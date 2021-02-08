Everything you need to know about Wild Rift: Lunar Lovers event

Wild Rift's Lunar celebrations have already started, and the first phase of the event is up and rolling, and it is full of colors and crackers.

The first phase of the Wild Rift celebrations will be followed by the Lunar Lovers Event, starting February 12th. The Valentine's Day special will feature missions to reward players with lunar tokens that they can spend in the Wild Rift shop.

This event really stretched our dev and design capabilities and I am so proud to see it go live today. Let me know what you think and make sure you also check out the Lunar Lovers that are coming soon. https://t.co/Be2r4OLp5w — Jenny Blees (@RiotJennisaur) February 4, 2021

The Lunar Lovers event will let players play the game by teaming together at parties. The event will open the doors for two new "love-bird" champions, Xayah and Rakan, to enter the rift.

Upcoming Wild Rift champion Rakan's skins

Upcoming Wild Rift champion Xayah's skins

With "Love in the air," here are the complete details about the Lunar Lovers event for Wild Rift players.

Lunar Lovers mission details and rewards in Wild Rift

The Lunar Lovers event is coming soon in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

The Lunar Lovers event is scheduled to commence on February 12th and will end on March 2nd. Players will need to cooperate with others to accomplish missions by forming Wild Rift parties.

This is a double event call lunar lover. That info you read just for the "lunar" part we'll know more on feb 12 when rakan and xayah release — Khoinguyenhuu (@Khoinguyenhuu2) February 5, 2021

It will comprise daily and weekly chained missions for Wild Rift players, and each task needs to be completed to unlock the next one. They're also time-locked and will get updated daily.

#1 - Lunar Lovers Weekly Chain 1: 50 Lunar Tokens per mission

Day 1 : Share the Wealth! - You and the players in your party earn a total of 350,000 Gold.

: Share the Wealth! - You and the players in your party earn a total of 350,000 Gold. Day 8: Clear the Way! - You and the players in your party kill a total of 2,500 minions and monsters.

#2 - Lunar Lovers Weekly Chain 2: 50 Lunar Tokens per mission

Day 1 : Light ‘Em Up! - You and players in your party place or destroy a total of 50 wards.

: Light ‘Em Up! - You and players in your party place or destroy a total of 50 wards. Day 8: Group Effort - You and players in your party deal a total of 500,000 damage to enemy champions.

#3 - Lunar Lovers Daily Chain 1: 15 Lunar Tokens Per Mission

Day 1 : Ox Clan, Assemble! - Play five games or Win a match using an Ox Clan champion (Alistar, Annie, Jarvan, Darius, Fiora, Miss Fortune)

: Ox Clan, Assemble! - Play five games or Win a match using an Ox Clan champion (Alistar, Annie, Jarvan, Darius, Fiora, Miss Fortune) Day 2 : A Dazzling Display - Play 5 games, or You and players in your party get a total of 30 kills.

: A Dazzling Display - Play 5 games, or You and players in your party get a total of 30 kills. Day 3 : Giddyup! - Play five games or Win a match of Summoner’s Rift in 15 minutes or less

: Giddyup! - Play five games or Win a match of Summoner’s Rift in 15 minutes or less Day 4 : Hey, It Wasn’t Me! - Play five games or Use the rift herald to take down two turrets with your team.

: Hey, It Wasn’t Me! - Play five games or Use the rift herald to take down two turrets with your team. Day 5 : Gunning for the Baron - Play five games or Kill Baron Nashor while in a premade party.

: Gunning for the Baron - Play five games or Kill Baron Nashor while in a premade party. Day 6 : Retirement Party - Play 5 games or Kill an elder dragon while in a premade party

: Retirement Party - Play 5 games or Kill an elder dragon while in a premade party Day 7 : Look At These Lovebirds - Play 5 games or Win a match with both Xayah and Rakan on your team.

: Look At These Lovebirds - Play 5 games or Win a match with both Xayah and Rakan on your team. Day 8 : What’s a Respawn? - Play five games or Win a game with two or fewer deaths

: What’s a Respawn? - Play five games or Win a game with two or fewer deaths Day 9 : High Fives All Round! - Play 5 games, or You or someone in your premade party gets a 5+ kill streak

: High Fives All Round! - Play 5 games, or You or someone in your premade party gets a 5+ kill streak Day 10: First! - Play 5 games, or You or someone in your premade party gets First Blood

#4 - Lunar Lovers Daily Chain 2: 15 Lunar Tokens Per Mission

Day 1 : Sound the Horns! - Win two games on Wild Rift

: Sound the Horns! - Win two games on Wild Rift Day 2 : The Least Dangerous Game! - Kill a total of 500 minions with your team

: The Least Dangerous Game! - Kill a total of 500 minions with your team Day 3 : Like a True Ox! - Get a takedown on ten unique opponents

: Like a True Ox! - Get a takedown on ten unique opponents Day 4 : Shellfish Buffet! - As a team, kill ten rift scuttlers

: Shellfish Buffet! - As a team, kill ten rift scuttlers Day 5 : Paint the Town VERY Red! - Deal 30,000 damage to enemy champions

: Paint the Town VERY Red! - Deal 30,000 damage to enemy champions Day 6 : Stack ‘Em High! - Get 25 takedowns

: Stack ‘Em High! - Get 25 takedowns Day 7 : Ox Clan Trample! - Destroy 12 turrets as a team

: Ox Clan Trample! - Destroy 12 turrets as a team Day 8 : Three Dragons? No Problem! - Kill three elemental drakes as a team

: Three Dragons? No Problem! - Kill three elemental drakes as a team Day 9 : Sound the Horns! Again! - Win three games or Get MVP/SVP

: Sound the Horns! Again! - Win three games or Get MVP/SVP Day 10: There is Only Bling - Earn 40,000 Gold

Lunar Beast Shop

Sweetheart Sona to arrive in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games will be "adding a dash of charm to the Lunar New Year" in the Lunar Beast shop, featuring champion poses, emotes, items, and the most awaited lovebirds, Xayah and Rakan.

Here are the full list and prices for each Wild Rift item, to be found in the Lunar Beast event shop: