Wild Rift is finally set to launch its mobile beta in China

Wild Rift released its open beta servers in the SEA region in late 2020 and has already gained popularity.

While the rest of the Asian nations are eager for the game's official launch, China seems to have already registered its license for Wild Rift's official release.

China's gaming regulator today approved WildRift to operate in China. The Chinese server will come soon.#WildRift #China #英雄联盟手游 pic.twitter.com/41yP693YZU — Wild Rift NEWS (@wildriftNEWS) February 9, 2021

Wild Rift servers will soon enter the world's most populous nation. China's gaming regulator has finally approved the MOBA for operation.

NetEase had been fighting for a long time, and they have finally managed to fetch a license for League of Legends' mobile counterpart.

Wild Rift beta to finally arrive in China, but why the delay?

China, over the years, has repeatedly criticized video games for negatively affecting young people.

In 2018, the Chinese government announced the establishment a gaming regulator, the State Administration of Press and Publication, to limit the number of new online games in the country.

China Introduces New Game Approval Process This Month https://t.co/zV0BdtPBgl



China’s newly formed State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) is introducing new regulations for video... pic.twitter.com/EDiB2u10z8 — Harley Thea (@Latestupdate4u) April 22, 2019

The regulatory board was formed in response to serious concerns about the ever-increasing problem of myopia among children. SAPP restricted playing time and developed an age-restriction system for video games.

In 2019, major Chinese game publishers like Tencent, NetEase, and Perfect World finally got permission to bring mobile games in the Chinese market.

League of Legends: Wild Rift approval is huge for Tencent, Ylands is a bonus.



NetEase has Diablo Immortal, Pokémon Quest and EVE Echoes approved.



All of which are key titles too. First Pokémon game on mobile in China (Go was never approved). — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 9, 2021

The strict rules and regulations were among the main reasons behind Wild Rift's delay in China, but things finally seemed to be sorted out. Chinese Overwatch League broadcaster Gai "Alan" Yandahan has tweeted to confirm the same.

LoL Wild Rift got the license to launch officially in China.

This happens so FAST.

Diablo Immortal was approved too. pic.twitter.com/PK9OYoMLhA — Alan阿兰 (@AlanGai_) February 9, 2021

League of Legends has been one of China's most popular games and is running across 29 different servers in the country. Wild Rift's success in China is inevitable.

The League of Legends mobile game (Wild Rift) has successfully registered its trademark in China with the National Intellectual Property Administration.



Note. This does not mean the game has been approved for release, it's a first step. Still needs to go through approval process pic.twitter.com/dPglcp8sLx — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 28, 2020

In August 2020, Riot Games successfully registered Wild Rift's trademark in China with the National Intellectual Property Administration.

They finally seem to have got official approval for the launch. Riot is yet to release an official confirmation on the same.