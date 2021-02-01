Wild Rift patch 2.1 official notes introduces the “lover’s duo” Xayah and Rakan, along with massive champion and item updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.1 is finally out and it’s a big one, as Riot is planning to introduce significant changes to both champions and items.
There will be new champions released in patch 2.1 as well, and the entire update will be two months long, with further upcoming tweaks in the form of 2.1a, 2.1b, and 2.1c.
However, this time around, only the lover's duo Xayah and Rakan will be added, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
The Replay and Spectator mode is also going to go live, and players will be able to improve drastically on their skills with the help of these two features.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed view of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
But for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:
Wild Rift patch 2.1 official notes
1. Wild Rift New Champions
Xayah, the Rebel
Deadly and precise, Xayah is a vastayan revolutionary waging a personal war to save her people. She uses her speed, guile, and razor-sharp feather blades to cut down anyone who stands in her way. Xayah fights alongside her partner and lover, Rakan, to protect their dwindling tribe, and restore their race to her vision of its former glory.
Xayah will be released later in the patch.
Rakan, the Charmer
As mercurial as he is charming, Rakan is an infamous vastayan troublemaker and the greatest battle-dancer in Lhotlan tribal history. To the humans of the Ionian highlands, his name had long been synonymous with wild festivals, uncontrollable parties, and anarchic music. But this energetic, traveling showman has left his old life behind, dedicating himself to the cause of his lover, the rebel Xayah. Together, they seek to free Ionia’s wild magic, restoring the vastaya’s birthright.
2. Wild Rift Features
Replays
Replays are now available for your 50 most recent matches! Play back your game as it happened to improve your play or relive those unforgettable moments.
Replays feature a new HUD, showing both teams’ items, summoner spells, gold earned, and more
More info:
- Replays can be accessed from your Match History page or the end-of-game screen.
- Watch the match back as it happened or follow any other player in the game.
- Different playback speed settings are available, ranging from 0.5× to 8× speed.
- Rewinding/timeskipping is not currently supported.
- Replays cannot be used for Practice Mode games.
- Replays will expire with each new patch.
Spectator Mode
Attention all coaches, organizers, and backseat gamers: Patch 2.1 brings the ability to spectate your friends’ matches! Spectating a matchmade game features a three minute delay to avoid game spoilers. Custom games feature three spectator slots, and do not have any delay.
More info:
- In order to spectate a player in a matchmade game, you must be friends with them.
- You must be on the same game version to spectate a player.
- If you don’t want to make a... spectacle of yourself, turn off “Allow spectators” in the Settings menu.
- When spectating, the map will always be oriented with Baron Lane at the top and Dragon Lane at the bottom.
3. Wild Rift Skins
(Future 2.1 skins will be released in patches 2.1a, 2.1b and 2.1c)
All skins will be released throughout the patch.
- Lunar Beast Alistar
- Lunar Beast Annie
- Lunar Beast Darius
- Lunar Beast Fiora
- Lunar Beast Jarvan IV
- Lunar Beast Miss Fortune
- Panda Teemo
- Cosmic Dawn Rakan
- Cosmic Dusk Xayah
- Heartseeker Vayne
- Sweetheart Rakan
- Sweetheart Sona
- Sweetheart Xayah
4. Wild Rift Events
Lunar beast
Empower the relics of revels past to tame the Beast and save the day.
The Lunar Beast event will begin later in the patch. More information available soon.
5. Wild Rift Champion updates
This patch, Riot are taking a good look at the recently-released yordle champs to address some outliers, as well as putting some power back into fighters like Jarvan, Jax and Yasuo.
Corki
Corki isn’t delivering on his high-flyin’, high-falutin’ antics, especially given his identity as a marksman mage. We’re adding a bit of satisfaction to his arsenal.
(1) Phosphorus Bomb
- AD ratio: 0.5 bonus AD → 0.7 bonus AD
(3) Gatling Gun
- Armor and Magic Resist reduction: 4/6/8/10 → 8/12/16/20
(Ult) Missile Barrage
- Base damage: 80/95/110 → 80/115/150
- AD ratio: 0.25 at all ranks → 0.25/0.45/0.65
- Big One base damage: 160/190/220 → 160/230/300
- Big One AD ratio: 0.5 at all ranks → 0.5/0.9/1.3
Jarvan IV
Jarvan’s been underperforming for a while now so we’re giving him some buffs to make him a more worthy contender.
Base Stats
- AD per level: 3.6 → 4.55
(P) Martial Cadence
- Now deals 20 minimum damage
(1) Dragon Strike
- Dragon Strike to Demacian Standard dash combo hitbox size: 2 → 2.5
(Ult) Cataclysm
- Fixed dash speed: 0.4s → 0.25s
Jax
Jax has been underperforming in matchups we expect him to be stronger in. Amping up his gap closing so he can snowball better, particularly in situations against squishy ranged champions.
(1) Leap Strike
- Range: 6 → 6.5
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6s → 7.5/7/6.5/6s
- Damage: 55/110/165/220 → 60/115/170/225
Kai’Sa
Fixing an issue where Kai’Sa wasn’t hitting as hard as she should.
(2) Void Seeker
- Correctly applies Caustic Wounds’ damage to the target hit
Kennen
Electric ninja rat too strong, especially as a lane bully and burst mage. Riot are tuning him down across the board.
Base Stats
- Base AD: 58 → 52
- Movement speed: 335 → 330
(2) Electrical Surge
- Cooldown: 12/10/8/6s → 15/12/9/6s
(3) Lightning Rush
- Base damage: 85/140/195/250 → 70/125/180/235
- AP ratio: 0.8 → 0.7
(Ult) Slicing Maelstrom
- Base damage: 35/70/105 → 30/60/90
- AP ratio: 0.2 → 0.15
Lee Sin
Riot's recent changes made it so Sonic Wave (1) sometimes can’t reach a target kicked back by Dragon’s Rage (Ult). They will now adjustthe range to make this combo reliable again.
(Ult) Dragon’s Rage
- Knockback range: 7.5 → 6.75
Tristana
Tristana’s abilities feel very lackluster, and her signature Explosive Charge (3) is not living up to its promise of being a huge nuke when fully stacked. Riot are amping up all of her explosive powers to help her keep pace with other bot laners.
(1) Rapid Fire
- Attack speed: 30/50/70/90% → 50/70/90/110%
- Duration: 5s → 7s
(2) Rocket Jump
- Base damage: 60/130/200/270 → 85/155/225/295
(2) Explosive Charge
- Passive base damage: 40/70/100/130 → 55/85/115/145
- Active base damage: 60/70/80/90 → 65/80/95/110
- AD ratio: 50/70/90/110% Bonus AD → 55/90/125/160% Bonus AD
Twisted Fate
Twisted Fate has been underperforming especially in higher levels of play. Riot are making it more rewarding to players who are able to select the right card in the right situation.
(2) Pick a Card
- Blue Card mana restoration: 50/65/80/95 → 60/90/120/150
- Blue Card AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.8
- Red Card AP ratio: 0.5 → 0.65
- Gold Card stun duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75s → 1.25/1.5/1.75/2s
Yasuo
Yasuo’s ultimate sometimes feels more like a Last Sigh. Currently it feels like it takes too long to complete the animation so Riot are speeding it up, and also increasing its damage in the late game.
(Ult) Last Breath
- Base damage: 200/300/400 → 200/350/500
- Animation time: 1.5s → 1.25s
- Knock-up duration: 1.5s → 1.25s
5. Wild Rift Item Updates
We believe Youmuu’s is offering too much as a single item and needs to be trimmed down a bit to have a clearer (and weaker) purpose. We’re reworking the Momentum passive to only stack Movement Speed at a baseline instead of also converting Momentum into magic damage. Since our goal is not to nerf Dead Man’s Plate, we will be adding the Momentum to magic damage conversion onto Dead Man’s Plate’s Crushing Blow passive.
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
A. Momentum
- [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.
- Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.
B. Spectral Haste
- Unchanged
Dead Man’s Plate
A. Momentum
- [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.
- Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.
B. Crushing Blow
- [New] Attacks deal magic damage equal to Momentum stacks removed. Melee attacks that expend max Momentum also slow by 50% for 1 second
C. Redeeming Enchant
- (NEW) Redemption heal effect is reduced by 50% if the target has been affected by another Redemption in the last 20 seconds
D. Locket Enchantment
- Locket shield effect is reduced by 50% if the target has been affected by another Locket in the last 20 seconds
6. Wild Rift Gameplay Updates
New features
Ping Display
Added the ability to see your exact latency in game.
Portrait Lock
By popular demand, added the ability to choose the order in which enemies appear when using Portrait Lock.
In-game chat
The in-game chat settings have been updated. All / Team / Off is now All / Team / Party. The new Party setting allows for premade party chat while hiding chat from other team members.
Summoner Spell Timer
Added an indicator around summoner spell buttons showing exactly how long spell casts like Barrier and Ghost will be active.
Smite Indicator
Added a visual indicator to indicate reduced gold from minions if using the Smite summoner spell.
7. Wild Rift Gameplay Changes
Hand of Baron
We felt that the Hand of Baron buff on empowered minions felt unfair to opponents and was misleading, so Riot are taking some power away from them when players have long since peaced out.
- When champions with Hand of Baron buff leave minion vicinity, buff linger duration reduced from 10 → 5 seconds
Rift Scuttler
Rift Scuttlers now spawn similarly to League PC. At the start of the game, two Rift Scuttlers spawn (one on each side of the map), then one Scuttler on either side is randomly spawned thereafter.
8. Other Wild Rift changes
- Increased the amount of Blue Motes in Weekly Activity Chests, and slightly increased Activity Points required to earn the third chest in a week. XP and Poro Coin rewards are unchanged:
- Chest 1: 120 Activity Points - 150BM → 250BM
- Chest 2: 240 Activity Points - 175BM → 275BM
- Chest 3: 465 Activity Points (was 400) - 200BM → 425BM
- Added the ability to gift recalls, baubles and emotes.
- Fixed a bug where reaching account level 10 would remove the Suggested Activities menu.
- Chests now prioritize granting unowned content first, and if all potential content is owned, Poro Coins can be granted instead. This fixes an issue where chests could not be used if all potential content was owned.
- Champions earned from leveling up have been removed as potential drops from chests.
- Adjusted the login flow to ensure that important login popup messaging (like server status) will not be skipped when using automatic login.
- On iOS, increased the time before automatic logout when minimizing Wild Rift or locking screen.
- Refreshed tutorials with more information about lane indicators.
- Moved hardware/device permission requests from first login to the first time a feature is used. For instance, instead of requesting access to save media on first login, Wild Rift now asks for access for the first time saving media (like sharing on social media).
Wild Rift free-to-play champion rotation
- Feb 4 - Feb 10: Aurelion Sol, Darius, Ezreal, Fizz, Jax, Jhin, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Sona, Soraka
- Feb 11 - Feb 17: Amumu, Braum, Camille, Draven, Graves, Nami, Varus, Wukong, Zed, Ziggs