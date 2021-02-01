Top 3 Veigar builds in League of Legends season 11

Veigar, League of Legends' "Tiny Master of Evil" is one of the best in-game AP-based champions.
Veigar is extremely powerful due to his passive, which allows him to stack AP. Given this advantage, Veigar is really strong once he has had the time to build up stacks.
The nature of Veigar's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Luden's Tempest, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Rabadon's Deathcap are the best build items for Veigar.
Electrocute, Ingenious Hunter, and Taste of Blood are his potent domination rune options. Electrocute provides the extra burst, while Ingenious Hunter is needed for controlling the ability cooldowns. Taste of Blood is necessary for additional healing during teamfights. All three runes are incredibly useful for Veigar.
Transcendence and Manaflow mana are two of Veigar's most effective sorcery runes in season 11.
3 best Veigar builds in League of Legends Season 11
#1 - Tank Veigar (ADC)
I) Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Taste of Blood
- Ghost Poro
- Ravenous Hunter
Sorcery:
- Transcendence
- Manaflow Band
Bonus:
- ++8 ability haste
- +6 Armor
- +8 Magic Resist
II) Spells
- Flash
- Heal
III) Build Items
- Tear of the Goddess (Starting)
- Health Potion (Starting)
- Luden's Tempest
- Abyssal Mask
- Force of Nature
- Spirit Visage
- Banshee's Veil
- Rabadon's Deathcap
- Rocket of the Iron Solari
- Elixir of Iron (Late Game)
- Elixir of Sorcery (Late Game)
#2 - Carry Alone Veigar
I) Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Taste of Blood
- Eyeball Collection
- Ingenious Hunter
Sorcery:
- Transcendence
- Manaflow Band
Bonus:
- ++8 ability haste
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +8 Magic Resist
II) Spells
- Flash
- Teleport
III) Build Items
- Tear of the Goddess (Starting)
- Health Potion (Starting)
- Corrupting Potion (Starting)
- Doran's Ring (Starting)
- Luden's Tempest
- Boots
- Zhonya's Hourglass
- Morellono micon
- Rabadon's Deathcap
- Thornmail
#3 - Grandmaster Veigar
I) Runes
Domination:
- Electrocute
- Taste of Blood
- Ghost Poro
- Ravenous Hunter
Precision:
- Presence of Mind
- Cut Down
Bonus:
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
- +6 Armor
II) Spells
- Flash
- Teleport
III) Build Items
- Health Potion (Starting)
- Doran's Ring (Starting)
- Luden's Tempest
- Sorcerer's Shoes
- Zhonya's Hourglass
- Void Staff
- Rabadon's Deathcap
- Banshee's Veil