How League of Legends Season 11 turned out to be an Udyr meta

After spending years on the sidelines, Udyr has risen to the top once again in League of Legends Season 11.

The Spirit Walker has suddenly started seeing a lot of pro play in the ongoing season as he has been dominating the jungle post patch 11.1. Udyr apparently possesses a simple kit and is not among the champions associated with high-level League of Legends gameplay.

We asked and you answered: Udyr and Crime City Nightmare won the Season 2021 Champion Update and Thematic Votes!🐻🌆



Details here👇https://t.co/Jqk3TAJEXR pic.twitter.com/81aHCX7meE — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2021

He was highly ignored in professional games, and Riot Games has even scheduled a potential VGU update for him in Season 11.

The recent item rework has benefitted Udyr massively, who is undoubtedly the jungle-king in the current meta. He is now a popular League of Legends pick with a dashing and powerful build-kit.

Why has Udyr suddenly gained popularity in League of Legends Season 11?

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

There are three main reasons behind Udyr's unanticipated popularity in the current meta. The first and most prominent one is his item rework, the second reason is his recent buffs, and the last is the popular "Moonstaff" combo.

#1 - Item rework

Advertisement

Udyr, over the years, has not been effective in League of Legends due to his unstable build path. He was neither a powerful duelist nor a bruiser. He wasn't even a strong tank, and thus, players had no choice but to ignore him from their drafts.

Udyr with turbo chemtank pic.twitter.com/6n9eIbOVlp — Vorikx 🌙 (@Vorikx) January 30, 2021

Items like Trinity Force and Dead Man's Plate that were often used for the Spirit Walker hardly had any synergy with his ability kit. But now, Udyr has Turbo Chemtank, a perfect Mythic item for him. This is a replacement for the finished item Righteous Glory.

Turbo Chemtank - League of Legends patch 11.3 (Image via mobafire.com)

Advertisement

Turbo Chemtank has provided Udyr with the tank stats that he has been missing for a long time. The item also gives an extra kick of damage from his Immolate passive and a big speed-up to charge at enemies.

#2 - Buffs

Udyr received a handful of buffs before the start of Season 11. His R- Phoenix Stance was arguably one of the worst ultimates in the game. But buffs to the ability has brought in a massive upgrade to his jungling skills.

10.19 Preview with full changes:

-We got some more 10.18 data and Talon and Nunu are actually not as strong as they previously appeared (both nerfs removed)

-Seeing some risk that Akali/Lucian could take over the worlds meta and might be 100% p/b (added small nerfs) pic.twitter.com/dvZ9ZC3xAD — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 8, 2020

In Season 11, Udyr has one of the fastest jungle clears that gives him ample time to run around the bushes and gank.

#3 - The "MoonStaff" combo

The Season 11 item rework has given life to various dormant champions in League of Legends. But Moonstone Renewer is the one Mythic that rose to the top.

Though this was initially meant for the support role, the Mythic item is being picked across multiple lanes, dominating the current meta.

Advertisement

Moonstone Renewer - League of Legends patch 11.3 (Image via mobafire.com)

For 2,500 gold, Moonstone Renewer adds on 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, 200 Health, and some Mana Regeneration for the support champion.

Champions like Seraphine and Orianna, who can build the Moonstaff combo, speed up Udyr, making him even more of a threat. He can now run around the map like a beast.

Udyr has seen a lot of pro play in League of Legends Season 11

2020

Aphelios most broken champion in the game



2021

Udyr one shots your chickens — Bwipo (@Bwipo) February 2, 2021

All the discussed factors have boosted Udyr's solo queue win rate significantly. According to OP.GG, his win rate has increased from 48% to up to 53% in Season 11.

Udyr's current win rate (Image via OP.GG)

Advertisement

Udyr's current play rate (Image via OP.GG)

Udyr's play rate has exploded massively as well, from under 1% to nearly 12%. He currently stands fifth among all the jungler picks in League of Legends.

if you told people years ago that udyr will start seeing bans in pro play in season 11 they would have called you crazy — jett tailwind (@shaddollwinda69) February 6, 2021

The recent rise in Udyr's getting picked in the "Big 4" competitive leagues has reflected the Spirit Walker's revival in pro play.

Except once, by French jungler Charly "Djoko" Guillard at the LCS, Udyr had not seen pro play since 2018 till last season. And now, by February 2021, Udyr has been picked 36 times in one stretch in the Big 4 world leagues.

Advertisement

2/0/16, perfect KDA



Absorbed 1,100 Damage Per Minute



Udyr seems OP



Trust Pyosik on this #LCK pic.twitter.com/gqkKyliRXZ — Ashley Kang (@AshleyKang) January 20, 2021

DRX's jungler, Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon, first used Udyr in his LCK Spring 2021's draft against Nongshim Redforce. Since then, Udyr has been a regular in the competitive League of Legends worldwide.