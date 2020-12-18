Everything you need to know about the League of Legends All-Star 2020 event

The League of Legends All-Star 2020 event is almost here, but this year’s celebration will be a bit different.

The regional representatives will not be able to compete with all the other top players around the world. Instead, they will get segregated into the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a significant deterrent when using a large international venue for the event. League of Legends fans will have to settle for watching their favorite players duke it out virtually, in separate divisions.

The League of Legends All-Star event will be starting on December 18th and concluding on December 20th. Though there might not be a Tandem mode this time around, there will be Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown to look forward to.

League of Legends All-Star 2020 participants

All the League of Legends regions across the world will be sending 5-man representatives to face off against each other in the LCK/LPL and LEC/LCS divisions.

Apart from the professional players, there will be streamers and former pros in the event as well. And League of Legends fans can see them in action during the Superstar Showdown event.

Here is a list of all the participants:

LEC Pros

Bwipo

Selfmade

Humanoid

Hans Sama

Hylissang

LEC Legends:

Vizicsacsi

Amazing

Exileh

Samux

Mithy

LEC Queue Kings

SivHD

Overpow

Noway

Corobizar

Elwind

LCK Pros

Canna

Canyon

Faker

Deft

BeryL

LCK Legends

MaRin

Ambition

PawN

PraY

Mata

LCK Queue Kings

Hojin

Jisoo

so_urf

Narakyle

Jelly

LCS Pros

Licorice

Broxah

Jensen

Tactical

CoreJJ

LCS Legends

Voyboy

Meteos

Shiphtur

Sneaky

BunnyFufuu

LCS Queue Kings

Tyler1

Voyboy

Yassuo

Trick2g

Starsmitten

LPL Pros

369

Karsa

Rookie

Jackeylove

Baolan

LPL Legends

gogoing

mlxg

Zz1tai

Weixiao

PYL

LPL Queue Kings

余小C

宫本狗雨

智勋

水晶哥

夕阳

CBLOL

Robo

Cariok

Tinowns

BRTT

ESA

LCL

Boss

Ahahacik

Nomanz

Gadget

Santas

LJL

Evi

Blank

Ceros

Yutapon

Gaeng

LLA

Acce

Josedeodo

Aloned

Whitelotus

Shadow

OPL

Chippys

Babip

Tally

Raes

Cupcake

TCL

Armut

Robin

Blue

Zeitnot

Japone

PCS

Hanabi

Kongyue

Uniboy

Unified

Kaiwing

VCS

Zeros

Levi

Dia1

Slayder

Palette

League of Legends All-Star 2020 events

Here are the scheduled events for League of Legends All-Stars 2020:

Friday, December 18th

League of Legends All-Star events times

Saturday, December 19th

League of Legends All-Star events times

Sunday, December 20th

League of Legends All-Star events times

The League of Legends All-Star 2020 is going to be a fun celebration of the MOBA’s success in 2020. After this event, the regular season officially kicks off in 2021.