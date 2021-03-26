LEC is back with another punk-rock classic ahead of the Spring Split 2021 playoffs

League of Legends LEC has officially released their second punk rock music track of the year, titled "Crown," once again featuring casters Daniel "Drakos" Drakos, Christy "Ender" Frierson, and Andrew "Vedius" Day.

The playoff round of the LEC Spring 2021 is all set to start, and the new theme track will definitely get the fans excited for the event.

Visual from the "Crown" music video featuring the LEC trophy (Screengrab Via LEC YouTube channel)

With lyrics like "This is our time, we have drawn the battles lines, listen to our war cry," combining with the background visuals of the six playoff teams' logos next to the LEC trophy, the song has managed to capture the true spirit of the competition.

idk something happened to my hand when i tried to spraypaint jankos and i just missed somehow?? — ender (@endercasts) March 25, 2021

Drakos Ender and Vedius are back with their second LEC title track in 2021

Visual from the "Crown" music video (Screengrab Via LEC YouTube channel)

The video of the track was shot in an abandoned location with over-exposed graffiti and crumbling architecture. The three casters, with their brilliant performances and screen presentation, nailed the edgy elegance that LEC was looking to pull off. The official song description reads,

The League’s Edgiest Casters are getting ready to fight for the crown in the LEC Spring Playoffs.

Visual from the "Crown" music video (Screengrab Via LEC YouTube channel)

A few months ago, the same caster trio released another punk-track called "Reckless with my heart." The song was created as a tribute to G2 Esports' bot laner, Martin "Rekkles" Larsson, recalling the good times he spent with his ex-team, Fnatic.

Though it is still not confirmed if Crown is a follow-up to Reckless with my heart, the responses from LEC fans is all positive. They don't want the trio to stop, and want them to continue with their single releases in more frequent intervals.

Crown is such a banger, I can't stop listening it @LEC #Crown — Hannes | G2esports (@HannesHopfner) March 26, 2021

Visual from the "Crown" music video (Screengrab Via LEC YouTube channel)

Visual from the "Crown" music video (Screengrab Via LEC YouTube channel)

The LEC Spring Split playoffs finally return today, with team Fnatic taking on SK Gaming for their first lower bracket clash at 18:00 CET.