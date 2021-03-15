The group stage of the League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has come to an end and six European heavyweights will battle it out in the playoffs for silverware.

As the league stable stands after the final round of the group stage, G2 and Rogue sealed the top two spots with 14 wins each. They are followed by MAD Lions, Schalke 04, Fnatic and SK gaming, sorting out the playoffs' top six spots.

As per the rules of League of Legends European Championship (LEC), the playoff round will follow a modified double-elimination format where the six teams are segregated into a winners bracket and a losers bracket. The top four teams G2, Rogue, MAD, and Schalke have been seeded into the winners' bracket while the remaining two, MAD and Fnatic will compete in the losers bracket.

The winners' bracket will be played as a regular knockout tournament, with defeated teams falling to the losers bracket. The losers bracket will be played in a king-of-the-hill format, where the two lowest seeds will play in the first match, and every subsequent match will feature the winner of the previous match and the next lowest seed.

The two top teams from the winners bracket and the losers bracket will play against each other in the grand final.

League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 playoff brackets explained

League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 Group stage standings

There will be a total of eight games in the playoff round between six qualified teams. There will be three and each game will be decided based on the Best-of-Five format. The teams have been segregated into two brackets,

Advertisement

Winners Bracket: G2 Esports, Rogue, MAD Lions, Schalke. Losers Bracket: Fnatic, SK Gaming

Playoff Format and Fixture breakdown

Round 1 (R1)

G2 Esports VS Schalke 04 - (R1M1)

Rogue VS MAD Lions - (R1M2)

Fnatic VS SK - (R1M3)

Round 2 (R2)

Loser of R1M1/2 VS Winner of R1M3 - (R2M4)

Winner of R1M1 VS Winner of R1M2 - (R2M5)

Loser of R1M1/2 VS Winner of R2M4 - (R2M6)

Round 3

Loser of R2M5 VS Winner of R2M6 - (Semifinal)

Winner of R2M5 VS Winner of Semifinal - (Final)

As announced by the League of Legends European Championship, the three Round one Matches of the LEC 2021 Spring playoff will be held on 26th, 27th, and 28th of March respectively.