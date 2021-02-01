Wild Rift patch 2.1 official notes introduces the “lover’s duo” Xayah and Rakan, along with massive champion and item updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.1 is finally out and it’s a big one, as Riot is planning to introduce significant changes to both champions and items.

There will be new champions released in patch 2.1 as well, and the entire update will be two months long, with further upcoming tweaks in the form of 2.1a, 2.1b, and 2.1c.

Take a peek at some of the upcoming content headed to Wild Rift over the next couple of months!



READ MORE: https://t.co/UjpQmiw8DL

However, this time around, only the lover's duo Xayah and Rakan will be added, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The Replay and Spectator mode is also going to go live, and players will be able to improve drastically on their skills with the help of these two features.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed view of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Wild Rift patch 2.1 official notes

A beast of a patch is on the way, featuring replays, spectator mode, two new champs, balance changes to the peskiest yordles, and more Blue Motes! Welcome to patch 2.1: https://t.co/dQUn2RPdXu

1. Wild Rift New Champions

Xayah, the Rebel

Image via Riot Games

Deadly and precise, Xayah is a vastayan revolutionary waging a personal war to save her people. She uses her speed, guile, and razor-sharp feather blades to cut down anyone who stands in her way. Xayah fights alongside her partner and lover, Rakan, to protect their dwindling tribe, and restore their race to her vision of its former glory.

Xayah will be released later in the patch.

Rakan, the Charmer

Image via Riot Games

As mercurial as he is charming, Rakan is an infamous vastayan troublemaker and the greatest battle-dancer in Lhotlan tribal history. To the humans of the Ionian highlands, his name had long been synonymous with wild festivals, uncontrollable parties, and anarchic music. But this energetic, traveling showman has left his old life behind, dedicating himself to the cause of his lover, the rebel Xayah. Together, they seek to free Ionia’s wild magic, restoring the vastaya’s birthright.

2. Wild Rift Features

Replays

Image via Riot Games

Replays are now available for your 50 most recent matches! Play back your game as it happened to improve your play or relive those unforgettable moments.

Replays feature a new HUD, showing both teams’ items, summoner spells, gold earned, and more

More info:

Replays can be accessed from your Match History page or the end-of-game screen.

Watch the match back as it happened or follow any other player in the game.

Different playback speed settings are available, ranging from 0.5× to 8× speed.

Rewinding/timeskipping is not currently supported.

Replays cannot be used for Practice Mode games.

Replays will expire with each new patch.

Spectator Mode

Image via Riot Games

Attention all coaches, organizers, and backseat gamers: Patch 2.1 brings the ability to spectate your friends’ matches! Spectating a matchmade game features a three minute delay to avoid game spoilers. Custom games feature three spectator slots, and do not have any delay.

More info:

In order to spectate a player in a matchmade game, you must be friends with them.

You must be on the same game version to spectate a player.

If you don’t want to make a... spectacle of yourself, turn off “Allow spectators” in the Settings menu.

When spectating, the map will always be oriented with Baron Lane at the top and Dragon Lane at the bottom.

3. Wild Rift Skins

Image via Riot Games

(Future 2.1 skins will be released in patches 2.1a, 2.1b and 2.1c)

All skins will be released throughout the patch.

Lunar Beast Alistar

Lunar Beast Annie

Lunar Beast Darius

Lunar Beast Fiora

Lunar Beast Jarvan IV

Lunar Beast Miss Fortune

Panda Teemo

Cosmic Dawn Rakan

Cosmic Dusk Xayah

Heartseeker Vayne

Sweetheart Rakan

Sweetheart Sona

Sweetheart Xayah

4. Wild Rift Events

Lunar beast

Empower the relics of revels past to tame the Beast and save the day.

The Lunar Beast event will begin later in the patch. More information available soon.

5. Wild Rift Champion updates

This patch, Riot are taking a good look at the recently-released yordle champs to address some outliers, as well as putting some power back into fighters like Jarvan, Jax and Yasuo.

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Corki isn’t delivering on his high-flyin’, high-falutin’ antics, especially given his identity as a marksman mage. We’re adding a bit of satisfaction to his arsenal.

(1) Phosphorus Bomb

AD ratio: 0.5 bonus AD → 0.7 bonus AD

(3) Gatling Gun

Armor and Magic Resist reduction: 4/6/8/10 → 8/12/16/20

(Ult) Missile Barrage

Base damage: 80/95/110 → 80/115/150

AD ratio: 0.25 at all ranks → 0.25/0.45/0.65

Big One base damage: 160/190/220 → 160/230/300

Big One AD ratio: 0.5 at all ranks → 0.5/0.9/1.3

Jarvan IV

Image via Riot Games

Jarvan’s been underperforming for a while now so we’re giving him some buffs to make him a more worthy contender.

Base Stats

AD per level: 3.6 → 4.55

(P) Martial Cadence

Now deals 20 minimum damage

(1) Dragon Strike

Dragon Strike to Demacian Standard dash combo hitbox size: 2 → 2.5

(Ult) Cataclysm

Fixed dash speed: 0.4s → 0.25s

Jax

Image via Riot Games

Jax has been underperforming in matchups we expect him to be stronger in. Amping up his gap closing so he can snowball better, particularly in situations against squishy ranged champions.

(1) Leap Strike

Range: 6 → 6.5

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6s → 7.5/7/6.5/6s

Damage: 55/110/165/220 → 60/115/170/225

Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Fixing an issue where Kai’Sa wasn’t hitting as hard as she should.

(2) Void Seeker

Correctly applies Caustic Wounds’ damage to the target hit

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Electric ninja rat too strong, especially as a lane bully and burst mage. Riot are tuning him down across the board.

Base Stats

Base AD: 58 → 52

Movement speed: 335 → 330

(2) Electrical Surge

Cooldown: 12/10/8/6s → 15/12/9/6s

(3) Lightning Rush

Base damage: 85/140/195/250 → 70/125/180/235

AP ratio: 0.8 → 0.7

(Ult) Slicing Maelstrom

Base damage: 35/70/105 → 30/60/90

AP ratio: 0.2 → 0.15

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Riot's recent changes made it so Sonic Wave (1) sometimes can’t reach a target kicked back by Dragon’s Rage (Ult). They will now adjustthe range to make this combo reliable again.

(Ult) Dragon’s Rage

Knockback range: 7.5 → 6.75

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Tristana’s abilities feel very lackluster, and her signature Explosive Charge (3) is not living up to its promise of being a huge nuke when fully stacked. Riot are amping up all of her explosive powers to help her keep pace with other bot laners.

(1) Rapid Fire

Attack speed: 30/50/70/90% → 50/70/90/110%

Duration: 5s → 7s

(2) Rocket Jump

Base damage: 60/130/200/270 → 85/155/225/295

(2) Explosive Charge

Passive base damage: 40/70/100/130 → 55/85/115/145

Active base damage: 60/70/80/90 → 65/80/95/110

AD ratio: 50/70/90/110% Bonus AD → 55/90/125/160% Bonus AD

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games

Twisted Fate has been underperforming especially in higher levels of play. Riot are making it more rewarding to players who are able to select the right card in the right situation.

(2) Pick a Card

Blue Card mana restoration: 50/65/80/95 → 60/90/120/150

Blue Card AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.8

Red Card AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.65

Gold Card stun duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s → 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Yasuo’s ultimate sometimes feels more like a Last Sigh. Currently it feels like it takes too long to complete the animation so Riot are speeding it up, and also increasing its damage in the late game.

(Ult) Last Breath

Base damage: 200/300/400 → 200/350/500

Animation time: 1.5s → 1.25s

Knock-up duration: 1.5s → 1.25s

5. Wild Rift Item Updates

We believe Youmuu’s is offering too much as a single item and needs to be trimmed down a bit to have a clearer (and weaker) purpose. We’re reworking the Momentum passive to only stack Movement Speed at a baseline instead of also converting Momentum into magic damage. Since our goal is not to nerf Dead Man’s Plate, we will be adding the Momentum to magic damage conversion onto Dead Man’s Plate’s Crushing Blow passive.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

A. Momentum

[Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.

Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.

B. Spectral Haste

Unchanged

Dead Man’s Plate

A. Momentum

[Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.

Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.

B. Crushing Blow

[New] Attacks deal magic damage equal to Momentum stacks removed. Melee attacks that expend max Momentum also slow by 50% for 1 second

C. Redeeming Enchant

(NEW) Redemption heal effect is reduced by 50% if the target has been affected by another Redemption in the last 20 seconds

D. Locket Enchantment

Locket shield effect is reduced by 50% if the target has been affected by another Locket in the last 20 seconds

6. Wild Rift Gameplay Updates

New features

Ping Display

Added the ability to see your exact latency in game.

Portrait Lock

By popular demand, added the ability to choose the order in which enemies appear when using Portrait Lock.

In-game chat

The in-game chat settings have been updated. All / Team / Off is now All / Team / Party. The new Party setting allows for premade party chat while hiding chat from other team members.

Summoner Spell Timer

Added an indicator around summoner spell buttons showing exactly how long spell casts like Barrier and Ghost will be active.

Smite Indicator

Added a visual indicator to indicate reduced gold from minions if using the Smite summoner spell.

7. Wild Rift Gameplay Changes

Hand of Baron

We felt that the Hand of Baron buff on empowered minions felt unfair to opponents and was misleading, so Riot are taking some power away from them when players have long since peaced out.

When champions with Hand of Baron buff leave minion vicinity, buff linger duration reduced from 10 → 5 seconds

Rift Scuttler

Rift Scuttlers now spawn similarly to League PC. At the start of the game, two Rift Scuttlers spawn (one on each side of the map), then one Scuttler on either side is randomly spawned thereafter.

8. Other Wild Rift changes

Increased the amount of Blue Motes in Weekly Activity Chests, and slightly increased Activity Points required to earn the third chest in a week. XP and Poro Coin rewards are unchanged:

Chest 1: 120 Activity Points - 150BM → 250BM

Chest 2: 240 Activity Points - 175BM → 275BM

Chest 3: 465 Activity Points (was 400) - 200BM → 425BM

Added the ability to gift recalls, baubles and emotes.

Fixed a bug where reaching account level 10 would remove the Suggested Activities menu.

Chests now prioritize granting unowned content first, and if all potential content is owned, Poro Coins can be granted instead. This fixes an issue where chests could not be used if all potential content was owned.

Champions earned from leveling up have been removed as potential drops from chests.

Adjusted the login flow to ensure that important login popup messaging (like server status) will not be skipped when using automatic login.

On iOS, increased the time before automatic logout when minimizing Wild Rift or locking screen.

Refreshed tutorials with more information about lane indicators.

Moved hardware/device permission requests from first login to the first time a feature is used. For instance, instead of requesting access to save media on first login, Wild Rift now asks for access for the first time saving media (like sharing on social media).

Wild Rift free-to-play champion rotation