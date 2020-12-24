The third day of the 2020 KeSPA Cup saw a few exciting League of Legends clashes. However, the big news was the exit of the defending champions Afreeca Freecs from the group stages, who didn't get a single point on board.

The five Group A teams were up against each other for their second round of matches. Each team from the group played a total of four matches. The final group standings are as follows:

Image via Korea e-Sports Association

DAMWON Gaming's unbeaten run continued as they got a bye, being the first team of the tournament to reach the semifinals. Nongshim RedForce joined Liiv SANDBOX to play the next round of quarterfinals.

[2020 KeSPA Cup ULSAN-DRX vs NS]



Our 2020 KeSPA Cup has ended.

We will come back stronger.



2020 KeSPA Cup을 마무리했습니다.

더욱 성장한 모습으로 다시 인사드리겠습니다.#GoDRX #KeSPACup pic.twitter.com/BedHeLbRiV — DRX (@DRXGlobal) December 23, 2020

KeSPA Cup 2020 saw yet another League of Legends heavyweight exit from the group as DRX failed to win a single game on Day Three. Their only win of the tourney came against AF on the opening day.

Day Three of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Ulsan

Match results of Group A's second round of play:

Match Six: DAMWON Gaming 1-0 Liiv SANDBOX

Match Seven: Afreeca Freecs 0-1 Nongshim RedForce

Match Eight: Liiv SANDBOX 1-0 DRX

Match Nine: DAMWON Gaming 1-0 Afreeca Freecs

Match Ten: DRX 0-1 Nongshim RedForce

DAMWON Gaming becomes the first team to qualify for the semi-final (Image via KeSPA)

DAMWON Gaming, as expected, made a flying start to the day as the 2020 World Champions defeated LSB with a dominant display.

All-Star 2020's Superstar Showdown champion Cho "BeryL'' Geon-Hee was the highlight of the match. DWG's support player displayed his splendid skill with GalioNongshim RedForce and comfortably won the second match of the day. The new roster of Afreeca Freecs failed to leave a significant mark in League of Legends KeSPA 2020.

NS RedForce's bottom laner Seo "deokdam" Dae-Gil showed his class with Apehlios. The Weapon of the Faithful ripped apart five turrets within 20 seconds with her Crescendrum, Severum, and Calibrum.

DRX, who were semifinalists from last year's League of Legends KeSPA Cup faced a disappointing group-stage exit with just 1 point on their score sheet. They lost both their games against LSB and DWG despite having a good start.

All eyes will now be on Day Four of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup. The other five teams will be ready for their final Group B clash.