Results and standings of League of Legends LEC Week 7: MAD Lions joins Rogue and G2 for the playoffs 

Week 7 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded. All 10 European teams have played fifteen matches each since the seventh round of the League of Legends LEC 2021 clash.

Rogue and G2 reached the playoffs last gameweek. MAD Lions became the third team to qualify for the 2021 LEC Spring Split knockouts after beating Schalke.

G2 Esports extended its winning streak to eight matches, while Rogue lost its first match of the week against the table toppers. After seven weeks, G2 hold pole position with 13 wins, followed by Rogue with 12 wins.

As the championship table stands, Fnatic is in third position alongside MAD Lions with nine wins and six defeats each. The top four are followed by SK Gaming, Schalke, Misfits, Excel, Vitality, and Astralis. Six teams are still in the playoff race with three games in hand, while Astralis is already out of the contest.

Advertisement

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 7 highlights

LEC standings after 7th gameweek

MAD Lions qualify for the LEC Spring 2021 playoffs

MAD Lions sealed their LEC 2021 playoff spot by beating Schalke in its 14th match of the tourney. MAD Lions unstoppable since the fifth week of LEC 2021 and their good form continued in the penultimate round of the spring split's group stage.

It was a close call!! Now we must focus on next week's three games, the race for the playoffs continues! 🦁🦁#goMAD #MADWIN #LEC pic.twitter.com/LbGYveEvqC — MAD Lions LoL English (@MADLions_LoLEN) March 6, 2021

Even though MAD lost their last game of the week against Rogue, it had enough points on the board to lock a spot for the knockouts.

Astralis go out of the contest with 12 defeats

Astralis failed to achieve its goals in League of Legends LEC 2021. It bowed out of the contest with a disastrous defeat count of 12. Since moving on from the Origen brand in September 2020, Astralis had to start from scratch with a fresh roster full of rookies.

Advertisement

LEC's clever foreshadowing before the split was a mirage. We will not be going to playoffs but feel good about Summer Split.



We still have three matches to go. Let's give it everything!#ToTheStars I #AstralisFamily pic.twitter.com/JAhGZgH1qD — Astralis LoL (@AstralisLoL) March 6, 2021

Inexperience proved to be a major factor behind the team's bad performance in the tournament. The team will mostly return stronger in the LEC summer split, scheduled to be held later this year.

Six teams are in the race for the playoffs in the League of Legends LEC championship table

Only three spots left in the race for #LEC Playoffs!



Catch up on all the action from Week 7 with our @Beko Recall! pic.twitter.com/0TlJoFAdGH — LEC (@LEC) March 8, 2021

The contest for securing the remaining three playoff spots in the League of Legends LEC 2021 table has heated up. The contending teams Fnatic, SK Gaming, Schalke, Misfits, Excel, and Vitality will play three matches each on the eighth and the final group stage week, scheduled to be held on March 12th.