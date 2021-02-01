Create
Top 3 Veigar builds in League of Legends season 11

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
Sayantan ChÖwdhury
ANALYST
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 00:16 IST
Feature
Veigar, League of Legends' "Tiny Master of Evil" is one of the best in-game AP-based champions.

Veigar is extremely powerful due to his passive, which allows him to stack AP. Given this advantage, Veigar is really strong once he has had the time to build up stacks.

The nature of Veigar's kit allows a wide variety of build items and keystone runes for each match. Luden's Tempest, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Rabadon's Deathcap are the best build items for Veigar.

Best build items and Runes for Veigar (Image via mobafire.com - League of Legends)
Electrocute, Ingenious Hunter, and Taste of Blood are his potent domination rune options. Electrocute provides the extra burst, while Ingenious Hunter is needed for controlling the ability cooldowns. Taste of Blood is necessary for additional healing during teamfights. All three runes are incredibly useful for Veigar.

Transcendence and Manaflow mana are two of Veigar's most effective sorcery runes in season 11.

3 best Veigar builds in League of Legends Season 11

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends
#1 - Tank Veigar (ADC)

I) Runes

Runes and Spells for Tank Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Domination:

  • Electrocute
  • Taste of Blood
  • Ghost Poro
  • Ravenous Hunter

Sorcery:

  • Transcendence
  • Manaflow Band

Bonus:

  • ++8 ability haste
  • +6 Armor
  • +8 Magic Resist

II) Spells

  • Flash
  • Heal

III) Build Items

Items for Tank Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
  • Tear of the Goddess (Starting)
  • Health Potion (Starting)
  • Luden's Tempest
  • Abyssal Mask
  • Force of Nature
  • Spirit Visage
  • Banshee's Veil
  • Rabadon's Deathcap
  • Rocket of the Iron Solari
  • Elixir of Iron (Late Game)
  • Elixir of Sorcery (Late Game)

#2 - Carry Alone Veigar

I) Runes

Runes and Spells for Carry Alone Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Domination:

  • Electrocute
  • Taste of Blood
  • Eyeball Collection
  • Ingenious Hunter

Sorcery:

  • Transcendence
  • Manaflow Band

Bonus:

  • ++8 ability haste
  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +8 Magic Resist

II) Spells

  • Flash
  • Teleport

III) Build Items

Items for Carry Alone Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
  • Tear of the Goddess (Starting)
  • Health Potion (Starting)
  • Corrupting Potion (Starting)
  • Doran's Ring (Starting)
  • Luden's Tempest
  • Boots
  • Zhonya's Hourglass
  • Morellono micon
  • Rabadon's Deathcap
  • Thornmail

#3 - Grandmaster Veigar

I) Runes

Runes and Spells for Grandmaster Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
Domination:

  • Electrocute
  • Taste of Blood
  • Ghost Poro
  • Ravenous Hunter

Precision:

  • Presence of Mind
  • Cut Down

Bonus:

  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +9 Adaptive (5.4 AD or 9 AP)
  • +6 Armor

II) Spells

  • Flash
  • Teleport

III) Build Items

Items for Grandmaster Veigar build (Image via mobafire.comÂ - League of Legends)
  • Health Potion (Starting)
  • Doran's Ring (Starting)
  • Luden's Tempest
  • Sorcerer's Shoes
  • Zhonya's Hourglass
  • Void Staff
  • Rabadon's Deathcap
  • Banshee's Veil
Published 01 Feb 2021, 00:15 IST
League of Legends Esports Wild Rift
