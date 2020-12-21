The eight edition of the League of Legends All-Star event - All-Star 2020 took place this weak, featuring great drama between players from all 12 professional leagues.

The All-Star 2020 was a little different this year as the event was organized virtually, as opposed to the international venues that have become commonplace. There was a difference in the tournament format well.

The regional representatives could not compete with other top League of Legends players from around the world. Instead, they got segregated into the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The Queue Kings and the Legends events saw a bunch of non-professional League of Legends players boasting their gaming skills.

The day-to-day events as it happened are:

Underdog Uprising (December 18).

Superstar Showdown (December 19 - 20)

Red Bull 1v1 Competition (December 18 - 20)

Advertisement

The events were telecasted live on LoL Esports' official YouTube channels and Riot Games' Twitch channels, across 12 different nations.

League of Legends All-Star 2020: Event Summary

1. Underdog Uprising

There were 8 head-to-head matches being played in this League of Legends event. The neighboring regions, with smaller regions, aimed to upset the 4 League of Legends powerhouses namely LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS.

The underdogs in this event were teams from the Pacific, Latin America, Oceania, Brazil, Vietnam, Turkey and Japan. The teams were made up of the best League of Legends professionals as per fan votes.

The match results were as follows:

PCS All-Stars 1-0 LCK All-Stars

LCK All-Stars 0-1 OPL All-Stars

LPL All-Stars 0-1 LJL All-Stars

VCS All-Stars 1-0 LPL All-Stars

LEC All-Stars 1-0 TCL All-Stars

LCL All-Stars 1-0 LEC All-Stars

LCS All-Stars 1-0 CBLOL All-Stars

LLA All-Stars 1-0 LCS All-Stars

Advertisement

There were 7 underdog upsets; to no one's surprise. Each underdog upset raised money for charity. The League of Legends authorities handled it admirably.

2. Superstar Showdown

There were 3 segments of Superstar Showdowns between the LCK/LPL and the LEC/LCS divisions.

Queue Kings and Legends

First came the Queue Kings, followed by the Legends team, where non-professionals competed on Summoner's Rift. The results of the matches as it happened,

LCK Queue Kings 1-0 LPL Queue Kings

LEC Queue Kings 0-1 LCS Queue Kings

LCK Legends 1-0 LPL Legends

LEC Legends 0-1 LCS Legends

The Koreans and the North Americans got the better of their Chinese and European opponents.

Advertisement

Joedat "Voyboy" Esfahani was the stand-out player in the Queue Kings round as he ran riot with his Sylas.

All-Stars

The third segment of the Superstar Showdown featured the highly anticipated All-Star clashes between the 4 powerhouses.

Faker on Zed? 🔥



The fan-voted champions for the #AllStar2020 Superstar Showdown between LCK and LPL: pic.twitter.com/JGwtPPoDR7 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) December 19, 2020

The first day of the All-Star clash saw the five top-voted players from LCK and LPL taking on each other. The result was decided in a best of three rounds format.

There was a little tweak on the second day of Superstar Showdown's All-Stars event. The top-voted players from the LEC and LCS region drafted a 5-man squad.

Each captain, Gabriël "Bwipo'' Rau and Jo "CoreJJ'' Yong-in had to pick a minimum of 2 players from each of the regions. The result of Bwipo (LEC) vs CoreJJ (LCS) was decided in the best of three format as well.

Advertisement

The results of the All-Star event were as follows:

LCK All-Stars 3-0 LPL All-Stars

Bwip Dream Team 3-0 CoreJJ Dream Team

The Korean All-Star team thrashed the Chinese All-Star side with a staggering 3-0 victory. The winning members of LCK All-Stars were:

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok Kim "Canna" Chang-dong Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee

As expected, Faker took the spotlight with his splendid Irelia showcase. His insane 1v1 showdown with LPL All-Stars' JackeyLove was the moment of the day.

The JackeyLove vs Faker Prize Fight 🥇 pic.twitter.com/etTXKgl7oD — LoL Esports (@lolesports) December 19, 2020

On the other hand, Europe's Bwipo Dream Team shocked the CoreJJ Dream Team (LCS) with a dominant 3-0 win. The winning members of LEC were:

Advertisement

Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek Edward "Tactical" Ra Mads "Broxah" Brock-Pedersen

LEC's (Team Bwipo) captain Bwipo was the outstanding player of the event. He dominated the League of Legends mid lane with his Riven.

3. Red Bull 1v1 Competition

Individual League of Legends tournaments for each of the four top leagues (LCK, LPL, LEC, LCS) were organized separately. 16 League of Legends players from each of the four leagues participated.

After 4 rounds of fierce clashes, the winners with the League of Legends crown were:

LCK- Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

LPL- "YuxiaoC"

LEC- Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau

LCS- Eric "Licorice" Ritchie

Advertisement

All-Star 2020 was all about Fnatic's top laner Bwipo. He defended his crown as he won the LEC's 1v1 title defeating No Need Orga's mid laner Frederik "NoWay" Hinteregger. Bwipo showed his class with Shen.

LCK's shock of the day was displayed by KT Rolster's bot laner Kim "PraY" Jong. To everyone's surprise, PraY defeated the potential champion Faker in the quarterfinals. Deft was crowned as the Korean regional champion as he defeated DAMWON Gaming's support player - Cho "BeryL '' Geon-hee.

The event saw a few surprises as well. YuxiaoC lifted 2020's Red Bull 1v1 title defeating Top Esports' jungler - Hung "Karsa'' Hao-Hsuan in the final.

Advertisement

Eric "Licorice" Ritchie won the LSC League of Legends champion title as he defeated America's Hai Du Lam in the 1v1 final.