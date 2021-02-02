League of Legends: Wild Rift introduces 6 new Lunar Beast skins

While Wild Rift's Season 2021 is busy stacking up massive tweaks and changes, players are getting ready to step into the Lunar Parade.

According to League of Legends lore, the mortal realm draws a mischievous Lunar Beast every year in the New Year's celebrations. And each year, the corresponding Lunar God selects a squad of chosen champions to lead the beast on a merry chase and protect the city from the creature's playful rampage.

The Lunar Beast celebration begins in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The Lunar Parade is a beloved part of the Chinese New Year's festivities. The Beast itself brings good luck once it has been lulled to rest by the squad's efforts. When a Lunar Beast is well-entertained and well-rested, it always signals a prosperous New Year.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature six exclusive Luner Beast skins for Miss Fortune, Alistar, Annie, Darius, Jarvan Iv, and Fiora.

First look of Lunar Beast Miss Fortune, unique to Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

While League of Legends players might be familiar with the other skins, Lunar Beast Miss Fortune is currently unique to Wild Rift. It would be an all-new experience for those who have started their rifting journey with the handheld MOBA.

Together in tradition.



Lunar Beast Miss Fortune

Lunar Beast Alistar

Lunar Beast Annie

Lunar Beast Darius pic.twitter.com/CtzSVoLw1x — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 1, 2021

Lunar Beast Fiora

Lunar Beast Jarvan IV pic.twitter.com/lakxrpN3uM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 1, 2021

All six skins are now available for fans to purchase from the in-game store. Here's a first look at the new skins.

Advertisement

WIld Rift's Lunar Beast skins for six champions

#1 - Lunar Beast Miss Fortune

Lunar Beast Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

"Miss Fortune is the newest member of the Lunar Beast Ox squad. Like most who rise to notoriety in the twisting, salt-encrusted labyrinth of Bilgewater, Miss Fortune has no shortage of blood on her hands. Yet, it was not always this way, for she was once known as Sarah, the beloved daughter of a renowned gun-dame who lived peacefully at her isolated island workshop."

#2 - Lunar Beast Alistar

Lunar Beast Alistar (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

Advertisement

"The leader of Ox Clan, Alistar keeps his stubborn squad in line with his reliability and gruff approval. A bit quick to anger with some squad members' bull-headedness, he's determined that nothing and no one will derail this Lunar New Year festival, or Ox Clan's plan to make it a flawless celebration."

#3 - Lunar Beast Annie

Lunar Beast Annie (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

"Everyone was shocked when Annie was chosen as Ox Clan's tech operative. A precocious prodigy, Annie serves as the team's recon strategist, making sure the parade route is clear of civilians."

#4 - Lunar Beast Darius

Lunar Beast Darius (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

"Darius' imposing presence and determination to lead by example cause occasional tension between him and Alistar, the actual leader of the squad. Despite how overbearing he can be, Darius is a strong and steadfast friend to his teammates and a rock for the whole Clan."

#5 - Lunar Beast Fiora

Advertisement

Lunar Beast Fiora (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

"Fiora keeps mostly to herself, determined to reclaim her family's honor from her father's failure as a member of the last Ox Squad. She thinks the rest of the squad doesn't take their duties seriously enough, and her determination to avoid another disastrous New Year makes her seem standoffish and cold to her teammates."

#6 - Lunar Beast Jarvan Iv

Lunar Beast Jarvan Iv (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends lore:

"Jarvan IV's stubborn refusal to join Ox Clan only relented to his father's stubborn insistence. Though he tries his best to shirk the celebrity status that comes with the role, Jarvan comes from a long line of philanthropists, and has found himself caught up in the thrill of bringing businesslike efficiency to the biggest community event of the year."

Advertisement

The Lunar Beast Event celebrates the lunar new year (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

The Lunar Beast Event has finally started in Wild Rift as a celebration of the lunar new year. As stated by Riot, the event will "Empower the relics of revels past to tame the Beast and save the day."