Results and standings of League of Legends LEC Week 6: G2 and Rogue secure a playoff spot

Week 6 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded. All 10 European teams have played thirteen matches each since the fourth round of the League of Legends LEC 2021 clash.

Rogue and G2 were the first teams to secure a playoff spot in League of Legends LEC 2021 11 eleven wins each. With W6 wins over Vitality and Fnatic, G2 Esports have extended their winning streak to six. Rogue won both their week 6 matches against Schalke and Astralis to share the top spot.

MAD Lions started with an unfortunate defeat against SK Gaming. They defeated Vitality comfortably in the last match of the week to hold on to their third spot. SK Gaming now stand third alongside MAD, with eight wins after 13 games.

The top four are followed by Fnatic, Excel, Schalke, Misfits, Astralis, and Vitality respectively.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 6 highlights

LEC Standings after Gameweek 6

G2 Esports and Rogue continued their dominance and secured their playoff spots in the League of Legends LEC Spring 2021

G2 Esports and Rogue maintained their comfortable lead in the League of Legends LEC championship table with dominating victories in week 6. Both have now recorded eleven wins each after thirteen games and have qualified for the LEC Spring 2021 playoffs.

Rogue and G2 Esports have been contending with each other throughout the course of the split, and both are favorites to secure the first regional title of 2021. The two European heavyweights will face off each other on March 5th.

Schalke's losing streak extended to six games

Schalke's horrible form continued as their losing streak extended to six games. The Germans are facing tough times off the monitor as well. Its esports department might have to sell its LEC spot due to the organization’s economic issues in the football department.

After losing both its week 6 games to Rogue and Misfits, Schalke are almost certainly out of the playoff race. Schalke 04 stand sixth in the championship table with five wins and eight defeats.