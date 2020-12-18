Everything you need to know about the League of Legends All-Star 2020 event

The League of Legends All-Star 2020 event is almost here, but this year’s celebration will be a bit different.
The regional representatives will not be able to compete with all the other top players around the world. Instead, they will get segregated into the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still a significant deterrent when using a large international venue for the event. League of Legends fans will have to settle for watching their favorite players duke it out virtually, in separate divisions.
The League of Legends All-Star event will be starting on December 18th and concluding on December 20th. Though there might not be a Tandem mode this time around, there will be Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown to look forward to.
League of Legends All-Star 2020 participants
All the League of Legends regions across the world will be sending 5-man representatives to face off against each other in the LCK/LPL and LEC/LCS divisions.
Apart from the professional players, there will be streamers and former pros in the event as well. And League of Legends fans can see them in action during the Superstar Showdown event.
Here is a list of all the participants:
LEC Pros
- Bwipo
- Selfmade
- Humanoid
- Hans Sama
- Hylissang
LEC Legends:
- Vizicsacsi
- Amazing
- Exileh
- Samux
- Mithy
LEC Queue Kings
- SivHD
- Overpow
- Noway
- Corobizar
- Elwind
LCK Pros
- Canna
- Canyon
- Faker
- Deft
- BeryL
LCK Legends
- MaRin
- Ambition
- PawN
- PraY
- Mata
LCK Queue Kings
- Hojin
- Jisoo
- so_urf
- Narakyle
- Jelly
LCS Pros
- Licorice
- Broxah
- Jensen
- Tactical
- CoreJJ
LCS Legends
- Voyboy
- Meteos
- Shiphtur
- Sneaky
- BunnyFufuu
LCS Queue Kings
- Tyler1
- Voyboy
- Yassuo
- Trick2g
- Starsmitten
LPL Pros
- 369
- Karsa
- Rookie
- Jackeylove
- Baolan
LPL Legends
- gogoing
- mlxg
- Zz1tai
- Weixiao
- PYL
LPL Queue Kings
- 余小C
- 宫本狗雨
- 智勋
- 水晶哥
- 夕阳
CBLOL
- Robo
- Cariok
- Tinowns
- BRTT
- ESA
LCL
- Boss
- Ahahacik
- Nomanz
- Gadget
- Santas
LJL
- Evi
- Blank
- Ceros
- Yutapon
- Gaeng
LLA
- Acce
- Josedeodo
- Aloned
- Whitelotus
- Shadow
OPL
- Chippys
- Babip
- Tally
- Raes
- Cupcake
TCL
- Armut
- Robin
- Blue
- Zeitnot
- Japone
PCS
- Hanabi
- Kongyue
- Uniboy
- Unified
- Kaiwing
VCS
- Zeros
- Levi
- Dia1
- Slayder
- Palette
League of Legends All-Star 2020 events
Here are the scheduled events for League of Legends All-Stars 2020:
Friday, December 18th
Saturday, December 19th
Sunday, December 20th
The League of Legends All-Star 2020 is going to be a fun celebration of the MOBA's success in 2020. After this event, the regular season officially kicks off in 2021.