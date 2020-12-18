Create
Everything you need to know about the League of Legends All-Star 2020 event

Image via Riot Games
Abhishek Mallick
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 18 Dec 2020, 12:56 IST
Feature
The League of Legends All-Star 2020 event is almost here, but this year’s celebration will be a bit different.

The regional representatives will not be able to compete with all the other top players around the world. Instead, they will get segregated into the LCK/LPL division and the LEC/LCS division.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a significant deterrent when using a large international venue for the event. League of Legends fans will have to settle for watching their favorite players duke it out virtually, in separate divisions.

The League of Legends All-Star event will be starting on December 18th and concluding on December 20th. Though there might not be a Tandem mode this time around, there will be Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown to look forward to.

League of Legends All-Star 2020 participants

All the League of Legends regions across the world will be sending 5-man representatives to face off against each other in the LCK/LPL and LEC/LCS divisions.

Image via Riot Games
Apart from the professional players, there will be streamers and former pros in the event as well. And League of Legends fans can see them in action during the Superstar Showdown event.

Here is a list of all the participants:

LEC Pros

  • Bwipo 
  • Selfmade 
  • Humanoid 
  • Hans Sama 
  • Hylissang

LEC Legends:

  • Vizicsacsi 
  • Amazing 
  • Exileh 
  • Samux 
  • Mithy

LEC Queue Kings

  • SivHD 
  • Overpow 
  • Noway 
  • Corobizar
  • Elwind

LCK Pros

  • Canna 
  • Canyon 
  • Faker 
  • Deft 
  • BeryL

LCK Legends

  • MaRin 
  • Ambition 
  • PawN 
  • PraY 
  • Mata

LCK Queue Kings

  • Hojin 
  • Jisoo 
  • so_urf 
  • Narakyle 
  • Jelly

LCS Pros

  • Licorice 
  • Broxah 
  • Jensen 
  • Tactical 
  • CoreJJ

LCS Legends

  • Voyboy 
  • Meteos 
  • Shiphtur 
  • Sneaky 
  • BunnyFufuu

LCS Queue Kings

  • Tyler1
  • Voyboy 
  • Yassuo 
  • Trick2g 
  • Starsmitten

LPL Pros

  • 369 
  • Karsa 
  • Rookie 
  • Jackeylove 
  • Baolan

LPL Legends

  • gogoing 
  • mlxg 
  • Zz1tai 
  • Weixiao 
  • PYL

LPL Queue Kings

  • 余小C 
  • 宫本狗雨
  • 智勋 
  • 水晶哥 
  • 夕阳

CBLOL

  • Robo 
  • Cariok 
  • Tinowns 
  • BRTT 
  • ESA

LCL

  • Boss 
  • Ahahacik 
  • Nomanz 
  • Gadget 
  • Santas

LJL

  • Evi 
  • Blank 
  • Ceros 
  • Yutapon 
  • Gaeng

LLA

  • Acce 
  • Josedeodo 
  • Aloned 
  • Whitelotus 
  • Shadow

OPL

  • Chippys 
  • Babip 
  • Tally 
  • Raes 
  • Cupcake

TCL

  • Armut
  • Robin 
  • Blue 
  • Zeitnot 
  • Japone

PCS

  • Hanabi
  • Kongyue 
  • Uniboy 
  • Unified 
  • Kaiwing

VCS

  • Zeros 
  • Levi 
  • Dia1
  • Slayder 
  • Palette

League of Legends All-Star 2020 events

Here are the scheduled events for League of Legends All-Stars 2020:

Friday, December 18th

League of Legends All-Star events times
Saturday, December 19th

League of Legends All-Star events times
Sunday, December 20th

League of Legends All-Star events times
The League of Legends All-Star 2020 is going to be a fun celebration of the MOBA’s success in 2020. After this event, the regular season officially kicks off in 2021.

Published 18 Dec 2020, 12:55 IST
League of Legends PC Games 2020
