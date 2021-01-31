Wild Rift patch 2.1 preview introduces six new champions, exciting skins, Luner Beast event, and replay mode

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.1 will see lots of exciting additions to the MOBA, featuring new champions, skins, and the Lunar Beast event.
Wild Rift players will also be experiencing the new spectator and replay mode in League of Legends' mobile counterpart.
Riot didn't reveal the upcoming patch's in-depth changes but just a sneak-peek into 2.1.
Wild Rift's communications lead Ben Forbes announced that all the in-game additions and tweaks will last from February to the end of March. Patch 2.1 will also have three sub-patches (2.1a, 2.1b, and 2.1c) for balance adjustments and bug-fixes.
Wild Rift patch 2.1 preview
Replay and spectator mode (February 2021)
Wild Rift players will be able to watch their recent matches and spectate their friends and custom games after patch 2.1's release in February.
Lunar Beast Event (February 2021)
The Lunar Beast Event will be held in February as a celebration of the lunar new year. As stated by Riot, the event will "Empower the relics of revels past to tame the Beast and save the day."
The squad will be joined by Lunar Beast Miss Fortune in a new skin unique to Wild Rift.
New Champions (February, March 2021)
At the start of the new season, Riot developers stated that they wouldn't go through the hassle of pushing random champions into the game all at once. Rather, they will focus on introducing champions who can expand more on the Wild Rift gameplay and the thematics that the game is currently missing.
Wild Rift's design director previously assured that fantasies and play styles of the champions will be kept intact. There might be slight changes in abilities in case they don't work on twin-stick controls.
With minor tweaks and improvisations, Riot will be adding six new champions by the course of one month.
#1 - Xayah
#2 - Rakan
#3 - Katarina
#4 - LeonaLeona in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)
#5 - Diana
#6 - Pantheon
As described by Ben Forbes:
Xayah, the Rebel, and Rakan, the Charmer, will be dancing into the duo lane later in February.
Katarina, the Sinister Blade, will arrive in March, bringing a new option for high-APM assassin players.
Leona, the Radiant Dawn, Diana, Scorn of the Moon, and Pantheon, the Unbreakable Spear, will descend upon Wild Rift in mid-March.
New Skins (February and March 2021)
Through the 2.1 preview, Ben Forbes announced that the Wild Rift players will get to see their favorite champions in new attires by the end of March.
Several "Project" and "Omega" skins will be added to the game, which might include minor tweaks in animations compared to the League of Legends PC version.
Path of Ascension Event
Ben Forbes also provided a sneak-peek for the Wild Rift fans featuring the Path of Ascension Event. The event will be held at the end of March.
Forbes further stated that this patch review of 2.1 does not cover all changes and features, as further updates on the same will be revealed soon. He also mentioned that patch 2.2 of Wild Rift might arrive in April.