Top 3 Veigar builds in League of Legends season 11

Veigar, League of Legends' "Tiny Master of Evil" is one of the best in-game AP-based champions.

Veigar is extremely powerful due to his passive, which allows him to stack AP. Given this advantage, Veigar is really strong once he has had the time to build up stacks.

Favorite character - Veigar! Ever since I first played him I fell in love with League. pic.twitter.com/Qs7YK10Glb — TheBossVeigar (@TheBossVeigar) January 19, 2021

The nature of Veigar's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Luden's Tempest, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Rabadon's Deathcap are the best build items for Veigar.

Best build items and Runes for Veigar (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Electrocute, Ingenious Hunter, and Taste of Blood are his potent domination rune options. Electrocute provides the extra burst, while Ingenious Hunter is needed for controlling the ability cooldowns. Taste of Blood is necessary for additional healing during teamfights. All three runes are incredibly useful for Veigar.

Transcendence and Manaflow mana are two of Veigar's most effective sorcery runes in season 11.

3 best Veigar builds in League of Legends Season 11

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Advertisement

#1 - Tank Veigar (ADC)

I) Runes

Runes and Spells for Tank Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Domination:

Electrocute

Taste of Blood

Ghost Poro

Ravenous Hunter

Sorcery:

Transcendence

Manaflow Band

Bonus:

++8 ability haste

+6 Armor

+8 Magic Resist

II) Spells

Flash

Heal

III) Build Items

Items for Tank Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Tear of the Goddess (Starting)

(Starting) Health Potion (Starting)

(Starting) Luden's Tempest

Abyssal Mask

Force of Nature

Spirit Visage

Banshee's Veil

Rabadon's Deathcap

Rocket of the Iron Solari

Elixir of Iron (Late Game)

(Late Game) Elixir of Sorcery (Late Game)

#2 - Carry Alone Veigar

I) Runes

Advertisement

Runes and Spells for Carry Alone Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Domination:

Electrocute

Taste of Blood

Eyeball Collection

Ingenious Hunter

Sorcery:

Transcendence

Manaflow Band

Bonus:

++8 ability haste

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+8 Magic Resist

II) Spells

Flash

Teleport

III) Build Items

Items for Carry Alone Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Tear of the Goddess (Starting)

(Starting) Health Potion (Starting)

(Starting) Corrupting Potion (Starting)

(Starting) Doran's Ring (Starting)

(Starting) Luden's Tempest

Boots

Zhonya's Hourglass

Morellono micon

Rabadon's Deathcap

Thornmail

#3 - Grandmaster Veigar

I) Runes

Runes and Spells for Grandmaster Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)

Domination:

Electrocute

Taste of Blood

Ghost Poro

Ravenous Hunter

Precision:

Presence of Mind

Cut Down

Bonus:

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)

+6 Armor

II) Spells

Flash

Teleport

III) Build Items

Advertisement

Items for Grandmaster Veigar build (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)