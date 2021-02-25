League of Legends: Wild Rift reveals Cutthroat and Warring Kingdom Skins for four champions

While Wild Rift's Season 2021 is busy stacking up massive tweaks. Players get more options to choose their champions' attires as Riot Games added four new skins to the MOBA.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature four exclusive skins for Graves, Twisted Fate, Xin Zhao, and Tryndamere.

League of Legends PC players might be familiar with the skins. But it would be a new experience for those who have started their rifting journey with the handheld version, Wild Rift.

Are you a cutthroat or a conqueror?



☠ Cutthroat Graves

☠ Cutpurse Twisted Fate

🐲 Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere

🐲 Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao pic.twitter.com/CWgBnu9DDM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 25, 2021

With these skins' addition, the featured champions will hit the Wild Rift lanes and jungles with newly designed swords, spears, cannons, and cards.

Cutthroat Graves, Cutpurse Twisted Fate, Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere, and Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao will be these champions' new tags.

The newest Graves skin that got implemented is a perfect example



- Cutthroat Graves Splash Art

- Cutthroat Graves LoL (model)

- Cutthroat Graves Wild Rift (model) pic.twitter.com/n06C1KiTnN — Ned (@Nedeuz) February 2, 2021

All four skins are now available for fans to purchase from the in-game store. Warring Kingdoms Tyrndamere will cost 725 Wild Cores, while Xin Zhao’s skin is slightly pricier at 990 Wild Cores. Cutpurse Twisted Fate and Cutthroat Graves skins are available to the players for 525 Wild Cores.

WIld Rift's new skins for four champions and their attire descriptions

Advertisement

#1 - Cutthroat Graves

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

League of Legends lore:

" Do you want to do extreme damage to someone (or something) in a loud, noticeable fashion? Look no further than Graves and his slippery pal Tobias, two men who will blow up anything (must be destructible) or anyone (must be destructible) for the right price (no ghouls please). Inquire within! "

#2 - Cutpurse Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

League of Legends lore:

" Looking to hire some muscle for an above-the-board, highly legitimate business venture? Look no further than Twisted Fate and his furry companion Graves, two men who will do anything (and we mean anything) to anybody (and we mean anybody) for the right price (any price). Inquire within! "

Advertisement

#3 - Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

League of Legends lore:

" Tryndamere is a grand general of the Warring Kingdoms, so deadly and so feared it is said he is the god of war incarnate. Truly a spectacle to behold, it would take a thousand men to kill him in battle, and a thousand more to keep him dead. "

#4 - Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

League of Legends lore:

" Legendary warrior and proud general both, Xin Zhao fights across the Warring Kingdoms to preserve peace for the common man. His spear is said to be sharp enough to pierce the sky, striking with the force of thunder. "