Kennen, The Ninja Yordle, now available in Wild Rift with exciting new skins

2021 is geared up for a massive breakthrough in the MOBA world with League of Legends' handheld version, Wild Rift.

The game will not only go through its first official ranked season this year, but the title will finally be gearing up for a professional esports scene.

The Yordle Expedition is currently ongoing in Wild Rift. As confirmed by Riot Games, five new Yordle champions will reveal themselves in specific Runeterra regions.

The support champion Lulu was first announced in Freljord. After unlocking the region of Ionia, Kennen is the second Yordle champion available and can be unlocked in the Wild Rift shop.

This robot’s bringing friends.



😢🤖 Sad Robot Amumu

❄⚔ Arctic Ops Kennen

⚡⚡ Super Kennen

🏹💡 Arclight Varus pic.twitter.com/ai6OABMmtA — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 14, 2021

Kennen is all set to hit the rift, mainly as a baron lane marksman. His default kit will remain unchanged in Wild Rift when compared to the PC version. Moreover, Kennen will be coming with two additional skins.

Kennen’s abilities in League of Legends: Wild Rift

Advertisement

The Heart of the Tempest, Kennen, is a mage champion. He is mostly played as a top or mid laner.

Kennen is a mage champion (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift_

Kennen one-tricks will be happy to know that his skills are barely changed in Wild Rift. Players can play him the way he works in League of Legends.

Passive: Mark of the Storm - AA

Kennen's Mark of the Storm in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Kennen’s passive, Mark of the Storm, allows him to stun enemies after hitting them with three skills. This is useful against champions who have very high mobility to keep them from running away, like Vayne and Lee Sin.

Advertisement

Hitting enemies with abilities places a Mark of the Storm on them for 6 seconds. At three stacks, the enemy is stunned for 1.25 seconds, and Kennen gains 25 Energy. Stunning an enemy multiple times within 6 seconds reduces the stun duration to 0.5 seconds.

Skill 1: Thundering Shuriken - Q

Kennen's Thundering Shuriken in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

His first skill, Thundering Shuriken, deals a burst of damage and adds a stack of Mark of the Storm to the enemy it hits.

While triggering a Q, Kennen throws a shuriken, dealing 65 magic damage (65 + 75%AP) to the first enemy hit.

Skill 2: Electrical Surge - W

Kennen's Electrical Surge in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Electrical Surge allows Kennen to deal extra magic damage to enemies passively. Mark of the Storm stacks up to his targets on every three hits.

Kennen can cast this skill to create a burst of magic damage (60 + 80%AP) to enemies afflicted by Mark of the Storm.

Advertisement

Skill 3: Lightning Rush - E

Kennen's Lightning Rush in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Lightning Rush allows Kennen to transform into a lightning ball for 2 seconds and gain a movement speed buff.

He becomes untargetable by gaining 100% bonus movement speed. With his E, Kennen deals 85 magic damage (85 + 80%AP) to enemies he passes through, afflicted with Mark of the Storm.

Kennen gains 40% Attack Speed for 3 seconds after his E-execution. He also gains 40 energy when Lightning Rush deals damage to an enemy. It deals 50% damage to minions.

Skill 4/Ultimate: Slicing Maelstorm - R

Kennen's Slicing Maelstorm in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Advertisement

Kennen's R is quite simple to execute yet deadly. Slicing Maelstorm allows him to summon a thunderstorm around him that strikes nearby enemy champions.

The thunderstorm grants Kennen 20 Armor and Magic Resist. It also deals 35 magic damage (35 + 20% AP) to enemies every 0.5 seconds for 3 seconds. Each subsequent thunderbolt against the same target deals 10% increased damage.

Two additional Kennen Wild Rift skins

#1 - Arctic Ops Kennen

Arctic Ops Kennen (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

#2 - Super Kennen

Super Kennen (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Kennen is just the second of five champions coming to the game over the next few weeks as part of the Yordle Expedition. Corki, Tristana, and Teemo are also expected to make their way soon from Runeterra to the Wild Rift map.