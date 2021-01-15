LCK 2021 Day Two: DRX and NS tick their first wins of the spring campaign

DRX and Nongshim RedForce started their LCK 2021 Spring campaign smoothly, with deserved wins over Afreeca Freecs and Liiv SANDBOX on the second day of the tournament.

Both the matches had to go three games each to decide the winner after a few brilliant solo shows and team fights from the four LCK giants.

LCK 2021 Day Two: Match details

Day 2 score lines:

Nongshim RedForce 2-1 Liiv SANDBOX

DRX 2-1 Afreeca Freecs

Match 1: Nongshim RedForce vs Liiv SANDBOX

[MATCH RESULT]

역전으로 향하는 두 번의 한타 승리, 농심 레드포스 리브 샌드박스 잡아내며 첫 승리했습니다. 응원해주신 팬분들 감사합니다.



Two fights turned this game over and brought us our first win of the split! Thank you all who rooted for us.#NSTOGETHER #NONGSHIM #농심레드포스 pic.twitter.com/QbwT6fjcHF — NS RedForce (@NS_RedForce) January 14, 2021

The first two games between the two LCK heavyweights saw an end-to-end display of strategic play. Nongshim RedForce's bot laner, Seo "deokdam" Dae-gil, blew the game open for scaling early with his Aphelios. NS comfortably took the lead within 32 minutes.

Big hooks, big damage, big first win! 😳@NS_RedForce take down 3 members of @LiivSANDBOX to take game 1! pic.twitter.com/UQPiU5ZHrH — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 14, 2021

Liiv SANDBOX perfectly struck back in the second game by focusing on the bot lane. Yoo "FATE" Soo-hyeok's Zoe, the MVP of the tie, took lane priority and guided LSB to tie the match 1-1.

It's not playground play with @LiivSANDBOX as they shred through 3 members of @NS_RedForce.



We're 1-1 in the series! #LCK pic.twitter.com/IpDvGUlagr — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 14, 2021

The third game was the show-stealer of LCK 2021 day two. Park "Summit" Woo-tae's Jayce picked up an early solo kill for LSB and gained two more kills in the following dragon fight. With the massive lead in the top lane, Liiv SANDBOX went far ahead and were the clear favorites at that point in time.

NS Bay hits a massive 3-man stun and NS sends all of LSB back to base! #LCK pic.twitter.com/OSWzok6rTa — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 14, 2021

However, things turned around dramatically after the 23-minute mark. Nongshim RedForce picked up an ace in a perfectly executed team fight.

At the fifth dragon fight, Nongshim RedForce took another massive team fight win and finally took down Liiv SANDBOX's Nexus. NS's support, Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu, was elected as the MVP of the third game.

Match 2: DRX vs Afreeca Freecs

[2021 LCK Spring R1 - DRX vs AF]



We take the final victory tonight thanks to fans' trust and support. Thank you.



오늘 경기 승리로 마무리합니다. 믿어주시고 응원해 주신 팬분들 모두 감사합니다.#DRX #GoDRX #DRXWIN pic.twitter.com/gDH26lAc50 — DRX (@DRXGlobal) January 14, 2021

Afreeca Freecs had a good early first game with the synergy of Camille and Twisted Fate, but their snowball came to a complete stop after one overextension.

DRX was patient while they were behind, and through Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon's Graves who scaled well, they turned the game around for the win.

Big burst damage from @DRXGlobal can't be stopped and they go up 1-0 in the series! #LCK pic.twitter.com/ID1T1e8Tpc — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 14, 2021

In the second game, DRX picked Vayne into their bot lane, which turned out to be a blunder. Afreeca Freecs was all over the bot to keep Vayne from scaling. It wasn't much trouble for them to clinch the win, leveling the tie.

The last game of the LCK day two clash was much closer than the others. Afreeca Freecs started off well with an early game lead, but DRX eventually turned the game around through team fights.

[2021 LCK Spring R1 - DRX vs AF]



DRX SOLKA takes away the POG of last set with amazing Orianna plays!



DRX SOLKA의 환상적인 오리아나가 마지막 세트 POG입니다!#DRX #SOLKA pic.twitter.com/jQXj5D5y18 — DRX (@DRXGlobal) January 14, 2021

Later, DRX used their priority to secure their lead. After cutting off Kim "Kiin" Gi-in's Aatrox, DRX went on to finish the game with a 2-1 victory.

Mid laner Song "SOLKA" Su-hyeong took away the MVP tag of the last game of LCK 2021 day two with his amazing Orianna plays.