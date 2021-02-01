Much-needed Spectator and Replay modes coming to Wild Rift in patch 2.1

Image via Riot Games

2021 has a lot in store for Wild Rift fans because Riot Games plans to expand to new regions and capitalize on the Esports interest around this game.

In their recent Wild Rift patch 2.1 preview, the developers went over some of the major changes that League of Legends’ mobile version will be receiving in the next two months.

Take a peek at some of the upcoming content headed to Wild Rift over the next couple of months!



READ MORE: https://t.co/UjpQmiw8DL pic.twitter.com/lmERAn5CRO — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 31, 2021

With six new champions being introduced to the rift, Wild Rift will also have new skins, “The Patch of Ascension” event, the Lunar Beast Fest, and the much-awaited Spectator and Replay modes.

Epic Games introduced the Spectator and Replayed modes to League of Legends a few years ago. For League players, looking at others' gameplay and replaying one's older games are incredible perks to have. It is beneficial when getting better at the game or controlling a champion.

The addition of these modes to League of Legends' base game has been transformative to the community. Wild Rift players will be hoping to avail similar benefits in the coming weeks.

Spectator and Replay mode is coming to Wild Rift.

Coming in patch 2.1, the ability to watch back your recent matches, and spectate your friends and custom games. More information coming in tomorrow’s patch notes!



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/Zj3Ye0svCF — Wild Rift NEWS (@wildriftNEWS) January 31, 2021

Wild Rift's communications lead Ben Forbes announced that MOBA would be receiving several changes over the course of the next two months with patch 2.1a, 2.1b, and 2.1c.

In these subsequent updates, the studio will be rolling out the Spectator and Replay modes in Wild Rift, which looks similar to the modes in League of Legends.

The replay function is crucial in helping the game grow in pro-play and standard matchmaking. It will help Wild Rift players improve their in-game mechanics and also aid new strategies to help climb the ranks.

Replay also aids amazing montage moments. The Wild Rift community will get a lot of YouTube content after the feature hits the servers.

Custom matchmaking will also be introduced with patch 2.1. With the Spectator and Replay mode, Riot Games looks set to push Wild Rift’s Esports scene to the next level.