in the Yordle Expedition event (this case is the same for all the upcoming Yordles).
- Purchasing her from the Wild Rift store for 5,500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores.