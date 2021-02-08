Everything you need to know about Wild Rift: Lunar Lovers event

Wild Rift's Lunar celebrations have already started, and the first phase of the event is up and rolling, and it is full of colors and crackers.
The first phase of the Wild Rift celebrations will be followed by the Lunar Lovers Event, starting February 12th. The Valentine's Day special will feature missions to reward players with lunar tokens that they can spend in the Wild Rift shop.
The Lunar Lovers event will let players play the game by teaming together at parties. The event will open the doors for two new "love-bird" champions, Xayah and Rakan, to enter the rift.
With "Love in the air," here are the complete details about the Lunar Lovers event for Wild Rift players.
Lunar Lovers mission details and rewards in Wild Rift
The Lunar Lovers event is scheduled to commence on February 12th and will end on March 2nd. Players will need to cooperate with others to accomplish missions by forming Wild Rift parties.
It will comprise daily and weekly chained missions for Wild Rift players, and each task needs to be completed to unlock the next one. They're also time-locked and will get updated daily.
#1 - Lunar Lovers Weekly Chain 1: 50 Lunar Tokens per mission
- Day 1: Share the Wealth! - You and the players in your party earn a total of 350,000 Gold.
- Day 8: Clear the Way! - You and the players in your party kill a total of 2,500 minions and monsters.
#2 - Lunar Lovers Weekly Chain 2: 50 Lunar Tokens per mission
- Day 1: Light ‘Em Up! - You and players in your party place or destroy a total of 50 wards.
- Day 8: Group Effort - You and players in your party deal a total of 500,000 damage to enemy champions.
#3 - Lunar Lovers Daily Chain 1: 15 Lunar Tokens Per Mission
- Day 1: Ox Clan, Assemble! - Play five games or Win a match using an Ox Clan champion (Alistar, Annie, Jarvan, Darius, Fiora, Miss Fortune)
- Day 2: A Dazzling Display - Play 5 games, or You and players in your party get a total of 30 kills.
- Day 3: Giddyup! - Play five games or Win a match of Summoner’s Rift in 15 minutes or less
- Day 4: Hey, It Wasn’t Me! - Play five games or Use the rift herald to take down two turrets with your team.
- Day 5: Gunning for the Baron - Play five games or Kill Baron Nashor while in a premade party.
- Day 6: Retirement Party - Play 5 games or Kill an elder dragon while in a premade party
- Day 7: Look At These Lovebirds - Play 5 games or Win a match with both Xayah and Rakan on your team.
- Day 8: What’s a Respawn? - Play five games or Win a game with two or fewer deaths
- Day 9: High Fives All Round! - Play 5 games, or You or someone in your premade party gets a 5+ kill streak
- Day 10: First! - Play 5 games, or You or someone in your premade party gets First Blood
#4 - Lunar Lovers Daily Chain 2: 15 Lunar Tokens Per Mission
- Day 1: Sound the Horns! - Win two games on Wild Rift
- Day 2: The Least Dangerous Game! - Kill a total of 500 minions with your team
- Day 3: Like a True Ox! - Get a takedown on ten unique opponents
- Day 4: Shellfish Buffet! - As a team, kill ten rift scuttlers
- Day 5: Paint the Town VERY Red! - Deal 30,000 damage to enemy champions
- Day 6: Stack ‘Em High! - Get 25 takedowns
- Day 7: Ox Clan Trample! - Destroy 12 turrets as a team
- Day 8: Three Dragons? No Problem! - Kill three elemental drakes as a team
- Day 9: Sound the Horns! Again! - Win three games or Get MVP/SVP
- Day 10: There is Only Bling - Earn 40,000 Gold
Lunar Beast Shop
Riot Games will be "adding a dash of charm to the Lunar New Year" in the Lunar Beast shop, featuring champion poses, emotes, items, and the most awaited lovebirds, Xayah and Rakan.
Here are the full list and prices for each Wild Rift item, to be found in the Lunar Beast event shop:
- Team Boost - 5 Lunar Tokens
- Beacon of the Bull Bauble - 225 Lunar Tokens
- Ouch! Emote - 175 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Alistar Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Annie Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Darius Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Fiora Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Jarvan IV Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Miss Fortune Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Lunar Beast Random Skin Chest - 1200 Lunar Tokens
- Sweet Retreat Bauble - 225 Lunar Tokens
- Love on the Way Emote - 175 Lunar Tokens
- Xayah - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Rakan - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Xayah Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Rakan Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Panda Teemo Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Sweetheart Rakan Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Sweetheart Xayah Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Sweetheart Sona Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Heartseeker Vayne Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Cosmic Dawn Rakan Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens
- Cosmic Dusk Xayah Pose - 300 Lunar Tokens